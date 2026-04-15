Strategy Inc Stock Rises 5% to $139 on Fresh Bitcoin Purchases and Bitcoin Rally Momentum

NEW YORK — Shares of Strategy Inc. climbed more than 5% in early trading Tuesday as the company formerly known as MicroStrategy continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, with Bitcoin prices rebounding above $74,000 and investors positioning ahead of the firm's first-quarter 2026 earnings later next month.

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), which rebranded to emphasize its role as a Bitcoin treasury powerhouse, saw its Class A shares trade at $139.46, up $7.10 or 5.36%, shortly after the market open on April 14, 2026. The gain came on solid volume and reflected renewed enthusiasm for Bitcoin proxy stocks as the cryptocurrency recovered from recent dips and hovered near $74,900.

The company, led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, has transformed into one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, using a combination of equity offerings, convertible debt and operational cash flow to steadily add to its holdings. In recent weeks, Strategy executed multiple large Bitcoin purchases, including a $1 billion acquisition announced in early April that brought its total stash close to 780,000 BTC.

Strategy announced on April 13 that it acquired an additional 13,927 Bitcoin for approximately $1 billion during the previous week, funded partly through sales under its at-the-market equity offering program. The purchase pushed its Bitcoin treasury even closer to the symbolic 800,000 BTC milestone. The company has consistently messaged that its primary corporate strategy is to acquire and hold Bitcoin as a long-term store of value superior to cash reserves.

Bitcoin traded around $74,896 on Tuesday morning, up from levels near $70,000 earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency's recovery helped lift related stocks, with Strategy often exhibiting amplified moves due to its leveraged exposure through heavy Bitcoin holdings relative to its market capitalization.

Strategy is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 financial results on May 7, with a live video webinar and earnings conference call set for April 30 at 5 p.m. ET. Analysts expect the report to focus heavily on Bitcoin treasury updates, impairment charges or gains related to digital asset accounting, software business performance and details on ongoing capital raising activities.

The software analytics business, Strategy's original core operation, continues to generate steady revenue but has become secondary to the Bitcoin strategy in the eyes of many investors. Fourth-quarter 2025 results, released in early February, showed revenue of $122.99 million that beat estimates, though the company reported a significant net loss driven largely by Bitcoin-related accounting.

Strategy maintains a massive Bitcoin balance sheet that has drawn both praise and criticism. Proponents view it as a sophisticated leveraged play on Bitcoin's long-term appreciation, while skeptics point to volatility, potential dilution from equity issuances and the opportunity cost of tying up capital in a non-yielding asset.

In recent months, the company expanded its at-the-market offerings and issued preferred stock to fund Bitcoin acquisitions without overly diluting common shareholders. It also benefits from periodic convertible note issuances that provide low-cost capital for further purchases.

Wall Street analysts remain divided but largely constructive on the stock's long-term potential as a Bitcoin play. Consensus price targets vary widely, with some firms maintaining targets above $350 while others have trimmed forecasts amid valuation concerns. The stock has experienced extreme swings in 2026, trading as high as the $450 range earlier and pulling back significantly before recent recovery attempts.

Tuesday's move helped the shares rebound from levels near $128 seen in recent sessions. Technical traders noted the stock testing key support and resistance zones tied to Bitcoin's price action.

Michael Saylor, the public face of the strategy, continues to advocate aggressively for Bitcoin adoption through social media and public appearances. He has described Strategy's approach as a "Bitcoin standard" for corporate treasuries, arguing that holding the asset provides superior inflation protection and capital appreciation compared with traditional reserves.

The company's rebranding to Strategy Inc. underscores its evolution from a business intelligence software provider to a Bitcoin development and treasury company. While the software segment still contributes revenue, management has signaled that Bitcoin acquisition remains the overriding corporate priority.

Challenges include regulatory scrutiny of digital asset accounting, potential changes in tax treatment of cryptocurrencies and the inherent volatility of Bitcoin, which can lead to large quarterly swings in reported earnings. Strategy accounts for its Bitcoin holdings under fair value rules, resulting in significant non-cash gains or losses that can obscure underlying business performance.

Investors will watch the upcoming earnings closely for any updates on the pace of Bitcoin purchases, average acquisition cost, financing plans and guidance on software revenue trends. Management may also provide color on the broader Bitcoin market outlook and how macroeconomic factors influence its strategy.

Strategy's market capitalization reflects its unique positioning as the most prominent corporate Bitcoin holder. With holdings approaching 800,000 BTC — a figure that would represent a meaningful percentage of total Bitcoin supply — the company effectively offers investors leveraged, liquid exposure to the cryptocurrency without directly owning it.

Broader market sentiment toward risk assets improved Tuesday as Bitcoin stabilized and equity markets showed resilience. Strategy often moves in sympathy with Bitcoin but with higher beta, amplifying both upside and downside.

The company has faced periodic class action litigation related to disclosures and stock performance, though such suits are common among high-volatility names. Strategy has not commented in detail on ongoing legal matters in recent filings.

As the May 7 earnings date approaches, focus will intensify on execution of the Bitcoin strategy and any signals about future capital raises or acquisition pace. Positive Bitcoin price action combined with continued accumulation could support further upside in the shares.

Strategy Inc. employs a relatively lean team focused on both its legacy software products and Bitcoin treasury management. Its headquarters remain in the Washington, D.C., area, where it originated as a provider of enterprise analytics tools.

For long-term believers in Bitcoin, Strategy serves as a proxy that allows participation through traditional equity markets with the added layer of corporate leverage and professional management. Critics argue the premium valuation leaves little margin of safety if Bitcoin enters a prolonged bear market.

Tuesday's 5%+ gain underscored ongoing investor appetite for the name despite recent volatility. With Bitcoin trading firmly above $74,000 and Strategy actively adding to its holdings, the stock appeared positioned for continued correlation with crypto sentiment.

As markets digest the latest Bitcoin purchase news, attention turns to whether Strategy can sustain its aggressive accumulation without excessive dilution and how the market prices in the growing scale of its treasury.

Strategy's journey from software firm to Bitcoin powerhouse illustrates the transformative impact of cryptocurrencies on corporate balance sheet strategies. Whether this approach delivers superior long-term returns will be judged by Bitcoin's performance over the coming years and the company's ability to manage associated risks.