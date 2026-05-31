Enlight Renewable Energy Stock 2026 Outlook: Buy on Dips Amid Strong Growth Despite Mixed Analyst Views

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT) presents a nuanced investment case in 2026, with robust project execution and revenue growth supporting a cautious buy recommendation for long-term investors, even as Wall Street maintains a consensus hold rating amid valuation concerns.

The Israeli developer of solar, wind and energy storage projects has seen its shares trade near $102-$103 recently, reflecting strong momentum from U.S. expansion and favorable renewable energy tailwinds. However, analyst price targets average around $60 to $80, implying potential downside from current levels, with some firms highlighting overvaluation risks.

Strong Q1 results and reaffirmed guidance

Enlight reported impressive first-quarter results on May 5, with total revenues and income reaching $200 million, up 54% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $154 million, and the company delivered a 58% increase in that metric on an adjusted basis excluding one-time gains.

CEO Adi Leviatan highlighted the performance in post-earnings commentary. "2026 is off to a strong start, reflected in consistent and impressive over 50% growth across Enlight's financial metrics."

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for total revenues and income between $755 million and $785 million — representing 32% growth — and adjusted EBITDA of $545 million to $565 million, up 27%. It also reiterated a target of more than $2.1 billion in annual revenue run-rate by the end of 2028.

Growth has been driven by new U.S. projects, higher electricity sales, improved wind conditions and tax benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act. The portfolio stands at approximately 5 GW operational or under construction, with significant exposure to solar-plus-storage developments.

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U.S. expansion and major contracts

A key highlight came on May 26 when Enlight, through its U.S. subsidiary Clēnera, finalized a 200 MW AC solar power purchase agreement with Google for the Solstice project in Oklahoma. The 15-year fixed-price contract supports data center operations and marks an expansion beyond traditional utility customers.

Leviatan described the deal as a milestone. "By signing this agreement with Google, we are expanding our U.S. customer base beyond utilities to large load commercial customers, including the fast-growing data center sector."

Analysts point to the U.S. as a primary growth engine, fueled by surging electricity demand from data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure and manufacturing reshoring. Enlight benefits from long-term power purchase agreements that provide revenue visibility and from federal tax credits.

The company's diversified portfolio spans Israel, Europe and the United States, with a focus on utility-scale projects that combine generation and storage for grid stability.

Analyst perspectives and valuation

Wall Street opinions remain divided. UBS recently raised its price target to $123 from $105 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing upside from project execution. Other firms like JP Morgan have held Underweight ratings with targets around $68.

Consensus across roughly seven analysts stands at Hold, with an average 12-month price target near $60-$80, suggesting potential moderation from current trading levels. Some models flag the stock as overvalued on traditional metrics such as price-to-earnings, which sits elevated due to growth expectations already priced in.

Supporters argue that discounted cash flow models show undervaluation when factoring in the secured pipeline and visible cash flows. One analysis indicated a potential 45% undervaluation based on long-term projections.

Shares have delivered substantial gains over the past year but remain volatile, typical for growth-oriented renewable developers sensitive to interest rates, policy shifts and commodity prices.

Financial strength and balance sheet

Enlight raised approximately $740 million in capital during the first quarter, bolstering liquidity to around $709 million at the parent level. Operating cash flow rose 58% to $100 million, supporting project development and debt management.

The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation, selling down stakes in certain assets to recycle capital while retaining operational control. Net income for Q1 came in at $38 million, impacted by prior-year one-time gains but showing underlying improvement.

Risks include high debt levels associated with project financing, exposure to geopolitical tensions in Israel, regulatory changes affecting tax incentives, and execution challenges in bringing large projects online. Supply chain issues and interest rate volatility could also pressure margins.

Investment considerations for 2026

For investors evaluating buy or sell decisions, Enlight suits those with a long-term horizon bullish on renewables. The stock may appeal on pullbacks closer to analyst targets, offering entry into a company with visible growth from contracted projects and data center demand.

Income-focused investors should note that Enlight does not currently pay a dividend, prioritizing reinvestment. Growth investors highlight the path to multi-gigawatt scale and potential upside from storage co-location, which commands premium pricing.

Shorter-term traders may exercise caution given mixed ratings and the premium valuation. Broader market sentiment toward renewables, influenced by potential policy shifts in Washington, will play a role.

Recent options activity has shown bullish sentiment with higher call volume, though overall analyst coverage remains balanced between optimism on fundamentals and skepticism on price.

Broader industry context

Enlight operates in a sector benefiting from global decarbonization goals and energy security needs. Rising electricity demand, particularly from tech giants, positions developers with ready sites and execution track records favorably. Equipment costs have moderated, improving project economics.

Challenges persist, including interconnection queues, permitting delays and competition from larger players. Enlight's focus on the U.S. market, where policy support remains relatively intact, provides a buffer.

As of late May, shares closed around $102-$103. Trading volume and volatility reflect ongoing interest in clean energy names amid fluctuating oil prices and economic data.

Conclusion and forward look

Enlight Renewable Energy enters the remainder of 2026 with momentum from strong quarterly results, major corporate contracts and a clear pipeline. While consensus leans hold due to valuation, bullish analysts see substantial upside for patient investors.

The company's ability to execute on its 2028 run-rate target will be key. Success in delivering projects on time and within budget could validate higher multiples. Investors should monitor upcoming project milestones, interest rate trends and any updates on U.S. energy policy.

As always, decisions should align with individual risk tolerance, portfolio diversification and consultation with financial advisors. Stock prices fluctuate, and past performance offers no guarantee of future results. This overview draws from publicly available analyst reports and company disclosures as of May 30, 2026.