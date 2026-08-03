Shares of 4DMedical rose 8.26% on Monday, climbing 30 cents to close at $3.93, extending an extraordinary stretch of volatility for the Melbourne-based respiratory imaging technology company that has emerged as one of the ASX's most closely watched healthcare stocks over the past year.

4DMedical, listed under the ticker 4DX, has posted a gain of roughly 1,250% over the trailing 12-month period, according to Motley Fool Australia analysis, cementing its position as the top-performing stock on the S&P/ASX 200 during that stretch and earning it a reputation among Australian investors as one of the market's rare 10-bagger performers. Even accounting for that extraordinary run, the stock has continued to swing dramatically on both individual trading days and across longer stretches, with Monday's gain following a pattern of sharp moves in both directions that has defined the company's share price for much of 2026.

4DMedical develops and sells CT:VQ, an FDA-cleared and CE-marked software platform that converts routine CT scans into detailed maps of lung ventilation and blood flow, helping clinicians diagnose and treat conditions including pulmonary embolism and emphysema. The company markets its technology on a software-as-a-service basis, and its platform has been adopted by major hospital systems in the United States, including the Mayo Clinic, Stanford University and the Cleveland Clinic.

Several distinct catalysts have driven sharp share price moves for 4DMedical over recent months, illustrating the kind of news flow that has repeatedly pushed the stock through periods of extreme volatility. In late May, shares jumped 10.8% in a single session after the company secured a three-year commercial contract with Arizona-based SimonMed Imaging, under which SimonMed agreed to deploy 4DMedical's CT:VQ and LDAf cardiopulmonary analysis solutions across its diagnostic imaging network. The company said at the time that while the contract would not be immediately material to its financial results, the agreement represented a significant commercial milestone and reflected growing clinical confidence in its technology.

Earlier in the year, 4DMedical completed the acquisition of Vienna-based medtech company contextflow, a deal that gave the company a European commercial and clinical infrastructure team, a CE-marked artificial intelligence lung cancer screening platform, and existing German insurance reimbursement contracts. The acquisition established a commercial platform in Europe for 4DMedical alongside its existing operations in North America and Australia and New Zealand, expanding the company's addressable market considerably beyond its original footprint.

4DMedical has also raised capital during its recent run, completing a follow-on equity offering that generated approximately $79.1 million through the issuance of more than 20.8 million ordinary shares priced at $3.80 per share, a level representing a modest discount to the stock's trading price at the time of the raise.

Analyst sentiment toward the stock has grown increasingly constructive as these commercial and regulatory developments have accumulated. Consensus price targets for 4DMedical have moved higher over the course of the year, with recent analyst updates lifting the average 12-month target to as high as $4.97, up from earlier estimates closer to $3.40 and $4.20 at various points during the year, according to compiled analyst data from Simply Wall St. Revenue forecasts for the company's current fiscal year have fluctuated alongside those price target revisions, with some analysts pointing to fine-tuned assumptions around discount rates, revenue growth trajectories and profit margins as the primary drivers behind the shifting estimates. Three analysts covering the stock expect the company to reach breakeven for the first time in the coming period, according to Simply Wall St.

Despite the bullish long-term narrative building around the company's commercial expansion, some valuation metrics have drawn caution from certain market observers. According to Stocklight, 4DMedical's price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios both currently exceed the broader industry average for ASX-listed medical device stocks, a signal some analysts consider unattractive relative to sector peers even as the company's underlying commercial momentum has continued building.

The stock's extreme volatility has not been limited to positive catalysts. Shares fell sharply during a broader ASX healthcare sector selloff earlier this year, and the stock spent time trading roughly 40% below levels reached during an earlier peak in April, when 4DMedical had briefly gained more than 50% on a year-to-date basis before a subsequent pullback. That pattern of sharp rallies followed by significant retracements has become a defining characteristic of trading in the stock throughout 2026, reflecting both the speculative nature of a still-unprofitable medical technology company and the genuine commercial progress the business has continued to demonstrate through new hospital partnerships and regulatory approvals.

With respiratory diagnosis representing an estimated $30 billion global annual market opportunity, according to the company's own description of its addressable market, 4DMedical's continued push into new geographic markets and hospital networks is likely to remain the primary driver of investor sentiment toward the stock in the months ahead, even as the company's shares continue to exhibit the kind of pronounced single-session volatility that has characterized trading in 4DX throughout its remarkable run over the past year.