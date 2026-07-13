Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 35.8 points, or 0.41%, to 8,770.2 by early Monday afternoon, retreating from a positive open as escalating tensions in the Middle East and lingering concerns over the country's growth outlook weighed on sentiment across the local market.

The pullback came despite a bullish start to the trading week. Futures had pointed to a stronger open, with the ASX 200 expected to rise roughly 43 points, or 0.5%, following a solid session on Wall Street Friday, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. That early optimism faded as the session progressed, with the index changing direction by midday local time.

The primary driver of Monday's caution appeared tied to a sharp escalation in fighting between the United States and Iran over the weekend. US Central Command said weekend strikes hit approximately 140 Iranian military sites, bringing the total number of targets struck across the week to more than 300, after President Donald Trump ordered the strikes in response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. Both sides have continued issuing contradictory claims over whether the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping corridor, remains open, a standoff that has kept oil markets on edge and contributed to broader investor caution across Asia-Pacific markets Monday.

Read more Australia's ASX 200 Tumbles 91 Points as Trump's Iran Warning and Fed Rate Caution Rattle Markets Australia's ASX 200 Tumbles 91 Points as Trump's Iran Warning and Fed Rate Caution Rattle Markets

Energy stocks were among those expected to see mixed trading as a result. Oil prices had eased slightly Friday night even amid the rising tensions, with the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark down 0.95% to $71.41 a barrel and Brent crude down 0.4% to $76.01 a barrel, according to Bloomberg data, though both benchmarks still recorded a solid weekly gain overall as the conflict has unfolded. That volatility left major ASX-listed energy names including Santos and Woodside Energy Group facing a more subdued start to the week.

The broader market backdrop has also remained clouded by weaker economic projections. The International Monetary Fund recently trimmed its 2026 growth forecast for Australia to 1.9% from a previous estimate of 2%, while warning that consumer price inflation is likely to remain stubbornly elevated at around 4% for the year. That downgrade has weighed on investor sentiment over the past several sessions, contributing to a four-session losing streak for the ASX 200 last week before the index staged a partial recovery Friday, rising 44 points, or 0.5%, to close at 8,806, driven by gains in mining, financial and industrial stocks. Despite that Friday rebound, the benchmark still finished the week down 0.4% overall.

Monday's session brought a fresh round of corporate news alongside the broader macro backdrop. Coles Group shares fell 2.1% to $23.04 after reports emerged that the grocery giant is close to acquiring pet care group Greencross for more than $4 billion, according to The Australian. The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would mark a notable diversification for Coles into veterinary and pet care services, a move investors appeared to view skeptically given its departure from the company's core grocery business, even as rival Woolworths previously took a 55% stake in a similar pet care operator in a smaller deal completed in 2022.

Elsewhere in the mining sector, Vault Minerals announced it would terminate its scheme agreement with Regis Resources and instead enter a definitive agreement with Genesis Minerals, after Regis declined to submit a counterproposal to match Genesis' superior offer under its matching rights. Vault has until early Tuesday morning to formally terminate the Regis agreement and accept the binding Genesis proposal, a transition that will trigger a break fee of approximately $50.7 million payable to Regis.

Biotechnology company Mesoblast drew analyst attention Monday after broker Bell Potter upgraded the stock's rating to buy from speculative buy, setting a price target of $4.45 and signaling growing confidence in the company's commercial trajectory. Meanwhile, healthcare device maker Orthocell reported record quarterly and full-year revenue figures, with June-quarter revenue reaching $3.8 million and full fiscal-year 2026 revenue hitting $13.2 million, driven by growing adoption of its Remplir product in Australia alongside expanding commercial traction in the United States.

Beyond individual company news, broader macro trends continued to shape trading across the mining-heavy index. Global electric vehicle sales rose again in June, with record growth in Europe more than offsetting declines in China and North America, a dynamic that has implications for Australia's significant lithium and battery metals sector given the country's role as a major global supplier of raw materials used in EV battery production.

The ASX 200, Australia's benchmark share market index comprising the 200 largest companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by float-adjusted market capitalization, has traded well below its all-time high of 9,198.6 points reached in February, settling closer to the 8,800 mark through much of the middle of the year. Over its more than 25-year history, the index has delivered a long-term annualized total return of roughly 8.2%, including dividends, making Monday's daily fluctuations a comparatively modest ripple against that longer-term backdrop even as short-term volatility tied to geopolitical developments continues to dominate day-to-day sentiment.

Investors are expected to remain focused in the coming days on further developments out of the Middle East, along with a fresh round of economic data due from China this week, including June trade figures and second-quarter GDP numbers, both of which are likely to offer additional clues about demand conditions in Australia's largest export market. Locally, attention will also turn to July business and consumer confidence surveys, along with updated consumer inflation expectations, as investors continue weighing the combined effects of global conflict, a softer domestic growth outlook and persistent inflationary pressure heading into the second half of 2026.