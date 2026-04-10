BALTIMORE — Shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) rose sharply on Thursday, closing at $6.27, up 28 cents or 4.67%, as investors showed renewed confidence in the sportswear company's ongoing turnaround efforts amid signs of stabilizing North American sales and international growth.

The Class A shares gained momentum throughout the session on solid trading volume, reflecting optimism that Under Armour is making progress in its multi-year restructuring plan under CEO Kevin Plank. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped slightly to $6.24. The move comes as the company, long struggling with declining North American revenue and inventory issues, shows early green shoots in its recovery.

Under Armour has been in turnaround mode since 2023, focusing on streamlining operations, reducing excess inventory, improving gross margins and strengthening its brand positioning in a highly competitive athletic apparel market dominated by Nike and Adidas. The stock has remained volatile but has shown resilience in recent months, climbing from lows near $5 in early 2026.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended Dec. 31, 2025, Under Armour reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 5% year-over-year but slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.09, beating estimates of a $0.02 loss. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, narrowing the expected revenue decline to about 4% and lifting adjusted EPS guidance to 10-11 cents from the previous 3-5 cents range. CEO Plank highlighted "clear momentum" in the transformation plan during the earnings call.

North America, still the company's largest market, saw revenue decline 10% in the quarter to $757 million, but international sales grew 3% to $577 million, led by strong performance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), up 6%. Latin America posted double-digit growth, while Asia-Pacific faced headwinds.

Analysts have responded cautiously but positively. The consensus rating remains a Hold with an average 12-month price target around $6.65, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Some firms have noted improving inventory levels and better promotional discipline as positive signals.

Under Armour continues to face industry-wide challenges, including softening consumer demand for premium athletic wear, rising tariff costs on imports and intense competition. The company has been aggressively closing underperforming stores, optimizing its wholesale channel and investing in direct-to-consumer sales through its website and apps. It has also focused on innovation, launching new footwear and apparel lines while leveraging athlete endorsements, including its long-standing partnership with Stephen Curry.

The brand's recent marketing campaigns have emphasized performance, authenticity and lifestyle positioning, aiming to reconnect with core consumers. Under Armour has also expanded its women's and youth categories, areas where it sees significant growth potential.

Financially, the company has worked to strengthen its balance sheet. It recorded a large non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in the third quarter, contributing to a reported net loss, but adjusted metrics showed improvement. Free cash flow generation and inventory management have been key focus areas, with management targeting sustainable profitability improvements in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

The stock's 4.67% gain on April 9 came amid broader market strength in consumer discretionary names and possible short covering. Under Armour has carried a relatively high short interest in recent months, making it susceptible to rapid moves on positive sentiment. Year-to-date through early April 2026, the shares are roughly flat but have shown periodic rallies on operational updates.

Looking ahead, investors will watch closely for the fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results, expected in May or early June. Analysts will look for continued progress on margin expansion, North American stabilization and updates on the company's cost-cutting initiatives, including potential further store closures and supply chain optimizations.

Under Armour operates more than 400 stores globally and sells through major retailers. Its product lineup spans performance apparel, footwear and accessories for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company has faced criticism in the past for over-reliance on discounting but has worked to protect brand equity with more selective promotions.

Longer-term, Under Armour aims to reach $7-8 billion in annual revenue with improved profitability. Plank, who founded the company in 1996 with a single product — a moisture-wicking T-shirt — remains heavily involved and owns a significant stake, aligning his interests with shareholders.

The athletic apparel sector remains challenging, with macroeconomic pressures such as inflation, high interest rates and cautious consumer spending affecting discretionary purchases. However, Under Armour's strong international momentum and digital sales growth provide some buffer.

The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple that reflects expectations of recovery rather than current depressed earnings. Market capitalization stands around $2.7 billion, classifying it as a small-cap consumer stock with significant turnaround potential — or risk, depending on execution.

For investors, Under Armour represents a high-risk, high-reward play on brand revival. While challenges persist, recent quarterly beats, raised guidance and operational improvements have encouraged some value-oriented buyers. Fairfax Financial's increased stake late last year signaled confidence from at least one prominent investor.

As Under Armour heads into the critical spring and summer selling seasons, its ability to execute on product innovation, inventory discipline and brand storytelling will determine whether the current stock momentum can be sustained. The company's next earnings report will be a key test of whether the turnaround is truly gaining traction or if headwinds will continue to pressure performance.

Thursday's 4.67% gain adds to a series of positive sessions, bringing the stock near recent resistance levels. Technical analysts note the shares have moved above key moving averages, potentially signaling further upside if volume remains supportive.

Under Armour has also faced corporate governance questions in the past but has strengthened its board with new independent directors possessing strong financial and retail expertise. These changes are viewed positively by some investors as supporting a potential strategic review, including possible sale or privatization scenarios, though no formal process has been announced.

The company continues to invest in sustainability initiatives, digital transformation and athlete partnerships to drive long-term growth. Its connected fitness platform and apps remain part of the ecosystem, though less emphasized than in previous years.

As of April 2026, Under Armour's path forward involves balancing near-term profitability pressures with strategic investments for future growth. The stock's recent performance suggests the market is giving the company some benefit of the doubt on its turnaround narrative.

With summer product launches on the horizon and potential improvements in consumer sentiment later in 2026, Under Armour could be poised for a stronger second half — provided it delivers consistent results and maintains disciplined execution.