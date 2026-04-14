TORONTO — Capstone Copper Corp. shares surged more than 6% on Tuesday, closing at C$12.69 after trading as high as C$12.73, as investors cheered robust copper market fundamentals, record 2025 production results and positive momentum across the company's key Chilean operations.

The 6.64% gain came on solid volume of more than 1.65 million shares, lifting the company's market capitalization to approximately C$2.2 billion. The stock has now delivered an impressive 87.72% return over the past year, reflecting growing confidence in Capstone's position as a leading mid-tier copper producer with significant growth potential.

The rally aligns with broader strength in copper prices amid strong global demand from data centers, renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles, combined with ongoing supply constraints. Capstone, which operates major assets in Chile, the United States and Mexico, stands to benefit directly from these tailwinds.

Record Production and Resolved Labour Issues

Capstone reported record copper production for 2025, with consolidated output rising 22% year-over-year. The Mantoverde mine in Chile, in particular, delivered standout results following the successful ramp-up of the Mantoverde Development Project (MVDP). The company also achieved record quarterly production at Mantos Blancos in the fourth quarter.

A key positive catalyst was the resolution of labour issues at Mantoverde. In early February, Capstone reached a new three-year agreement with the largest union, ending a strike that had disrupted operations. Full production has since resumed, removing a major overhang that had weighed on sentiment earlier in the year.

The company's 2026 guidance, released in February, projects steady production with opportunities for further optimization. Management highlighted expected improvements in grades at certain sites and ongoing debottlenecking projects that should support higher throughput in coming years.

Strong Analyst Support

Several major brokerages maintain bullish outlooks on Capstone. RBC Capital, Jefferies and UBS have all reiterated Buy ratings in recent weeks, citing the company's attractive valuation relative to peers and its exposure to rising copper demand. Consensus 12-month price targets sit comfortably above current levels, with some forecasts reaching C$17 or higher.

Analysts point to Capstone's diversified portfolio — including the Pinto Valley mine in Arizona, Cozamin in Mexico, and the flagship Chilean assets — as a key strength. The fully permitted Santo Domingo project also provides long-term upside as a potential future catalyst.

Copper Market Tailwinds

Global copper fundamentals remain supportive. Analysts forecast structural deficits in the market through the end of the decade, driven by the energy transition and surging demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure. Benchmark copper prices have traded at elevated levels, providing a favourable backdrop for producers like Capstone.

Capstone's low-cost operations and focus on efficiency position it well to generate strong cash flow in this environment. The company has emphasized disciplined capital allocation, with expansionary projects at Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos expected to drive future growth without excessive dilution.

Operational Highlights

At Mantos Blancos, the concentrator debottlenecking project has exceeded expectations, with throughput regularly surpassing design capacity. Phase II studies, expected later this year, could unlock further expansion potential. Mantoverde's sulphide concentrator continues to ramp up successfully following its 2024 commissioning.

Exploration efforts across the portfolio are also yielding encouraging results, with brownfield programs targeting resource conversion and potential extensions at existing mines.

Risks and Outlook

Like other copper producers, Capstone faces risks including commodity price volatility, geopolitical factors in Chile, and potential cost inflation. However, recent labour stability and strong operational execution have mitigated near-term concerns.

The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, which will provide further insight into current performance and any updates on growth projects.

For investors, Tuesday's move highlights renewed momentum in the copper sector. After a period of consolidation, Capstone appears to be reasserting itself as a standout name among mid-tier producers. With copper demand expected to remain robust and the company's assets delivering solid results, analysts see potential for continued re-rating as execution risks diminish.

The stock's 87%+ gain over the past year underscores how quickly sentiment can shift in the mining sector when operational delivery meets favourable macro conditions. As Capstone advances its growth pipeline and capitalizes on strong copper prices, many market watchers believe the best days for the company — and its shareholders — may still lie ahead.