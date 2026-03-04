NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 1,100 points in early trading on March 3, 2026, as the deepening U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran triggered a sharp global risk-off move, sending oil prices soaring and reigniting inflation fears across Wall Street.

The blue-chip index (^DJI) fell as much as 1,238 points or 2.5% intraday, trading near 47,784 before partial recoveries, with losses led by energy-sensitive names like Caterpillar, which dropped over 4%. The benchmark closed the prior session on March 2 around 48,904.78, down modestly amid initial conflict jitters, but Tuesday's sell-off erased those gains and pushed the index toward its steepest single-day decline since April 2025.

Broader markets joined the retreat. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid about 2.2% to near 6,742, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped roughly 2.3% toward 22,268. Trading volume spiked as investors fled equities for safe havens like gold and the U.S. dollar, with the VIX fear gauge climbing sharply.

The catalyst remained the fourth day of intense military exchanges. Fresh U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian facilities overnight, prompting Tehran to vow closure of the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for about 20% of global oil flows — and retaliatory attacks on U.S. interests and allies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and elsewhere. Brent crude surged another 8-9% toward $84 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to around $77, marking levels not seen since 2024 highs and amplifying concerns about sustained supply disruptions.

"This escalation is forcing a rapid repricing," one market strategist said in a client note. "Oil's spike revives sticky inflation risks just as markets were digesting Fed policy uncertainty. A prolonged conflict could delay rate cuts and crimp global growth."

Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year note climbing above 4.10%, reflecting bets on higher-for-longer borrowing costs. The dollar strengthened against major currencies, while energy and defense stocks provided pockets of relative strength amid broader weakness in consumer discretionary, airlines and tech.

Airlines bore heavy losses from surging fuel costs and flight disruptions: United, American and Delta each fell 3-4%. Broader consumer sectors faced headwinds as higher energy bills threaten household spending.

The Dow's retreat follows a mixed start to 2026, with the index showing resilience earlier through rotation into value and cyclical names. Yet the latest shock has accelerated a defensive stance, testing support levels near 47,500-48,000. Analysts warn that persistent oil elevation above $80 could complicate the economic soft-landing narrative that buoyed equities through much of the prior cycle.

Global markets echoed the turmoil. South Korea's Kospi plunged 7.2% — its worst day in years — as a major energy importer. Japan's Nikkei fell 3.1%, while European benchmarks like the FTSE 100 dropped 2.6% and Germany's DAX slid 3.4%. Shipping rates surged to record highs on rerouting and insurance concerns.

Investors monitored diplomatic channels for de-escalation signals, alongside any further military developments. President Donald Trump indicated operations could continue for weeks, with no firm timeline, heightening uncertainty. U.S. officials emphasized strikes aimed at neutralizing threats, but Iran's threats to global energy chokepoints kept caution dominant.

Energy producers and defense contractors offered counterpoints, with gains in select names on bets of elevated demand and spending. Yet the broader equity sell-off reflected fears of secondary effects: renewed inflation, supply chain strains and potential consumer pullback.

Looking ahead, traders await key economic data and corporate earnings that could either reinforce or ease concerns. The conflict's trajectory will likely dictate near-term sentiment, with oil stability as a critical barometer.

The Dow's performance underscores markets' vulnerability to geopolitical shocks in 2026, balancing long-term growth optimism against immediate inflationary and supply threats from the Middle East.

As trading unfolds, participants brace for volatility, with the index's defensive characteristics — lower beta components — providing some cushion amid the storm.