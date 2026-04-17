Rumble Stock Rockets 18 Percent as Video Platform Launches Exchange Offer for AI Powerhouse Northern Data

LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. — Rumble Inc. shares exploded higher Thursday after the conservative-leaning video platform formally launched an exchange offer to acquire German artificial intelligence infrastructure company Northern Data AG, a move that would significantly expand its cloud and high-performance computing capabilities amid surging demand for AI resources.

The stock was quoted at $6.59, up 18.10 percent or $1.01, in morning trading on April 16. Volume surged as investors piled in, pushing shares well above the previous day's close of $5.58. The rally built on recent momentum following the April 13 announcement of the exchange offer, which aims to create a unified video, cloud and AI growth platform.

Rumble, which positions itself as a "freedom-first" alternative to mainstream video platforms, said the proposed business combination would integrate its rapidly growing video-sharing, advertising and cloud services with Northern Data's specialized GPU assets and data center footprint in Europe. The deal, structured as a voluntary public exchange offer to Northern Data shareholders, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 if accepted.

"This transaction represents a transformative step for Rumble as we accelerate our AI and cloud ambitions while strengthening our position in the global video and infrastructure markets," Rumble executives stated in the April 13 release. The company highlighted Northern Data's large collection of graphics processing units, which are critical for AI training, inference and high-performance computing tasks.

Northern Data's GPU utilization is projected to reach approximately 85 percent by the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to earlier guidance. Combining that capacity with Rumble's existing Rumble Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service offerings — which include compute, storage, security and networking — could position the combined entity as a formidable player in the AI infrastructure space.

The news comes as Rumble continues to build on its first full year of revenue exceeding $100 million. For 2025, the company reported $100.6 million in revenue, up 5 percent from the prior year and marking a key milestone. Fourth-quarter revenue reached $27.1 million, reflecting 9 percent sequential growth despite a year-over-year dip, driven partly by audience monetization trends.

Average global monthly active users climbed to 52 million in the fourth quarter, an 11 percent increase from the third quarter. The company has also expanded its advertising efforts, naming Greg Sherrill as president of sales for Rumble Advertising earlier in the year and pursuing brand deals with major players including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Rumble's platform includes Rumble Video for free and subscription-based sharing and livestreaming, Rumble Studio for creator tools, the Rumble Advertising Center marketplace, a non-custodial crypto wallet and cloud services. It has carved out a niche among creators seeking fewer content restrictions, attracting a sizable conservative and independent audience that has helped fuel user growth even as mainstream platforms face scrutiny over moderation policies.

The Northern Data deal builds on earlier momentum around the acquisition. Rumble had signaled interest in the combination late last year, with shares reacting positively at multiple points as details emerged. The formal exchange offer launch on April 13 reignited enthusiasm, especially as AI infrastructure remains a hot sector with hyperscalers and tech giants competing for GPU capacity.

Analysts view the move as a strategic pivot that could diversify revenue beyond advertising and subscriptions while leveraging Rumble's "neutral" platform ethos in the cloud space. By gaining access to European data centers and advanced computing resources, Rumble aims to accelerate international expansion, enhance its AI roadmap for creators and improve video processing and recommendation capabilities.

"This isn't just about adding GPUs — it's about building an end-to-end infrastructure stack that supports everything from content delivery to AI-powered features," one technology analyst noted. "For a company that has faced challenges scaling against Big Tech giants, securing dedicated high-performance assets could be game-changing."

Financially, Rumble ended 2025 with solid liquidity of about $256 million, including cash and Bitcoin holdings, providing a buffer for integration costs and growth initiatives. However, the company has posted ongoing net losses, with a fourth-quarter net loss of $32.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed somewhat but remain a focus as executives emphasize path-to-profitability efforts through higher-margin cloud and advertising segments.

The stock has been volatile in 2026. It hit a 52-week low near $4.67 earlier in the year before rebounding on acquisition news and broader AI enthusiasm. Thursday's surge pushed shares toward levels not seen consistently since late 2025, though they remain far below the all-time highs above $16 reached in 2022 shortly after going public via a SPAC merger.

Challenges persist. Competition in video streaming is intense, with YouTube dominating market share and traditional platforms like Netflix expanding into short-form and creator content. Rumble's ad revenue, while growing, faces pressure from fluctuating user monetization rates. The company has also navigated regulatory and political scrutiny given its user base and free-speech positioning.

Broader market sentiment around alternative tech platforms has improved in recent months, particularly as debates over content moderation and platform neutrality continue. Partnerships such as Rumble Cloud's collaboration with the Cleveland Browns for infrastructure needs demonstrate expanding enterprise interest beyond its core creator community.

Investors will watch closely for updates on the exchange offer's acceptance rate and any regulatory approvals required in Germany or elsewhere. Northern Data shareholders will have the opportunity to tender shares in exchange for Rumble stock, with the final terms depending on participation levels.

If completed, the deal could materially boost Rumble's computational capacity and open new revenue streams in AI-as-a-service or cloud hosting for other platforms. Executives have pointed to potential synergies in using Northern Data's assets to power advanced video features, such as real-time translation, enhanced search or AI-generated content tools for creators.

Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski has long emphasized building independent infrastructure to avoid reliance on Big Tech cloud providers. The Northern Data combination aligns with that vision, potentially making Rumble more resilient to external pressures while tapping into the multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure boom.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for its next earnings release, expected in May, which will likely include early commentary on integration progress and updated guidance. Analysts project continued revenue growth but note that profitability timelines depend on successful execution of strategic initiatives like the acquisition and advertising expansion.

Options activity around Rumble has increased in recent sessions, reflecting heightened trader interest in the volatile name. Implied volatility remains elevated, consistent with the stock's history of sharp moves on company-specific news.

For creators and users, the potential combination signals Rumble's commitment to investing in technology that could improve upload speeds, livestream quality and overall platform experience. The company already claims one of the fastest video players in the industry and continues to add features like enhanced monetization tools.

Rumble's story reflects the evolving media landscape, where niche platforms challenge incumbents by offering different value propositions — in this case, greater creator control and reduced censorship risks. While its market share remains modest compared to YouTube, steady user growth and strategic moves into cloud and AI suggest ambitions beyond pure video hosting.

Thursday's rally underscores investor appetite for companies blending social media, content and emerging technologies like AI infrastructure. Whether the Northern Data deal delivers on its promise will depend on integration success, GPU market dynamics and Rumble's ability to convert technical assets into sustainable revenue.

As trading continued, shares held most of their gains, with some profit-taking evident near the session high. The move came amid broader market choppiness but stood out as one of the day's top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq.

Rumble Inc., headquartered in Longboat Key with roots in Canada, has grown from a small video-sharing site founded in 2013 into a publicly traded company with ambitions to disrupt multiple tech verticals. The Northern Data transaction, if successful, could mark its most significant corporate milestone since going public.

Investors and analysts alike will monitor developments closely in the coming weeks. For now, the market appears to be rewarding Rumble's bold bet on combining video prowess with AI infrastructure at a time when both sectors command premium valuations.