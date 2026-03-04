Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares closed at $306.36 on March 2, 2026, down 1.63% or $5.07 from the prior session, reflecting broader market pressure from escalating Middle East conflict and investor caution over the company's aggressive capital expenditure plans for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Class C shares opened at $302.96, ranged from a low of $301.06 to a high of $308.14, and traded on volume of about 21.8 million shares. Pre-market activity on March 3 indicated further softness, with quotes dipping toward $298-$305 amid risk-off sentiment tied to oil price surges and regional instability. Alphabet's market capitalization hovered near $3.7 trillion, underscoring its position as one of the world's most valuable companies despite the recent pullback.

The decline followed a volatile February, when shares peaked near $345-$350 early in the month before retreating. Year-to-date performance has been modest, with GOOG down roughly 2-3% in 2026 after strong gains in late 2025. Over the trailing 12 months, however, the stock remains up significantly, reflecting sustained momentum in search, cloud and AI-driven segments.

The latest session's weakness aligned with broader tech sector headwinds. Escalating U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran over the weekend triggered fears of prolonged energy disruptions, pushing Brent crude higher and compressing valuations for growth-oriented names like Alphabet. Analysts noted that while Alphabet's core advertising business shows resilience, higher energy costs and macroeconomic uncertainty could indirectly pressure digital ad spending.

Alphabet's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, released Feb. 4, 2026, provided a strong backdrop. The company reported consolidated revenues of $113.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year (17% in constant currency), surpassing expectations. Google Services revenues climbed 14% to $95.9 billion, led by 17% growth in Search & other, 17% in subscriptions, platforms and devices, and 9% in YouTube ads. Full-year YouTube revenue across ads and subscriptions exceeded $60 billion, while paid subscriptions topped 325 million.

Google Cloud delivered standout performance, with revenues surging 48% to $17.7 billion, driven by demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise solutions and core GCP products. The segment's operating income reached $5.3 billion, reflecting improved margins amid scaling efficiencies.

Consolidated operating income rose 16% to $35.9 billion, with a 31.6% margin (including a $2.1 billion Waymo compensation charge). Net income jumped 30% to $34.5 billion, and diluted EPS climbed 31% to $2.82, beating estimates. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Gemini 3's launch as a milestone, with first-party models processing over 10 billion tokens per minute via API and the Gemini App reaching 750 million monthly active users.

For 2026, management guided capital expenditures of $175 billion to $185 billion — a substantial increase — to meet surging AI demand and expand infrastructure. The outlook has sparked debate: bulls view it as essential for maintaining leadership in AI and cloud, while some warn of near-term free cash flow pressure and depreciation impacts on margins.

Analysts remain largely constructive. Consensus 12-month price targets cluster in the $340-$350 range, implying 10-15% upside from current levels. Recent commentary emphasizes Alphabet's AI moat, with Search seeing record usage and Gemini adoption accelerating. Google Cloud's run rate now exceeds $70 billion annually, positioning it as a key growth engine.

Challenges include competitive pressures in digital advertising, regulatory scrutiny (including ongoing antitrust cases) and the high cost of AI investments. Depreciation rose sharply in 2025, and further acceleration is expected in 2026, potentially weighing on short-term profitability.

Technical levels show support near $300-$305, with resistance around $320-$330. The stock trades at a forward P/E of about 27-29 based on 2026 estimates, reasonable given projected revenue growth of 12-15% and operating margin expansion.

Investors eye the next earnings report, expected around April 23, 2026, for updates on Q1 performance, AI monetization (including potential Gemini ads) and capex execution. Amid geopolitical uncertainty, Alphabet's diversified revenue streams — from resilient Search to high-growth Cloud — offer defensive qualities within tech.

As shares consolidate after earlier highs, Alphabet balances near-term macro risks with long-term AI and cloud tailwinds, keeping it a core holding for growth-oriented portfolios.