Shares of 4DMedical Ltd surged 17.62% on Friday, closing at $4.54 as the Melbourne-based respiratory imaging technology company continued one of the most dramatic runs of any stock on the Australian Securities Exchange over the past 12 months, extending a rally built on a steady stream of U.S. regulatory clearances, commercial hospital contracts, and expanding international deployment of its lung-imaging technology.

The latest gain adds to what has already been an extraordinary 12-month stretch for the small-cap medical technology company, whose shares have risen by well over 1,000% over the trailing year as investors have repeatedly piled into the stock on news of expanding commercial traction across the U.S. healthcare system.

What 4DMedical Actually Does

4DMedical Ltd is a medical technology company working in the field of respiratory imaging and ventilation analysis in the treatment of lung and respiratory diseases. The company's non-invasive lung imaging technology emanates from research work undertaken at Monash University. It is the first FDA-cleared respiratory imaging solution that uses mathematical models and algorithms to convert sequences of X-ray images into four-dimensional quantitative data.

The technology uses existing imaging systems and allows X-ray images to be taken simultaneously from various angles. Using image-processing methods adapted from aerospace engineering, the motion of lung tissue can be measured. This allows ventilation to be calculated at each stage of the breath and at every location within the lung. These measurements are then visualized as a coloured heat map to help medical professionals.

Respiratory diagnosis represents a $30 billion per annum global industry, and through its technology, 4DMedical aims to provide clinicians with greater insights into diseases of the lung, including coronavirus, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and cancer. The company listed on the ASX on August 7, 2020.

A Stock Defined by Repeated, Dramatic Surges

What has set 4DMedical apart on the ASX over the past year is the sheer frequency and magnitude of its single-day price moves, each typically triggered by a specific regulatory or commercial announcement. In one notable session in March, the 4DMedical share price jumped 34.56%, closing at A$6.23 after touching an intraday high of A$6.47, in a move that came on heavy volume and marked one of the strongest single-day gains for the respiratory imaging specialist since its listing. The catalyst for that surge was 4DMedical's announcement that Mayo Clinic had deployed its CT:VQ technology under a commercial agreement, marking a significant milestone for the company's U.S. expansion strategy. At the time, the stock had added 1,630% over the prior 12 months.

The company's stock has also previously surged following FDA clearance of its CT:VQ product, an innovative imaging technology positioned to capture a meaningful share of the $1.1 billion U.S. respiratory diagnostics market.

Building Commercial Momentum Across the U.S. and Europe

The company's rally has been underpinned by a steady accumulation of commercial partnerships and regulatory approvals spanning multiple continents. 4DMedical's commercial momentum has been building across multiple fronts. In January 2026, the company raised approximately A$150 million from institutional investors to accelerate CT:VQ commercialisation, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of the U.S. rollout. The capital injection followed a series of reference-site wins, including an expanded commercial agreement with University of Chicago Medicine that included prepaid scan packages.

Regulatory clearances have also expanded the company's addressable market. In March 2026, CT:VQ received CE Mark approval, enabling commercial deployment across the European Union and adding a second major geographic pillar to the growth story.

One of the company's most significant recent wins came in late May, when it secured a major outpatient deployment deal in the United States. 4DMedical paced ASX 200 gains in early trade after the respiratory imaging technology company secured a commercial contract for its CT:VQ imaging with Arizona-based SimonMed Imaging. Under the three-year contract, SimonMed will deploy 4DMedical's cardiopulmonary analysis solutions, CT:VQ and LDAF, to supplement existing CT imaging.

SimonMed operates more than 170 outpatient imaging centres across the United States and is one of the largest physician-led imaging providers in the country. According to 4DMedical, the agreement allows immediate clinical deployment of CT:VQ and Lung Density Analysis on commercial terms from day one.

A Volatile but Resilient Trajectory

Despite the company's repeated surges, 4DMedical's share price has also experienced significant pullbacks along the way, reflecting the inherent volatility of a small-cap stock whose valuation has expanded so rapidly. The medical technology company rocketed more than 2,000% higher between April 2025 and April 2026. However, since reaching almost $7 per share, it fell significantly, closing at $3.85 in early June. A Bell Potter research note at the time suggested the stock could be set to rebound back toward those record highs, citing the company's announced plans for a post-approval clinical study.

4DMedical has since launched its CLEAR clinical study, part of a broader effort to generate additional clinical evidence supporting wider adoption and reimbursement of its imaging technology across hospital networks.

Read more ASX 200 Climbs as Biotech and Mining Stocks Lead Gainers on June 18, 2026 ASX 200 Climbs as Biotech and Mining Stocks Lead Gainers on June 18, 2026

Capital Raises Supporting Continued Growth

The company has continued to tap equity markets to fund its expansion, a pattern that has occasionally introduced near-term dilution concerns even as the broader growth narrative has remained intact. 4DMedical Ltd recently outlined plans for a new issue of ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX, notifying the exchange of a maximum of 56,235 new securities to be issued, with a proposed issue date of July 31, 2026.

That follows a much larger capital raise earlier in the year. Shares in the medical imaging business surged more than 1,800% since the prior July, catapulting the Melbourne-based medtech outfit into the market spotlight and putting it on course to crack the ASX 200, before Bell Potter sought to raise $150 million at $3.80 per share. 4DMedical's shares were spurred on by the company clearing key regulatory hurdles in North America and revealing a string of contract awards across U.S. academic medical centres.

Where the Stock Stands Today

4DMedical's current market capitalization stands at approximately A$752.1 million, with year-to-date price performance of more than 211%. Despite the stock's dramatic gains, the overall consensus recommendation among analysts covering the company remains a Hold, reflecting a degree of caution about the sustainability of the valuation even as the underlying commercial story continues to develop favorably.

Analysts have flagged sales growth at the company but noted a lack of corresponding margin expansion due to competition in the respiratory imaging space, a dynamic that will likely shape how the market continues to value 4DMedical's stock as it works to convert its rapidly expanding base of hospital and outpatient contracts into sustained profitability.

What Comes Next

With its technology now cleared for commercial deployment across both the United States and the European Union, and with an expanding roster of marquee healthcare partners including Mayo Clinic, the University of Chicago Medicine, and SimonMed Imaging, 4DMedical's path forward will likely continue to be defined by the same pattern that has driven its remarkable rise over the past year: incremental regulatory and commercial wins, each capable of triggering outsized single-day moves in a stock that has become one of the most closely watched — and most volatile — names on the ASX 200.