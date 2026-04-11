NEW YORK — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares rose sharply in morning trading Friday, gaining about 7.77% to $13.87 as investors bet on the company's role in bolstering domestic supplies of copper and other critical minerals amid growing demand from electrification, data centers and national security initiatives.

The Phoenix-based exploration and development firm, listed on the NYSE American as IE, added $1.00 by 10:00 a.m. EDT. The move came as broader sentiment toward copper-related stocks improved and the company continued to highlight progress at its flagship Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, along with a strengthened balance sheet from recent cash inflows.

Ivanhoe Electric specializes in using its proprietary Typhoon™ geophysical surveying technology — paired with advanced data analytics from its majority-owned subsidiary Computational Geosciences Inc. — to detect deeply buried mineral deposits that traditional methods often miss. The system generates powerful electrical signals capable of penetrating up to 1.5 kilometers or more, accelerating discovery while reducing exploration risks and costs.

The company's portfolio centers on copper but also includes nickel, cobalt and other metals essential for batteries, renewables and high-tech applications. Its core asset is the Santa Cruz Copper Project near Casa Grande, Arizona, where it aims to build a modern underground mine and heap-leach facility to produce high-purity 99.99% copper cathode domestically.

A preliminary feasibility study released in mid-2025 outlined strong economics for the project: an underground operation processing 20,000 tonnes per day, with average annual production of approximately 72,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the first 15 years at low all-in sustaining costs around $1.36 per pound after by-product credits. The study supports a potential 23-year mine life, with initial construction targeted for the first half of 2026 and first cathode production by late 2028, subject to permits and financing.

In November 2025, Ivanhoe Electric completed final land acquisition payments totaling $39.3 million, clearing a key hurdle ahead of major construction activities. The project sits on private land, which is expected to streamline permitting compared to federal ground. The company has already secured various permits for exploration and land use, positioning it for a smoother development path in a state with a long mining history.

Financially, Ivanhoe Electric entered 2026 with solid liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it held $173.3 million in cash and equivalents. In February 2026, it received $82.6 million from the exercise of warrants tied to a prior equity financing. In March, the company stood to receive approximately $58.4 million from its 59.6%-owned subsidiary Cordoba Minerals Corp., stemming from Cordoba's $128 million sale of its remaining interest in the Alacrán Project in Colombia. The cash distribution of $1.01 per Cordoba share was payable around late March.

An undrawn $200 million senior secured bridge facility, closed in December 2025, provides additional near-term flexibility as the company pursues longer-term project financing for Santa Cruz. Ivanhoe Electric received a Letter of Interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank in 2025 for up to $825 million in debt financing under the Make More in America initiative, with the full application process ongoing. Executives have signaled expectations to finalize project financing by mid-2026.

The stock's Friday gain built on recent volatility. Shares had traded around $12.87 at Thursday's close after pulling back from earlier 2026 levels, with a 52-week range spanning roughly $4.50 to $21.55. Analysts maintain a generally bullish outlook, with consensus price targets near $18 to $21.50 and some high-end forecasts reaching $28.50. JPMorgan recently reaffirmed its overweight rating, though it trimmed its target slightly to $21.

A key differentiator for Ivanhoe Electric is its Typhoon™ technology, which has already shown promise in joint ventures and alliances. In January 2026, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to explore 2,002 square kilometers of mining concessions in northern Chile for copper deposits hidden beneath electrically resistive caliche layers. SQM is funding an initial $9 million program, with Ivanhoe Electric supplying a new-generation Typhoon system and advanced inversion software. The deal includes options for joint ventures on discoveries.

In Saudi Arabia, Ivanhoe Electric operates a 50/50 joint venture with Maaden covering about 50,000 square kilometers of the underexplored Arabian Shield. Three Typhoon systems are active there, and early drilling at the Umm Ad Dabah prospect intersected encouraging copper mineralization. Additional surveying and drilling continue across multiple targets.

The company also maintains an exploration alliance with BHP in the southwestern United States, where BHP funds initial work and Ivanhoe Electric acts as operator during the exploration phase. Typhoon surveys have been completed in areas of interest in Arizona and Utah, with drilling underway targeting porphyry copper systems.

Other U.S. assets include the Hog Heaven project in Montana, where expansion drilling has intersected significant copper-gold-silver mineralization and a new porphyry system called Battle Butte was identified, and the Tintic project in Utah, focused on precious and base metals in a historic district.

Executive Chairman Robert Friedland, a prominent figure in the mining industry, has emphasized the strategic importance of domestic critical minerals production. In February 2026, he joined President Donald J. Trump at the White House for the announcement of a $12 billion U.S. minerals stockpile initiative, underscoring Ivanhoe Electric's alignment with national efforts to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

The broader copper market provides tailwinds. Analysts forecast structural deficits driven by surging demand from electric vehicles, artificial intelligence data centers, renewable energy infrastructure and grid modernization. Some projections see copper prices potentially climbing significantly if supply lags, benefiting developers like Ivanhoe Electric with high-quality, low-cost projects in stable jurisdictions.

Challenges persist. As a development-stage company, Ivanhoe Electric reports operating losses — posting a net loss of about $105.9 million for 2025 — while investing heavily in exploration and project advancement. Quarterly revenues remain modest, primarily from limited early-stage activities. Permitting timelines, construction execution and final financing terms will be critical to meeting the aggressive Santa Cruz schedule.

The company faces typical mining risks, including commodity price volatility, geopolitical factors affecting global supply chains and potential delays in regulatory approvals. However, its focus on private land in Arizona and access to advanced technology are seen as mitigating factors.

With Q1 2026 financial results scheduled for release in early May, investors will watch for updates on cash usage, exploration results and any progress on Santa Cruz permitting or financing. Management has highlighted a disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing aggressive exploration with de-risking the flagship project.

Founded with a vision to revive and modernize mineral exploration through technology, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a portfolio that spans high-potential development assets and early-stage discovery opportunities across multiple continents. Its dual listing on the NYSE American and TSX broadens its investor reach.

Friday's trading volume appeared elevated as the stock tested recent resistance levels. Technical observers noted the potential for continued momentum if copper prices hold firm and positive news flows from exploration or financing emerge.

As global industries race to secure critical metals for the energy transition and technological advancement, Ivanhoe Electric positions itself at the intersection of innovation, domestic production and strategic partnerships. Success at Santa Cruz could mark a significant step toward establishing new U.S. copper cathode capacity, while Typhoon-driven discoveries elsewhere offer upside potential.

Analysts and industry watchers will continue monitoring execution on the 2026 construction timeline and international exploration programs. For a company blending cutting-edge geophysics with real-world development ambitions, the coming months could prove pivotal in determining whether it delivers on its promise as a key player in the critical minerals supply chain.