FTSE 100 Surges Past 10,300 as Miners and Energy Stocks Lift London Amid Global Tensions

LONDON — The FTSE 100 climbed more than 50 points in early trading Wednesday, breaching the 10,300 level for the first time in recent sessions as mining and energy shares rallied on commodity strength despite lingering geopolitical risks from the Middle East.

The blue-chip index stood at 10,318.39, up 53.07 points or 0.52%, by 10:03 BST on May 13, 2026. It had traded as high as 10,360.45 after opening near the previous close of 10,265.32. The advance marked a modest recovery after mixed sessions earlier in the week, with the index navigating volatility tied to U.S.-Iran developments and domestic political pressures.

Investors appeared to embrace a risk-on mood in London even as broader concerns persisted. Brent crude prices remained elevated above $110 a barrel amid uncertainty over a fragile ceasefire, boosting energy heavyweights. Mining stocks also gained ground on rising metal prices, reflecting renewed global demand optimism.

The FTSE 100 has shown remarkable resilience in 2026. After breaking the historic 10,000-point barrier earlier in the year and posting strong gains in 2025 — its best annual performance since 2009 — the index has weathered Middle East tensions, fluctuating gilt yields and mixed corporate earnings. Year-to-date gains have hovered around 3-8% in various reports, underscoring its appeal as a defensive, dividend-rich alternative to more volatile U.S. tech-heavy markets.

Analysts attribute much of the recent momentum to sector rotation. International revenue exposure benefits many FTSE 100 constituents, particularly in resources and energy. A weaker pound in prior periods has also enhanced overseas earnings when translated back to sterling. With a dividend yield still attractive near 3-4% for the index overall, income-seeking investors continue to find value compared to lower-yielding peers abroad.

Mining giants led early gains Wednesday. Companies like Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore posted solid advances amid copper and precious metals strength. These firms have been standout performers through 2026, capitalizing on supply constraints and industrial demand from Asia. Glencore, in particular, has featured among top quarterly risers earlier this year alongside energy names.

Energy majors BP and Shell also contributed, supported by firm oil prices. BP has ranked among the strongest FTSE 100 performers in 2026 so far, with gains exceeding 25-30% in some periods driven by geopolitical premiums and solid results. Defence stocks such as BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce have similarly benefited from elevated global spending, adding breadth to the rally.

The broader market backdrop remains complex. U.S. indices showed mixed signals overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq facing pressure while the Dow held steady. European peers like the DAX and CAC 40 traded modestly higher, reflecting selective optimism. Asian markets closed mixed, with the Nikkei gaining on domestic recovery hopes.

Domestic factors weighed on sentiment at times. Recent local election results delivered setbacks for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, contributing to a spike in gilt yields. The 10-year UK yield touched multi-year highs near 5.1% before easing slightly, raising borrowing cost concerns amid public debt levels above 90% of GDP. Yet the equity market appeared to decouple somewhat, focusing instead on corporate fundamentals.

Corporate news provided additional support. Several FTSE 100 names reported earnings or updates that met or exceeded expectations. Telecom and travel stocks, including Airtel Africa and International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), have seen sharp moves in recent sessions. Airtel Africa hit records on strong African market performance, while IAG benefited from travel demand resilience.

However, not all sectors participated equally. Consumer-facing and housebuilding stocks lagged amid higher interest rate sensitivity. Names like Barratt Redrow have struggled year-to-date, reflecting cooling UK property markets. Retailers and insurers also faced selective pressure on cost-of-living concerns.

Economists note the UK's economic picture is one of cautious stabilization. Growth has been modest post-pandemic, but inflation trends and Bank of England policy provide some tailwinds. Rate cut expectations, though tempered, support valuations for dividend payers. The FTSE's international tilt — roughly 70-75% of revenues from overseas — insulates it from purely domestic slowdowns.

Looking ahead, market watchers eye U.S. data releases and further Middle East developments. President Donald Trump's stance on Iran proposals remains a focal point, with reports suggesting dissatisfaction over nuclear aspects potentially prolonging uncertainty. Any escalation in oil prices could further buoy energy shares but risk broader risk-off moves.

Technical analysts highlight the FTSE 100's ability to hold above key support levels near 10,200-10,300. A sustained push toward 10,500-10,600 would test recent highs from earlier 2026 peaks near 10,900. Volume has been respectable, though lighter than peak trading days. Volatility, as measured by implied gauges, remains contained compared to 2025 spikes.

Fund managers increasingly view the FTSE 100 as undervalued on metrics like price-to-earnings, often trading at a discount to global averages. This has attracted inflows from international investors seeking diversification away from concentrated U.S. tech exposure. Defensive characteristics — healthcare, consumer staples and utilities — provide ballast during uncertain times.

Challenges persist. A stronger pound could pressure exporters, while persistent inflation might delay monetary easing. Geopolitical flare-ups in the Gulf directly impact energy costs and sentiment. Domestically, political instability adds another layer, with calls for leadership changes following election results.

Despite these headwinds, the index's 2026 performance underscores London's enduring role. From breaking 10,000 for the first time to navigating volatility, the FTSE 100 has delivered for patient investors. Dividend reinvestment further enhances total returns, often doubling effective gains over decades.

Sector dispersion tells the full story. Top performers like Beazley, Schroders and Glencore have driven outsized contributions, while laggards in housing and discretionary retail weigh on the average. This breadth suggests a healthy, rotating market rather than narrow leadership.

For individual investors, the message remains one of selective opportunity. High-yield blue chips with global reach offer income and growth potential. Exchange-traded funds tracking the FTSE 100 provide easy exposure for those preferring passive strategies. Active managers continue to favor miners, banks and defence amid current themes.

As trading progresses through the session, all eyes will be on whether the early gains hold. Corporate results from names like BP, Barclays and WPP could sway direction. Broader risk appetite, tied to U.S. inflation readings and geopolitical updates, will set the tone for the remainder of the week.

The FTSE 100's climb above 10,300 reflects not just short-term commodity strength but deeper structural appeal. In an era of global uncertainty, London's market offers a compelling mix of value, yield and resilience — qualities likely to sustain interest well beyond this trading day.