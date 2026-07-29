AbbVie Stock Rises 3.2% to Record Territory on Momentum Ahead of Q2 Report

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NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — Shares of AbbVie Inc. advanced 3.2% in morning trading Tuesday, reaching a fresh 52-week high as investors positioned ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report and continued to focus on the strength of its immunology portfolio and recent pipeline moves.

AbbVie stock rose $8.20 to $265.05 as of 11:16 a.m. EDT, extending a multi-month rally that has lifted the shares more than 30% over the past three months. The move pushed the stock into new high territory amid elevated interest in the company's key growth drivers, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and anticipation of results due Friday, July 31.

The pharmaceutical company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on July 31, followed by a conference call. Analysts are watching for updates on revenue growth, the performance of its immunology franchise, and any further commentary on full-year guidance after an earlier adjustment related to acquired in-process research and development expenses.

In the first quarter, AbbVie delivered worldwide net revenues of $15.0 billion, up 12% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.65, exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance at that time.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Michael said at the time: "AbbVie is off to an excellent start to the year, with first quarter results exceeding our expectations across our diverse portfolio. We are delivering top-tier growth and continue to strengthen our long-term outlook with pipeline advancements and strategic transactions."

Skyrizi and Rinvoq have remained central to the growth story as AbbVie works through the ongoing erosion of Humira sales following the loss of exclusivity. The two immunology products have driven substantial share gains in their respective markets and have helped the company return to overall growth faster than many initially expected after the Humira patent cliff.

In June, AbbVie announced an agreement to acquire immunology-focused biopharma company Apogee Therapeutics in a deal valued at approximately $10.1 billion net of cash. The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter, was viewed by investors as a meaningful addition to the pipeline and contributed to a sharp one-day gain in the stock at the time of announcement. The company has continued to pursue earlier-stage assets aimed at supporting growth into the next decade.

Earlier in July, AbbVie updated its guidance to reflect acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $291 million pretax in the second quarter, an unfavorable impact of 17 cents per share on both GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS. As a result, the company guided second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS to a range of $3.57 to $3.61 and full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS to $13.91 to $14.11, incorporating the second-quarter charge. The prior full-year range had been higher before the adjustment for the IPR&D expense.

Despite the guidance revision linked to the accounting impact of recent transactions, institutional interest has remained firm and several analysts have maintained or raised price targets. Consensus ratings lean toward Buy, with average targets clustered near current levels and some higher estimates reflecting confidence in the long-term trajectory of Skyrizi, Rinvoq and the broader pipeline.

AbbVie has emphasized its focus on building a diversified portfolio that includes immunology, oncology, neuroscience and other areas. Management has pointed to a clear line of sight to growth through the 2030s supported by on-market products and emerging assets. Recent business development activity has included investments in platforms spanning in vivo CAR-T, next-generation approaches in depression, multiple myeloma and obesity, among others.

The stock's advance on Tuesday occurred on relatively light volume compared with recent averages, suggesting the move was driven more by positioning and broader sentiment toward defensive growth names in healthcare than by a single discrete catalyst. AbbVie continues to return capital to shareholders through a substantial dividend, currently yielding about 2.6% on an annualized basis following the most recent quarterly declaration of $1.73 per share.

Market participants will scrutinize Friday's results for sequential trends in Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales, any commentary on competitive dynamics in immunology, progress on the Apogee integration timeline, and whether underlying operational performance supports confidence in the adjusted full-year outlook after the IPR&D adjustment. Oncology and other therapeutic areas will also draw attention as investors assess the balance of the portfolio beyond the two largest growth drivers.

AbbVie, spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013, has grown into one of the largest pure-play biopharmaceutical companies by market capitalization, currently valued near $470 billion. Its strategy has centered on replacing the Humira franchise with a broader set of high-growth assets while investing in research and development and selective acquisitions to extend the growth runway.

The shares have benefited this year from a combination of solid operational execution, successful pipeline advancement and a favorable valuation relative to some high-growth peers in the sector. The approach of the second-quarter report has added an incremental catalyst for trading activity as investors look for confirmation that the momentum observed in the first quarter has continued.

Analysts have noted that sustained double-digit growth in the key immunology products would reinforce the investment case even after accounting for the temporary impact of IPR&D charges. Free-cash-flow generation remains a core strength, supporting both reinvestment in the pipeline and ongoing capital returns.

As the market awaits the detailed numbers and management commentary later this week, Tuesday's gain left AbbVie trading at the upper end of its recent range and near all-time highs on a split-adjusted basis. The performance underscores investor focus on the company's ability to execute through the post-Humira transition and to convert pipeline opportunities into future commercial successes.

Trading in the broader healthcare sector provided a constructive backdrop, with several large-cap pharmaceutical and biotech names also advancing. For AbbVie specifically, the combination of near-term earnings visibility, the strategic Apogee transaction and continued strength in its core growth brands has kept the stock in favor among investors seeking exposure to large-cap biopharma with a mix of established cash flows and pipeline optionality.