The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged on March 2, 2026, as escalating conflict in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran triggered a broad retreat from risk assets, sending oil prices surging and amplifying fears of persistent inflation.

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell sharply in early trading, dropping around 0.7% to 0.8% intraday, with levels hovering near 22,500 after closing at 22,668.21 on February 27 — down 210 points or 0.92% for that session. The index has now shed ground in recent sessions, reflecting pressure on growth-oriented tech stocks sensitive to higher interest rate expectations and energy cost spikes.

Broader markets joined the decline amid the geopolitical shockwaves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slumped over 1%, shedding more than 500 points in prior close and continuing losses into Monday, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped roughly 0.8% to 1% near the 6,800 level. Trading volume remained elevated as investors shifted toward safe havens like gold — which climbed past $5,400 per ounce — and the U.S. dollar strengthened.

The catalyst was a series of military actions over the weekend. U.S. and Israeli forces conducted strikes on Iranian targets, prompting retaliatory attacks from Iran that heightened concerns about prolonged regional instability. Brent crude oil jumped above $82 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate surged toward $73, marking sharp intraday gains of around 13% at one point. Higher energy costs raised the specter of renewed inflationary pressures, potentially delaying anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts and pressuring equities further.

Tech giants, which dominate the Nasdaq's weighting, bore much of the brunt. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) traded lower, with some names down more than 1% to 3% in early action. The sector's vulnerability stems from its reliance on low borrowing costs for growth; rising yields and inflation fears erode valuations for high-multiple stocks.

"This is a classic risk-off move," said one market strategist in a client note. "Geopolitical escalation combined with oil's spike is forcing a reassessment of Fed policy timing. If crude stays elevated, it could complicate the soft-landing narrative that has supported stocks this year."

The Nasdaq has struggled in early 2026 after a strong prior period. February marked its worst monthly performance since March of the previous year, with the index down roughly 2.5% year-to-date in some reports, contrasting with the more resilient Dow Jones, up about 1.9% amid rotation into less tech-dependent names. The S&P 500 has shown modest gains of around 0.5% for the year so far.

Despite the pullback, some analysts remain cautiously optimistic on longer-term prospects. Individual investor sentiment stays bullish, with nearly 70% expecting stock market gains in 2026 according to recent surveys, even as half cite recession risks. The market's resilience has been tested multiple times this year, including repeated challenges around the S&P 500's 6,800 level.

Energy and defense stocks provided a counterpoint, rallying on bets of sustained higher oil prices and increased military spending. Sectors like traditional energy producers saw sharp gains, while airlines and consumer discretionary names faced headwinds from rising fuel costs.

Looking ahead, investors are monitoring upcoming economic data, including any inflation readings that could reinforce or ease Fed policy concerns. The VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, spiked notably in recent sessions, signaling heightened volatility.

The Nasdaq's performance reflects broader themes in 2026: a tug-of-war between AI-driven growth optimism and macroeconomic uncertainties. While the index remains well above multi-year lows, its recent retreat underscores sensitivity to external shocks.

Market participants will watch for signs of de-escalation in the Middle East, which could stabilize energy markets and support a rebound in risk assets. Until then, caution prevails as traders navigate the intersection of geopolitics, commodities and monetary policy.