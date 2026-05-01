FTSE 100 Surges 166 Points to 10,379 as Rate-Cut Optimism and Mining Rally Lift London Markets

LONDON — The FTSE 100 climbed 1.62% on Friday morning, surging 165.71 points to 10,378.82 in early trading as renewed expectations for Bank of England rate cuts, a rebound in mining stocks and positive global sentiment drove strong gains across the London market.

The benchmark index broke above the key 10,300 level for the first time in several sessions, reaching an intraday high of 10,387.55 before settling slightly lower. The previous close stood at 10,213.11, meaning the session opened with solid momentum that carried through the first hour of trading. Volume remained healthy as investors rotated back into cyclical sectors.

Mining stocks led the charge, benefiting from stabilising commodity prices and renewed confidence in China's economic stimulus measures. Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Anglo American posted sharp gains, reflecting improved demand outlook for iron ore, copper and other industrial metals. The sector's performance provided the single largest contribution to the FTSE 100's advance.

Financial stocks also participated strongly. Major banks including HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group rose as traders priced in a higher probability of Bank of England rate relief by mid-2026. Softer UK inflation data released earlier in the week continued to support expectations for monetary easing, with futures markets now assigning roughly 60% odds to a June or August cut.

The broader market mood benefited from overnight gains on Wall Street and positive signals from Asian markets. Reduced geopolitical tensions in the Middle East helped ease pressure on energy prices, while the pound traded modestly firmer against the US dollar near 1.32. Ten-year gilt yields eased slightly, reflecting the dovish tilt in rate expectations.

Analysts described the move as a healthy rebound after several sessions of consolidation. "The FTSE had become oversold on concerns around global growth and domestic politics," said one London-based strategist. "Today's gains show investors are keen to buy the dip, particularly in resources and financials that offer attractive valuations."

Consumer staples and utilities, traditionally defensive sectors, posted more modest gains but still contributed positively. Technology and real estate names were mixed, with some AI-exposed firms continuing their recent strength while property companies reacted to shifting interest rate forecasts.

The session comes amid a busy period for UK corporate earnings. Several FTSE 100 constituents have reported this week, with mixed but generally resilient results. Resource companies in particular have highlighted cost control and volume stability despite volatile commodity prices, bolstering sector confidence.

Looking ahead, traders will focus on upcoming UK employment and inflation data that could further shape Bank of England policy expectations. Any signs of labour market cooling would likely support further rate-cut bets and sustain equity momentum. Internationally, developments in US-China trade relations and Federal Reserve signals will also influence London trading.

The FTSE 100's performance stands in contrast to recent volatility driven by geopolitical risks and domestic budget concerns. Friday's early surge suggests investors are regaining appetite for UK equities after a period of caution. Market breadth was positive, with advancers comfortably outnumbering decliners in the first hour.

For retail investors and pension funds with heavy FTSE exposure, the rebound offered reassurance. The index has now recovered much of its recent losses, though it remains below year-to-date highs. Technical analysts noted the index reclaiming its 50-day moving average, a potentially bullish signal for short-term momentum.

Not all sectors shared the enthusiasm. Some healthcare and industrial names lagged as investors favoured cyclical exposure. Oil majors showed modest gains despite stable crude prices, reflecting broader risk-on sentiment.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index also traded higher, though with slightly less conviction than the blue-chip benchmark. This suggests the rally was primarily driven by large multinational companies with significant overseas earnings.

As trading continued into the London morning, attention turned to key earnings releases and any updates from the Bank of England. Economists expect the central bank to maintain a data-dependent approach, balancing growth concerns against persistent services inflation.

The FTSE 100's strong open reflects improving sentiment across European markets. Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC 40 also posted gains, supported by similar factors including easing rate expectations and commodity strength.

For the remainder of 2026, many strategists remain constructive on UK equities. Valuations appear attractive relative to global peers, dividend yields remain competitive, and potential monetary easing could provide a tailwind. However, risks including slower global growth, political uncertainty and commodity volatility remain watchpoints.

Friday's session, while still early, provided a positive start to May trading. Whether the momentum sustains will depend on follow-through buying and incoming economic data. For now, the FTSE 100's 166-point surge signals renewed optimism and a willingness among investors to embrace risk in a market that had recently felt weighed down.