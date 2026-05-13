FTSE 100 Miners and Testing Giant Soar: Top 5 Gainers Lead Rally as Commodities Surge on May 13

LONDON — The FTSE 100 pushed higher Wednesday as mining stocks and specialist services firms dominated the leaderboard, with Intertek Group leading gains amid strong sector rotation toward commodities and industrial testing services.

By mid-morning on May 13, 2026, the blue-chip index had climbed around 0.5% to trade near 10,318, extending recent momentum. Mining heavyweights benefited from firm metal prices, while testing and certification leader Intertek surged on positive sentiment and possible contract momentum.

Here are the top five FTSE 100 gainers on the session:

1. Intertek Group (ITRK) — Up more than 6.7% to around 5,660 pence. The quality assurance and testing services provider saw its shares jump sharply, adding over 360 pence. Investors appeared to reward the company's diversified global operations and resilience in industrial and consumer testing segments.

2. Metlen Energy & Metals — Advanced roughly 4.1% to 39 pence. The diversified energy and metals group continued to attract buyers on commodity strength and operational updates.

3. Anglo American — Rose nearly 3.8% to 4,045 pence. The diversified miner gained as copper and other industrial metals held firm amid global demand signals from Asia and infrastructure spending expectations.

4. Antofagasta — Climbed about 3.5% to 4,094 pence. The Chilean copper producer benefited from the same tailwinds lifting peers, with copper prices supported by supply concerns and long-term electrification trends.

5. Rio Tinto — Gained around 3% to 8,155 pence. The Anglo-Australian mining giant rounded out the top performers, riding higher iron ore and copper sentiment.

These moves highlight the FTSE 100's heavy exposure to global commodities. Miners often lead or lag the index based on metal price cycles, and Wednesday's action reflected renewed optimism in the resources sector.

Intertek's outsized gain stood out in a session otherwise dominated by resource names. The company provides testing, inspection and certification across industries from oil and gas to pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. Analysts note steady demand for its services amid regulatory tightening and quality focus worldwide. Recent trading updates have shown resilience despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Mining stocks' performance tied directly to commodity markets. Copper prices remained elevated due to ongoing supply disruptions in key producing regions and expectations of increased demand from renewable energy and electric vehicles. Anglo American and Antofagasta, with significant copper exposure, have been standout performers in 2026 so far.

Rio Tinto, a major iron ore player, also drew support from steel demand indicators in China and elsewhere. The sector's rebound comes after periods of volatility linked to global growth concerns and trade dynamics.

Broader market context showed selective buying. Energy stocks like BP and Shell traded modestly higher earlier but were not in the top tier Wednesday. Defensive names and financials saw mixed fortunes as investors weighed geopolitical developments and UK domestic data.

The FTSE 100's year-to-date performance in 2026 has been solid, driven by international revenue exposure. Dividend yields remain attractive, and the index has often outperformed more tech-heavy peers during periods of uncertainty. Mining and energy names have contributed significantly to returns alongside insurers like Beazley and asset managers like Schroders.

Commodity analysts point to structural factors supporting prices. The global energy transition requires vast amounts of copper, nickel and other metals, while iron ore benefits from infrastructure cycles. Supply constraints, including labor issues and permitting delays, add upward pressure.

For Intertek, the rally may reflect relief after any prior weakness or anticipation of strong interim results. The firm operates in over 100 countries, providing a hedge against regional slowdowns. Its services are essential rather than discretionary, supporting steady cash flows.

Market watchers note rotation patterns. After earlier strength in defensives and banks, capital flowed into cyclicals on signs of stabilizing growth. However, caution persists around inflation, interest rates and Middle East tensions that could impact energy and transport costs.

Trading volume was healthy in the gainers, indicating genuine interest rather than thin-market moves. Anglo American and Antofagasta saw solid turnover alongside Intertek. This breadth suggests conviction among institutional buyers.

Looking ahead, analysts will monitor upcoming corporate results and macroeconomic releases. Earnings from major miners later in the season could validate recent share price strength. For Intertek, any contract wins or margin improvements would further underpin sentiment.

The top gainers' performance underscores the FTSE 100's diversified nature. While technology and growth stocks dominate headlines elsewhere, London's market offers exposure to real assets and essential services. This mix appeals to income-focused and value-oriented investors globally.

Challenges remain for the broader index. A stronger pound could pressure exporters, while persistent geopolitical risks might cap enthusiasm. Domestically, political and fiscal developments continue to influence gilt yields and borrowing costs.

Despite these factors, Wednesday's movers demonstrated resilience. Miners' gains reflect confidence in commodity supercycle elements, while Intertek's surge highlights opportunities in non-cyclical industrial services.

Investors considering exposure to these names should weigh sector-specific risks. Mining stocks face operational, regulatory and environmental challenges, while testing firms navigate competitive landscapes and client spending cycles. Diversification via ETFs tracking the FTSE 100 or resources sub-sectors remains popular.

As the trading day progresses, focus will shift to whether early gains hold into the close. Follow-through buying could push the index toward recent highs, while profit-taking might temper advances. Corporate news flow and commodity price ticks will likely dictate direction.

The session's top five gainers encapsulate current market themes: commodity strength and quality industrial plays. In an uncertain global environment, these FTSE 100 constituents offer compelling narratives for investors seeking both growth and income potential.