NEW YORK — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) remains a favored pick among Wall Street analysts in April 2026, with a consensus "Buy" or "Moderate Buy" rating from more than 40 firms and average 12-month price targets suggesting 10-20% upside from current levels near $245.

The semiconductor giant, trading around $245.50 as of April 10, has delivered solid gains in recent sessions but continues to lag Nvidia in the high-stakes AI accelerator race. Yet strong data center growth, upcoming MI450 chip launches and diversified revenue streams position AMD as a compelling long-term play for investors betting on broader artificial intelligence adoption.

Analyst Sentiment and Price Targets

As of mid-April 2026, 34 to 59 analysts covering AMD largely recommend buying the stock. Ratings break down roughly as 41% Strong Buy, 38% Buy, 21% Hold, with zero Sell recommendations in many surveys. The average 12-month price target sits between $264 and $290, implying potential gains of 7% to 18% from recent trading levels. High-end forecasts reach $365, while conservative targets hover near $220.

Citigroup maintained a Neutral rating with a $248 target on April 6, while other firms like Erste Group upgraded to Buy earlier in the year. The overall consensus reflects confidence in AMD's ability to capture more market share in AI infrastructure even as Nvidia dominates headlines.

2026 Growth Drivers

AMD expects robust expansion in 2026, led by its data center segment. CEO Lisa Su highlighted accelerating adoption of EPYC processors and Instinct AI accelerators. The company projects data center revenue could approach $28 billion for the full year, up significantly year-over-year, fueled by MI450 series chips expected to ramp in the second half.

Analysts forecast AMD revenue growth of around 30-35% in 2026, supported by AI PC momentum, gaming recovery and enterprise CPU demand. The firm's non-GAAP gross margin has expanded to the mid-50% range, aided by a favorable product mix.

Competition with Nvidia

Nvidia retains a commanding lead in AI GPUs, but AMD is closing the gap with competitive offerings and open-source software advantages through ROCm. The MI450 launch is viewed as a pivotal moment that could pressure Nvidia's pricing power and open doors with hyperscalers seeking alternatives.

AMD's diversified portfolio — spanning client CPUs, gaming GPUs, embedded systems and data center solutions — provides a buffer against pure AI chip volatility. This broader exposure gives AMD a different risk-reward profile compared to Nvidia's heavier concentration in data center.

Risks and Valuation Concerns

At current levels, AMD trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple in the mid-30s, premium to historical averages but below Nvidia's valuation. Potential risks include execution delays on new chips, slower AI spending by hyperscalers, geopolitical tensions affecting China sales and broader semiconductor cyclicality.

Some analysts warn that 2026 could prove transitional, with meaningful revenue acceleration from MI450 expected more in 2027. Supply chain constraints and competition from custom chips developed by Amazon, Google and others add further uncertainty.

Investment Thesis: Buy for Growth Investors

For investors with a multi-year horizon and tolerance for volatility, AMD offers attractive exposure to secular AI trends without Nvidia's extreme valuation. The company's roadmap through 2027, including next-generation chips and full-stack AI solutions, supports long-term market share gains.

Conservative investors may wait for a pullback toward the $200-$220 range or clearer evidence of MI450 momentum before initiating positions. Those already holding shares have reason to stay invested, given positive analyst momentum and expected earnings growth.

Broader Market Context

AMD shares rose more than 70% in 2025 but have shown mixed performance early in 2026 amid sector rotation and profit-taking in AI names. The stock remains well below its all-time highs, providing a potential entry point for new capital.

Q1 2026 earnings, scheduled for release May 5, will offer fresh insight into data center traction and guidance for the rest of the year. Strong results could catalyze further upside.

Bottom Line: Buy Rating Holds

Wall Street's collective view leans clearly toward accumulation. With AI infrastructure spending projected to remain elevated and AMD well-positioned to benefit, the stock earns a favorable outlook for 2026 and beyond. Investors should weigh their risk tolerance, time horizon and portfolio allocation to semiconductors before acting.

AMD is not without challenges, particularly in closing the performance and ecosystem gap with Nvidia. However, its technological progress, diversified business and reasonable valuation relative to growth prospects make it a stock worth owning for those bullish on the AI megatrend.