ASX 200 Falls as a Hawkish Federal Reserve Hold and Sharp Oil Price Rebound Rattle Australian Investors

Australia's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, snapping a recent winning streak, as a hawkish interest rate hold from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a sharp rebound in oil prices weighed on investor sentiment across the region.

The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.83%, shedding 74.9 points to trade at 8,963.7 by early afternoon in Sydney. The decline follows a stronger session Wednesday, when the index climbed 0.60% to close near 9,001 points, extending a rally that had been underpinned by optimism over ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

The reversal in sentiment Thursday traces largely to the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision. The U.S. central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady but adopted a notably hawkish tone in its accompanying statement, tempering market expectations for near-term rate cuts. That signal, combined with a sharp bounce in oil prices following renewed volatility in the Middle East, dampened the risk appetite that had driven Wednesday's gains across Asia-Pacific equity markets.

Australia's own inflation data added a further layer of complexity to Thursday's trading. Investors had been closely watching the country's June quarter and full second-quarter inflation figures, released Wednesday, with persistent price pressures remaining a central concern despite the Reserve Bank of Australia having already raised interest rates at each of its first three meetings this year before pausing in June. Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has continued to signal the central bank's willingness to tighten policy further if needed, describing the anchoring of inflation expectations as "one of our north stars" and warning that allowing those expectations to become unanchored is something the bank "absolutely cannot let happen." The Reserve Bank's next rate decision and quarterly economic forecast update are due in 12 days.

Despite Thursday's broader market decline, several individual companies posted strong results that stood in contrast to the index's overall direction. Energy company Ampol reported quarterly figures that topped analyst expectations, with Lytton refiner margins of $23.89 per barrel that beat Macquarie's forecast by 18%, while the company's projected first-half earnings figures exceeded expectations by 13%. Ampol also confirmed the completion of its acquisition of EG Australia on June 30, a deal valued at $1.165 billion in cash, with the company targeting annual synergies of between $65 million and $80 million within two years of the transaction closing.

Gold miner Perseus Mining also reported quarterly results, producing 109,000 ounces of gold during the June quarter, slightly below analyst estimates of 111,400 ounces, though the shortfall was offset by strong gold prices that lifted the company's cash margins and overall balance sheet position. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at $1,941 per ounce, roughly 8% higher than analyst forecasts, while gold sales for the period rose to 114,600 ounces, up sharply from 96,300 ounces in the prior quarter, at an average sales price of $4,086 per ounce.

Wednesday's rally, which set the stage for Thursday's pullback, had been driven in part by strong results from major resources companies. Rio Tinto shares surged 4.5% Wednesday after the miner lifted its interim dividend on the back of a 47% jump in profit, while Woodside Energy added 0.9% following a 28% rise in quarterly revenue. Australia's major banks, however, lagged the broader market's advance that session even as most other sectors posted gains.

The broader technology sector's fortunes have also factored into recent sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets. Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division reported operating income of 89.2 trillion won, or roughly $62 billion, more than 250 times higher than the prior year and about 12% ahead of analyst estimates, driven by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory chips used in artificial intelligence systems alongside persistent supply constraints. Samsung's overall group net income of 71.3 trillion won also topped forecasts, though the company declined to provide specific 2027 capital expenditure guidance, describing its infrastructure planning as still evolving given the pace of demand growth.

The ASX 200 remains well below the all-time high of 9,198.6 points it reached in February 2026, having spent much of the period since trading closer to the 8,800 to 9,000 point range. Over the trailing 12 months, the index has posted a gain of roughly 3.2%, according to recent trading data, reflecting a period of relatively contained but volatile performance compared with the sharper swings seen in some other global equity markets over the same stretch.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia's next policy decision still less than two weeks away and global markets continuing to digest the implications of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, investors are likely to remain focused on incoming inflation data and corporate earnings from Australia's ongoing reporting season as key drivers of market direction in the sessions ahead, particularly as questions persist about how sustained oil price volatility tied to the Middle East conflict might further complicate the inflation outlook both in Australia and globally.