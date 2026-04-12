SEATTLE — As Amazon.com Inc. navigates a pivotal year for its cloud-computing powerhouse and e-commerce empire, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on the stock heading into the rest of 2026, with average price targets suggesting 20% upside from current levels and some analysts forecasting gains as high as 50%.

Shares of the Seattle-based retail and technology giant closed at $238.38 on April 10, up about 2% that day but still reflecting a relatively muted performance after lagging the broader market in 2025. Yet with AWS revenue accelerating on artificial intelligence demand and the company committing a record $200 billion in capital expenditures this year, most of the 58 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy or strong buy. The consensus 12-month price target sits at $287.39, implying roughly 20.6% upside, while optimistic calls reach $360.

The debate over whether to buy or sell Amazon stock in 2026 centers on a classic big-tech tension: massive upfront spending versus long-term dominance in AI infrastructure. CEO Andy Jassy has signaled confidence, projecting AWS AI revenue run rates already topping $15 billion in early 2026. But the spending spree has raised short-term margin concerns after the stock dipped sharply following the company's fourth-quarter results in February.

Amazon reported full-year 2025 net sales of $716.9 billion, a 12% increase from 2024, with operating income climbing to $80 billion. In the critical holiday quarter, revenue hit a record $213.4 billion, up 14% year-over-year on a reported basis and 12% excluding foreign-exchange effects. AWS, the profit engine, grew 24% to $35.6 billion in the fourth quarter — its fastest pace in three years — while North America e-commerce sales rose 10%.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.95, narrowly missing consensus estimates of $1.96 or $1.97. The miss, combined with guidance for heavy 2026 spending, triggered an 11% after-hours sell-off in February. Yet analysts quickly dismissed the reaction as overblown. Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney, who has labeled the stock a top pick, sees nearly 50% upside potential by year-end, citing AWS's scale and AI tailwinds.

Jassy outlined the strategy in his annual shareholder letter and on the earnings call. Amazon plans roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, the bulk directed at AI data centers, custom chips like Trainium and Inferentia, and related infrastructure. Much of that capacity already carries customer commitments, including a substantial portion from OpenAI. The company is monetizing AI services "as fast as we can install it," Jassy said, noting the explosive early growth of its AI offerings.

Wall Street has largely embraced the long-term bet. Citi analysts now model AWS growth at 28-29% for 2026, accelerating to 37% in 2027 as partnerships with Anthropic and others ramp up. Needham & Co. reiterated a buy rating with a $265 target, while the broader consensus from 58 firms shows 53 buys, four holds and no sells. The highest target of $360 would represent more than 50% appreciation from current prices.

E-commerce and advertising provide additional support. Online store sales have stabilized amid efficiency gains from robotics and logistics automation. Advertising revenue continues to expand as merchants use AI-driven tools on the platform. Analysts project total company revenue could approach $1.15 trillion by 2030 if current trends hold, potentially lifting the stock to around $338 at today's price-to-sales multiple.

Still, risks abound. Amazon's capital spending surged from $83 billion in 2024 to $131.8 billion in 2025 and now $200 billion. That "capex drag" could pressure free cash flow and operating margins in the near term, especially if AI adoption slows or competition intensifies. Microsoft and Alphabet's Google Cloud are growing faster in percentage terms, chipping away at AWS's market share, which has slipped to a multiyear low of about 28%.

Valuation remains stretched at roughly 33 times forward earnings. Some skeptics, including DA Davidson, which lowered its target to $175 after the fourth-quarter report, warn that the stock looks "fully priced" relative to peers in the Magnificent Seven. Macroeconomic headwinds — interest rates, consumer spending caution and potential trade-policy shifts — could also weigh on retail operations.

Yet bulls counter that Amazon's diversified model sets it apart. Unlike pure-play AI chipmakers or ad-dependent social platforms, the company generates cash from retail, cloud services and advertising that can fund its own AI build-out. Operating cash flow exceeded $130 billion in 2025, providing ample internal financing. Custom chips already cut training and inference costs by up to 50%, improving economics for customers and Amazon alike.

Longer-term forecasts vary widely. Some models see the stock trading between $250 and $300 by the end of 2026, while optimistic scenarios push toward $340-$370 if AWS reaccelerates and margins expand. A handful of bearish projections warn of a possible dip below $200 if capex overruns expectations, though such views remain outliers.

Institutional investors appear undeterred. Major holders including Vanguard and BlackRock have maintained or increased positions, citing the reacceleration of AWS growth back toward 20% year-over-year and beyond. Amazon also continues to expand its U.S. footprint, announcing more than 50 new fulfillment and AI infrastructure projects across 30 states in the past year alone as part of a $340 billion domestic investment commitment.

For individual investors weighing a buy-or-sell decision, the consensus leans heavily toward accumulation for those with a multi-year horizon. The stock's 2025 underperformance relative to peers has created what some analysts call an attractive entry point. "People forgot about Amazon," one Yahoo Finance commentator noted in January, highlighting the disconnect between the company's fundamentals and its share price.

Amazon's next earnings report, expected after market close around April 30, will offer the first detailed look at first-quarter 2026 results and updated guidance on AI traction. Until then, the narrative remains one of disciplined investment in the infrastructure of the future. Whether that spending translates into outsized returns — or merely keeps pace with rivals — will define the stock's trajectory through 2026 and beyond.

In the end, the data favor patience and conviction on the buy side for growth-oriented portfolios. With AWS positioned as the "infrastructure of everything" and AI demand showing no signs of slowing, Amazon appears poised to capitalize on the next wave of technological transformation. But as always in the markets, execution and macroeconomic conditions will have the final say.