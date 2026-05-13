NEW YORK — Oracle Corp. shares closed down 3.62 percent at $186.83 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, extending recent weakness as investors continued to scrutinize the software giant's aggressive capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud expansion. The decline of $7.01 per share came despite a modest pre-market rebound, reflecting ongoing unease about profitability, execution risks and broader tech sector rotation.

The move erased additional market value from the company, which has faced significant pressure throughout 2026 amid questions over the returns on its massive AI-related investments. Oracle, long a leader in enterprise databases and now a major player in cloud infrastructure, has poured billions into data centers and GPU capacity to capitalize on surging demand for AI services, but high costs and uncertain near-term margins have unsettled Wall Street.

Volume remained elevated as traders reacted to broader market signals, including mixed performance in big tech and persistent concerns about capital intensity in the AI boom. Pre-market trading Thursday showed a slight recovery to around $188, up about 0.63 percent, as some bargain hunters stepped in.

Key Factors Behind the Decline

Analysts point to several interconnected issues pressuring Oracle stock. First, ongoing skepticism about the company's heavy capital expenditures persists. Oracle has committed tens of billions to expand its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support large AI workloads, including high-profile partnerships. While cloud revenues have grown strongly, the scale of spending has raised fears of margin compression and elevated debt levels.

Second, earlier reports of Oracle canceling a major server order from Super Micro Computer — valued between $1 billion and $1.4 billion — continued to reverberate. The decision, linked to supply chain adjustments and risk management, fueled perceptions that AI infrastructure buildouts may face delays or cost overruns. This news, combined with analyst notes questioning the profitability of GPU-as-a-service offerings, has weighed on sentiment.

Third, broader market dynamics played a role. Tech stocks faced headwinds amid rotation toward other sectors and caution over valuation multiples in the AI space. Oracle's premium positioning left it vulnerable to any signs of slowing momentum, even as the company reports robust remaining performance obligations in the hundreds of billions.

Oracle's AI and Cloud Momentum

Despite the share price pressure, Oracle's fundamentals show strength in key growth areas. Cloud revenues have accelerated significantly in recent quarters, with strong demand for multicloud and AI services. The company's database business remains a cash cow, while new offerings in generative AI and enterprise applications gain traction.

Oracle has highlighted wins with major clients and raised long-term guidance in prior reports, pointing to a massive backlog. However, investors appear focused on the "show me" phase, demanding clearer evidence that heavy upfront investments will translate into sustainable profit growth and free cash flow.

Analyst Perspectives and Valuation

Wall Street reactions have been mixed. Some firms have trimmed price targets citing execution risks and financing needs, while others see the pullback as a buying opportunity in a company with durable competitive advantages. Oracle's forward earnings multiples, while elevated historically, appear more reasonable after the year-to-date decline.

Longer-term bulls argue that Oracle's integrated stack — combining databases, cloud infrastructure and applications — positions it uniquely for enterprise AI adoption. CEO Safra Catz and founder Larry Ellison have emphasized disciplined growth and shareholder returns, including dividends and buybacks.

Broader Implications for Tech Investors

Oracle's performance reflects wider tensions in the AI trade. While enthusiasm for artificial intelligence remains high, questions about capital efficiency, power demands and actual monetization timelines have created volatility. Companies heavily exposed to infrastructure buildouts face particular scrutiny compared to software pure-plays with lighter balance sheets.

For Oracle specifically, the coming quarters will be critical. Investors will watch for updates on data center timelines, cloud revenue acceleration and margin trends. Any positive surprises on cost control or major new customer wins could catalyze a rebound, while further delays or spending overruns might extend the pressure.

Retail and institutional holders have felt the impact, with the stock well off its 2025 highs. Yet many long-term observers view current levels as potentially attractive for a company with strong secular tailwinds in cloud and AI. Diversification, careful position sizing and attention to upcoming earnings remain key themes for those navigating the name.

As markets digest Wednesday's close, attention turns to any fresh corporate updates or sector catalysts. Oracle's next earnings report will likely provide more color on progress and outlook, potentially shifting the narrative. For now, the 3.62 percent drop underscores persistent caution even as the company executes on its ambitious AI strategy.

The tech heavyweight's path forward will hinge on balancing growth investments with shareholder returns in an environment where AI hype meets financial reality. Investors remain watchful as Oracle navigates this pivotal chapter in its evolution from database leader to AI infrastructure powerhouse.