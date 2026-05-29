Nextpower Stock Jumps 18% on Major Battery Storage Deal and Raised 2027 Outlook

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NEW YORK — Nextpower Inc. shares surged more than 18% in early trading Friday, reaching $162.38 after the solar technology company announced a strategic acquisition into battery energy storage and AI data center markets along with an increased fiscal 2027 financial outlook.

The rally reflects strong investor enthusiasm for Nextpower's expansion beyond its core solar tracking business into higher-growth segments of the clean energy and technology infrastructure sectors. The Fremont, California-based company, formerly known as Nextracker, has rebranded and repositioned itself as a broader intelligent power generation platform provider.

Nextpower said late Thursday it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prevalon Energy, a move that accelerates its entry into the battery energy storage system (BESS) market and positions it to serve rapidly growing AI data center power demands. The deal, valued at up to $365 million, is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary conditions.

The acquisition comes on the heels of strong fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results reported earlier in May. Nextpower posted revenue of $880.5 million for the quarter, beating estimates, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.05. The company also raised its full-year fiscal 2027 revenue and profitability guidance, citing robust demand for its integrated solar solutions.

Nextpower's rebranding in late 2025 signaled its evolution from a solar tracker specialist to a full-platform energy technology provider. The company now offers trackers, electrical balance of system (eBOS) components, software and robotics designed to optimize energy yield and operational efficiency for utility-scale solar plants.

Analysts view the Prevalon acquisition as a logical step in diversifying revenue streams. Battery storage is seeing explosive demand as utilities and data center operators seek reliable, dispatchable clean power to complement intermittent solar and wind generation. AI-driven data centers, in particular, require massive amounts of firm power, creating opportunities for integrated solar-plus-storage solutions.

The stock has been on a strong run throughout 2026, building on triple-digit gains in the prior year. Friday's move pushed year-to-date performance higher and reinforced Nextpower's status as one of the top-performing names in the renewable energy technology space.

Market reaction was swift and positive. Volume spiked in early trading as both retail and institutional investors piled in. Several analyst firms issued notes supporting the strategic shift, with some raising price targets following the announcement.

Nextpower's leadership highlighted the acquisition's potential to create meaningful long-term value. The company expects the deal to be accretive to earnings and expand its addressable market significantly.

The broader energy transition continues to drive growth for companies like Nextpower. Global commitments to decarbonization, combined with U.S. policy support for domestic clean energy manufacturing and deployment, have created tailwinds for solar and storage providers.

Challenges remain, however. The solar sector faces headwinds from supply chain issues, potential tariff changes and project delays in certain regions. Nextpower has mitigated some risks through vertical integration and a focus on high-margin, technology-differentiated products.

Investors appear to be betting that Nextpower's pivot toward storage and AI-related power solutions will help insulate it from pure solar cyclicality. Data centers alone are projected to drive substantial electricity demand growth over the next decade, with many operators turning to renewable-plus-storage hybrids for 24/7 carbon-free power.

Nextpower's existing technology stack, including advanced tracking systems and intelligent software, complements battery storage by optimizing overall system performance. The Prevalon platform is expected to integrate seamlessly, allowing the company to offer end-to-end solutions.

Financially, Nextpower maintains a solid balance sheet with strong cash generation. The company has returned capital to shareholders through buybacks while investing in growth initiatives.

Wall Street consensus remains largely bullish. Most analysts rate the stock as a buy or overweight, citing its technology leadership and exposure to multiple high-growth secular trends.

Friday's surge marks another chapter in Nextpower's remarkable run since going public. The company has benefited from the global solar boom while successfully executing on product innovation and market expansion.

Looking ahead, management will provide further details on the acquisition and updated guidance during upcoming investor communications. Key metrics to watch include integration progress, margin accretion timelines and new order momentum in the storage segment.

The renewable energy sector has seen heightened volatility in recent years due to interest rate fluctuations and policy uncertainty. However, long-term fundamentals remain intact, supported by falling technology costs and increasing corporate demand for clean energy.

Nextpower's move into battery storage aligns with industry trends. Major players are increasingly bundling solar, storage and digital optimization to deliver reliable power at scale. This "solar-plus-storage" approach is particularly attractive for data center developers facing grid constraints and sustainability targets.

Competitors in the space include established storage specialists as well as other solar technology firms expanding their portfolios. Nextpower's scale, public company status and technology heritage provide competitive advantages in securing large contracts.

From a valuation perspective, the stock trades at a premium reflecting its growth profile. Investors are paying for expected future earnings expansion rather than current results. Strong execution on the acquisition and guidance could justify current multiples.

Broader market sentiment toward clean technology stocks has improved amid falling interest rates and renewed focus on domestic energy security. Nextpower's performance stands out even within a strong sector.

Retail investor interest has been notable on social platforms, with many highlighting the AI data center angle as particularly compelling. The intersection of artificial intelligence power needs and clean energy solutions is one of the most discussed investment themes of 2026.

Nextpower continues to invest in research and development, with emphasis on AI-driven optimization software and robotics for operations and maintenance. These innovations aim to reduce the levelized cost of energy and improve project returns for customers.

The company's U.S. manufacturing footprint has also expanded, helping it navigate trade policies and meet domestic content requirements for certain incentives.

As the trading day progresses, attention will turn to whether the stock can sustain these elevated levels or if profit-taking emerges. Early momentum suggests broad conviction in the strategic direction.

For investors considering exposure to the energy transition, Nextpower offers a differentiated play combining solar expertise with emerging storage and digital capabilities. The Prevalon acquisition accelerates this transformation and could serve as a catalyst for further upside.

While risks such as execution challenges and macroeconomic factors exist, Nextpower's track record of beating expectations and adapting to market shifts has built credibility with the investment community.

The clean energy sector is poised for continued growth as electrification accelerates across transportation, industry and computing. Companies that can deliver integrated, intelligent solutions are best positioned to capture value in this evolving landscape.

Nextpower's performance Friday underscores the market's appetite for growth stories tied to both sustainability and technological innovation. With a record backlog in core operations and new avenues opening in storage, the company enters the new fiscal year with significant momentum.