Nasdaq Composite Surges 1.4% to 23,507 as Tech Rally Powers Past Iran War Jitters

NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.40% to 23,507.62 Tuesday morning, extending its rebound from recent geopolitical shocks as investors bet on resilient corporate earnings and the enduring strength of artificial intelligence-driven growth.

The tech-heavy index rose 323.88 points by 11:28 a.m. EDT, building on Monday's 1.2% gain that pushed it to 23,183.74 at Monday's close. The move reflected renewed optimism that U.S. companies can navigate higher energy costs from Middle East tensions while delivering solid first-quarter results.

Gains were led by technology and semiconductor stocks, with AI-related names continuing to anchor the rally. The index has now recovered much of its losses from the brief escalation involving U.S.-Iran tensions that began in late February, returning to levels last seen before the conflict intensified.

Analysts pointed to easing concerns over a prolonged energy shock and diplomatic progress as key drivers. Reports of advancing peace talks, including comments from U.S. Vice President JD Vance on "a lot of progress" in initial Iran negotiations, helped lift risk appetite across markets. Oil prices eased slightly Tuesday, reducing fears that sustained high crude costs would crimp corporate margins or force the Federal Reserve into a more hawkish stance.

Earnings season, which kicked into high gear this week with major bank reports, provided additional support. Investors appeared encouraged by early results showing banks weathering the environment, while broader expectations for double-digit profit growth across the S&P 500 helped justify valuations in the tech sector.

The Nasdaq's performance outpaced the broader market, underscoring its heavy weighting toward growth stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also traded higher but with more modest gains, highlighting the continued leadership of technology amid economic uncertainty.

Key movers included semiconductor giants and software companies tied to AI infrastructure. Memory chip producers, data center enablers and cloud computing leaders posted solid intraday advances as investors rotated back into high-conviction tech names. Oracle shares jumped on news of expansions to its agentic AI platform, while other AI-adjacent stocks benefited from broader sector momentum.

The rally comes after a volatile start to 2026. The Nasdaq posted a roughly 7% decline in the first quarter amid worries over AI disruption in certain industries and geopolitical flare-ups. Yet April has brought a sharp rebound, with the index now testing recent highs and flirting with all-time territory in some sessions.

Market participants remain focused on the balance between strong corporate fundamentals and external risks. Consensus forecasts call for about 14% year-over-year earnings growth in the first quarter, with even stronger projections for the full year. Some strategists have raised full-year 2026 S&P 500 earnings growth estimates to around 19%, citing resilient demand and operating leverage in tech and related sectors.

Producer Price Index data released Tuesday showed a tame 0.5% headline increase for March, below expectations and helping soothe inflation concerns. Core PPI rose just 0.1%, offering reassurance that wholesale price pressures have not spiraled despite higher energy costs. The report supported views that the Federal Reserve can remain patient, with markets still pricing in limited rate cuts for the remainder of the year but virtually no chance of near-term hikes.

Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Tuesday added to the cautious optimism. While officials have signaled a data-dependent approach, the combination of cooling wholesale inflation and solid corporate outlooks has kept hopes alive for a soft landing.

Geopolitical developments continued to influence sentiment. The temporary U.S. blockade related to the Strait of Hormuz had earlier driven oil prices higher, but signs of de-escalation and potential follow-up negotiations helped stabilize energy markets. Citigroup and other firms upgraded their equity outlook citing the prospect of an eventual cessation of hostilities.

Within the Nasdaq, strength was broad but concentrated in a handful of megacap names and AI ecosystem players. Nvidia, Broadcom, TSMC-related optimism and memory stocks like Micron and Seagate have been standout performers in recent sessions, reflecting ongoing capital spending on data centers and AI training infrastructure.

Software stocks also contributed, with some analysts noting a shift toward names providing tangible productivity gains rather than speculative AI hype. The index's longest winning streaks in recent memory have been powered by a mix of established tech leaders and selective growth names.

Smaller tech and growth stocks showed mixed results, with the Russell 2000 lagging the Nasdaq as investors favored liquidity and proven business models amid uncertainty.

Looking ahead, investors will parse a steady stream of earnings this week, including results from major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, as well as industrial and consumer names. Guidance on loan demand, trading revenues and cost management will offer clues about the health of the broader economy.

Tech earnings later in the season, particularly from leaders in semiconductors and cloud computing, will be closely watched for updates on AI capital expenditure trends. Any acceleration in data center buildouts or upward revisions to revenue forecasts could provide fresh fuel for the Nasdaq.

Valuations remain elevated by historical standards, but many analysts argue they are justified by superior growth prospects in artificial intelligence, cloud adoption and digital transformation. Forward price-to-earnings ratios for the Nasdaq-100 have moderated slightly from peaks but still reflect premium pricing for future cash flows.

Risks persist. A prolonged Middle East conflict could push energy costs higher, squeezing margins and reigniting inflation worries. Supply chain disruptions or slower-than-expected AI monetization could also weigh on sentiment. On the policy front, any surprise shift in Fed rhetoric toward tighter policy would likely pressure growth stocks disproportionately.

Despite these headwinds, the prevailing narrative Tuesday centered on resilience. The market's ability to shrug off recent shocks and focus on fundamentals has encouraged bulls, with some strategists arguing the Nasdaq could test or surpass previous highs if earnings deliver.

The index's recovery also highlights the enduring appeal of U.S. technology leadership. From AI chips to enterprise software, American companies continue to dominate innovation cycles that drive global productivity gains.

As trading progresses, volume has been respectable, signaling genuine participation rather than thin holiday-like action. Options activity and futures positioning suggest traders are positioning for continued volatility but with a constructive bias.

Broader market breadth has improved modestly, though the Nasdaq's gains remain top-heavy. Rotation into financials and select cyclicals has provided some balance, preventing an overly narrow rally.

For individual investors, the message from Tuesday's action is one of cautious participation. While the Nasdaq's surge reflects optimism, disciplined risk management remains essential given the potential for swift reversals on news flow.

The coming days will test whether this rebound has legs. Strong bank earnings and continued diplomatic progress could extend the rally, while disappointing guidance or renewed geopolitical flare-ups might prompt profit-taking.

For now, the Nasdaq Composite's climb to 23,507 demonstrates the market's focus on long-term growth drivers even amid short-term noise. As earnings season unfolds and the geopolitical picture clarifies, investors will continue weighing the balance between opportunity in technology and the realities of a complex global backdrop.