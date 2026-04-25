Chemed Stock Jumps 11% on Q1 Beat, VITAS Hospice Strength and Raised 2026 Outlook

CINCINNATI — Chemed Corp. shares soared more than 10% in midday trading Friday, climbing to around $424 after the healthcare services company delivered a solid first-quarter 2026 earnings beat, highlighted by strong performance at its VITAS hospice business and an upgraded full-year outlook that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The stock (NYSE: CHE) opened sharply higher and sustained robust gains on April 24, with trading volume well above average. The move reflects investor relief and enthusiasm following Chemed's report late Thursday, which showed resilience in its core end-of-life care operations amid a challenging environment for Medicare-funded services.

Chemed reported first-quarter revenue of $657.5 million, up 1.6% year-over-year and slightly ahead of analyst estimates around $649.8 million to $656.3 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $5.65, beating consensus forecasts of approximately $5.30 to $5.36. GAAP net income stood at $66.3 million, or $4.84 per share.

VITAS Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of hospice services, drove much of the positive momentum. Net patient revenue rose 3.1% to $420 million, supported by an average daily census of 22,723 patients. Management noted improving admission trends and effective cost management despite ongoing Medicare rate pressures.

Roto-Rooter, Chemed's plumbing and drain cleaning segment, delivered steady results with margins holding up well despite higher marketing investments. The dual-business model — combining stable healthcare cash flows with cyclical but high-margin service operations — continues to provide resilience.

Chemed raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $24.00–$24.75 from the previous range of $23.25–$24.25. The midpoint represents roughly 13% growth over 2025 levels, signaling management's confidence in sustained VITAS recovery and operational efficiencies.

CEO Kevin McNamara emphasized disciplined capital allocation during the earnings call. The company repurchased 500,000 shares for $197.7 million in the quarter at an average price of $395.36, demonstrating confidence in its valuation. Approximately $229.6 million remains under the current repurchase authorization.

Wall Street reacted positively to the beat-and-raise. Several analysts noted the stronger-than-expected VITAS trends as a key positive, helping alleviate concerns from prior quarters. Price targets have edged higher, though the stock's valuation remains premium given its defensive healthcare exposure and consistent cash generation.

Chemed operates two distinct but complementary businesses. VITAS provides end-of-life care across 17 states and the District of Columbia, serving patients through interdisciplinary teams focused on comfort and quality of life. Roto-Rooter offers essential plumbing, drain, and excavation services through company-owned and franchise locations nationwide.

The company has long maintained a reputation for conservative management and shareholder-friendly policies, including regular share repurchases and a modest dividend. Its balance sheet remains solid with low leverage, providing flexibility for both organic growth and potential acquisitions.

Analysts view Chemed as a defensive play with growth potential. Demographic tailwinds in an aging U.S. population support long-term hospice demand, while Roto-Rooter benefits from consistent home maintenance needs. However, Medicare reimbursement rates and regulatory changes in healthcare remain ongoing watch items.

Friday's surge marks a notable rebound and pushes shares toward recent highs. Year-to-date performance had been relatively muted before the earnings catalyst, making the double-digit move particularly eye-catching in a mixed broader market session.

For investors, Chemed offers exposure to stable, recession-resistant businesses with strong free cash flow characteristics. The company's ability to generate consistent earnings and return capital through buybacks has historically appealed to value-oriented and income-focused portfolios.

Challenges include labor costs in healthcare, inflationary pressures on Roto-Rooter operations, and potential policy shifts affecting Medicare Advantage and hospice margins. Management has demonstrated skill in navigating these dynamics through pricing discipline and operational improvements.

As trading continued Friday afternoon, CHE shares consolidated some gains but remained firmly positive with elevated volume. The reaction underscores the market's appreciation for companies that deliver reliable results and raise guidance in an uncertain economic environment.

Looking ahead, Chemed will focus on executing its expanded guidance while continuing share repurchases and investing in capacity where appropriate. The second half of 2026 will test whether recent VITAS momentum sustains amid any broader healthcare funding pressures.

The impressive intraday surge highlights Chemed's appeal as a steady compounder with defensive qualities. With a strong balance sheet, improving operational trends and shareholder-friendly capital allocation, the company continues to navigate its dual-business model effectively in 2026.