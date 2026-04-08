FTSE 100 Surges Nearly 3% to One-Month High on US-Iran Ceasefire Relief Rally

LONDON — The FTSE 100 index jumped sharply Wednesday, climbing more than 300 points or nearly 3% to trade around 10,666 as investors cheered a surprise two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran that raised hopes for a partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an easing of the global energy crisis.

By mid-afternoon BST on April 8, 2026, the blue-chip index stood at approximately 10,666.72, up 317.93 points or 3.07% from Tuesday's close of 10,348.79. It touched an intraday high of 10,687.88 and a low of 10,345.93 during volatile but predominantly bullish trading, marking its strongest one-day gain in weeks and the highest level since early March.

The relief rally extended across European markets, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both rising more than 4% at times, while broader risk appetite lifted Asian shares overnight and U.S. futures pointed to a strong Wall Street open.

"This is a classic risk-on move after weeks of geopolitical premium weighing on sentiment," said a London-based strategist at a major investment bank. "Lower oil prices are a net positive for the UK economy and most FTSE constituents outside the energy sector."

Ceasefire Sparks Sharp Drop in Oil Prices

The catalyst was President Donald Trump's late Tuesday announcement of a fragile ceasefire agreement with Iran, which includes selective safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz under a permission-based system coordinated with Iranian forces. The narrow waterway, disrupted since late February by Iranian retaliation to U.S.-Israeli strikes, normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Oil prices plunged in response. Brent crude fell more than 15% at one point, trading near $92-94 per barrel, its steepest one-day drop since the Gulf War era. West Texas Intermediate followed suit, easing pressure on inflation, transport costs and consumer spending that had intensified in recent weeks.

Energy giants in the FTSE 100 took the biggest hits. Shell and BP shares dropped around 5-6% as the prospect of restored supply flows eroded the windfall profits many had anticipated from prolonged high prices. Centrica also weakened on lower natural gas expectations.

In contrast, sectors poised to benefit from cheaper energy and renewed economic confidence led the gains. Mining stocks such as Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Anglo American surged 10-12% on expectations of stronger global growth and industrial demand. Airlines including International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) and easyJet jumped more than 9-11%, while Rolls-Royce Holdings climbed nearly 10% amid hopes for revived travel and aerospace activity.

Other notable risers included Melrose Industries, Persimmon and InterContinental Hotels Group, reflecting broad-based buying in industrials, housebuilders and consumer-facing names.

Broader Market and Economic Context

The FTSE 100 had endured a turbulent period since the escalation in the Middle East. Oil's earlier surge past $115 per barrel had fueled inflation fears, squeezed margins for airlines and manufacturers, and contributed to volatility that briefly pushed the index below the psychologically important 10,000 level in March before a partial recovery.

Wednesday's surge erased much of the recent uncertainty premium. The midcap FTSE 250 outperformed with gains exceeding 4%, signaling even stronger enthusiasm among domestically focused companies less exposed to international energy dynamics.

Analysts noted the UK market's heavy weighting toward energy, mining and financials made it particularly sensitive to the news. While energy names dragged, the miners — many tied to copper, iron ore and other commodities — benefited from a weaker dollar and improved growth outlook. Banks and insurers also advanced on expectations of steadier inflation and potential for earlier interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

"This ceasefire, even if fragile and limited to two weeks, removes the immediate tail risk of a prolonged Hormuz closure that could have tipped parts of the global economy into stagflation," said an economist at a City firm. "For the UK, lower fuel costs could help ease the cost-of-living pressures that have lingered since the conflict began."

Investor Sentiment and Sector Rotation

Trading volume was elevated as investors repositioned portfolios. Defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities saw more modest gains or slight underperformance, reflecting a clear rotation out of "war trades" and into cyclical stocks.

Travel and leisure names gained on hopes that normalized energy prices would support consumer spending and international tourism. Housebuilders rose amid expectations that cheaper energy could indirectly support affordability and confidence in the property market.

The pound sterling weakened modestly against the dollar as risk appetite returned and expectations grew for less aggressive monetary tightening. British government bond yields edged lower, consistent with reduced inflation fears.

Market participants cautioned that the rally could prove short-lived if the ceasefire unravels. Iranian officials described the arrangement as conditional, while shipping executives warned that insurance costs and operational risks would remain elevated even with limited transits resuming.

"Two weeks is better than nothing, but it's hardly a long-term resolution," one commodities analyst noted. "Markets are pricing in hope today, but any renewed threats could see oil spike again and equities give back these gains quickly."

Outlook and Lingering Risks

Attention now turns to whether limited tanker movements through the strait can scale up and whether diplomatic efforts, including potential talks in Pakistan, can produce a more durable agreement. The International Energy Agency and OPEC+ members are closely monitoring developments, with spare capacity in Saudi Arabia potentially helping to bridge any remaining gaps.

For UK investors, the day's move underscores the FTSE 100's sensitivity to global events despite its blue-chip composition. The index has recovered from earlier 2026 lows but remains below its all-time high set in February before the conflict intensified.

Looking ahead, corporate earnings season and domestic economic data — including upcoming inflation and employment figures — will compete with geopolitical headlines for attention. Many analysts still see value in UK equities relative to other major markets, particularly if energy costs stabilize and consumer resilience holds.

For now, traders savored the relief. The FTSE 100's nearly 3% jump provided a much-needed positive note after weeks dominated by supply disruption fears, soaring fuel prices and uncertainty over the global economic fallout.

As one floor trader in London put it: "When oil collapses this fast on ceasefire news, you buy the dip in everything except the oil majors. Today felt like the market exhaling after holding its breath for too long."