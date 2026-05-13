ASX 200 Top Gainers Shine on May 13 as Aristocrat Surges 12% and Perenti Jumps on Major Contract Win

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index struggled Wednesday amid banking sector weakness and budget-related concerns, but select stocks delivered standout gains as positive company news and rising commodity prices lifted resource and consumer discretionary names. Aristocrat Leisure led the charge with a double-digit surge following strong half-year results and a boosted share buyback, while mining services firm Perenti climbed sharply on a major underground contract award.

Despite the broader market closing down around 0.5 percent near 8,625 points, the top performers highlighted sector rotation toward resources exposed to copper strength and companies delivering operational beats. Investors focused on earnings momentum and strategic wins as the federal budget's tax changes weighed on financials.

1. Aristocrat Leisure (ASX: ALL) — Up Approximately 12%

Aristocrat Leisure shares jumped to around $51.51 after the gaming technology giant reported solid first-half fiscal 2026 results and expanded its capital return program. Normalised revenue reached $3.03 billion, up 6.4 percent in constant currency, while normalised EBITA rose 6.2 percent to $1.12 billion. The company lifted its on-market share buyback by $1 billion to a total of $2.5 billion, extended through May 2027.

CEO Trevor Croker highlighted market share gains and efficiency improvements. The upbeat update reinforced confidence in Aristocrat's diversified portfolio across land-based gaming, online, and interactive segments, driving strong buying interest even as the wider index lagged.

2. Arafura Rare Earths (ASX: ARU) — Up Approximately 11%

Arafura Rare Earths soared after signing a binding offtake term sheet with Traxys North America for 500 tonnes per annum of NdPr oxide from its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. The five-year agreement, with a two-year extension option, supports U.S. efforts to onshore critical minerals supply chains for automotive, defense, and advanced technologies.

Managing Director Darryl Cuzzubbo described the deal as reflecting deeper industry-government alignment on resilient supply ecosystems. The announcement boosted sentiment around rare earths amid global demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, helping Arafura overcome recent sector volatility.

3. Perenti (ASX: PRN) — Up Approximately 7-8%

Perenti climbed to around $2.19 after its Barminco underground mining business secured an $850 million four-year contract with Bellevue Gold for the Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. The deal, commencing August 2026 with a 12-month extension option, covers development, production, and support services.

CEO Mark Norwell called the win a validation of Barminco's leadership in underground operations. The contract adds significant earnings visibility and strengthens Perenti's Australian portfolio at a time when mining services demand remains robust despite broader economic caution.

4. Sandfire Resources (ASX: SFR) — Up Approximately 4.9%

Sandfire Resources advanced to about $20.04 amid broad strength in copper stocks. Global copper prices hit fresh records overnight, driven by strong industrial demand and supply concerns, lifting sentiment across Australian producers and developers. Sandfire's MATSA and DeGrussa operations continue delivering consistent output.

5. CAR Group (ASX: CAR) — Up Approximately 4.8%

CAR Group rose to around $27.26 as investors rotated into consumer discretionary names following recent weakness. The online automotive marketplace operator benefited from positive sentiment around resilient consumer spending in certain segments despite cost-of-living pressures. Broader sector momentum from strong performers like Aristocrat provided a tailwind.

Other notable gainers included DroneShield, Alcoa Corporation, and Capstone Copper, reflecting themes in defense technology, aluminum, and copper.

Market Context and Sector Rotation

Wednesday's session underscored divergent fortunes across the ASX 200. While banks like Commonwealth Bank tumbled on quarterly updates and budget implications for negative gearing, resource stocks capitalized on commodity tailwinds. Copper's record run supported miners, while contract wins in mining services highlighted operational strength in the sector.

BHP also posted modest gains around 2-3 percent on copper strength and a new non-executive director appointment. Emerald Resources and Kingsgate Consolidated joined the risers list amid gold and copper enthusiasm.

Analysts note that 2026 has seen increased volatility due to interest rate uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and domestic policy shifts. Selective buying in quality names with positive catalysts has become a dominant theme as investors navigate a choppy macro environment.

What This Means for Investors

The top gainers demonstrate the importance of company-specific news in driving outperformance. Aristocrat's results and buyback expansion signal confidence in long-term growth. Arafura's offtake deal advances critical minerals strategy amid Western efforts to diversify from dominant suppliers. Perenti's contract win adds revenue certainty in a high-demand mining services market.

Market watchers will monitor whether these moves sustain into Thursday or represent short-term reactions. Commodity prices, particularly copper and gold, remain key drivers for resource-linked stocks, while consumer discretionary performance hinges on household spending resilience.

As the ASX digests the federal budget and awaits further corporate updates, selective strength in names like today's top five offers a counterpoint to broader index weakness. Investors continue seeking growth stories backed by tangible catalysts in an otherwise cautious trading climate.

The session reinforces that even on red days for the benchmark, opportunities emerge for those focused on fundamentals and positive developments. With copper demand tied to electrification and AI, rare earths critical for defense and renewables, and gaming showing resilience, these sectors could remain in focus through the remainder of 2026.