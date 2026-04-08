NEW YORK — Oil prices tumbled sharply Wednesday after the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire that raised hopes the partially reopened Strait of Hormuz could ease the worst global supply disruption in decades, sending benchmark crude below $95 a barrel for the first time in weeks.

West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell as much as 18% intraday before settling around $92-94 per barrel in electronic trading, while international benchmark Brent crude dropped below $93. The dramatic reversal came after days of volatility that saw prices spike above $115 amid fears of prolonged closure of the critical waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and significant liquefied natural gas supplies.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, April 8, 2026, WTI was trading near $93.50, down sharply from Tuesday's close above $110, according to futures data. Brent hovered around $92.70, reflecting a steep one-day decline of more than 15% in some contracts. The plunge followed President Donald Trump's announcement late Tuesday of a fragile agreement allowing limited "safe passage" for approved vessels under Iranian oversight.

"This is classic ceasefire relief selling," said one veteran energy trader in New York. "The market had priced in prolonged chaos. Any sign of de-escalation triggers a violent unwind."

Geopolitical Shock Drives Earlier Surge

The sharp moves cap a turbulent period triggered by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February. Iran retaliated by effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz, attacking or threatening merchant vessels and slashing flows through the narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Daily transits dropped more than 90% at times, removing roughly 20 million barrels per day of crude and products from global markets. Prices rocketed from the low $70s in early February to peaks near $120 in March, with some refined products like diesel and jet fuel briefly exceeding $200 in spot markets.

The disruption triggered emergency measures worldwide. Asian importers, heavily dependent on Gulf supplies, scrambled for alternatives, hoarded fuel and in some cases rationed supplies. U.S. gasoline prices climbed toward $4 per gallon in parts of the country, while airlines and shipping firms faced soaring fuel costs that rippled into consumer prices for goods from food to electronics.

Analysts at firms like Goldman Sachs and Macquarie had warned of potential spikes to $150 or even $200 if the strait remained closed into summer. The International Energy Agency cut its 2026 demand growth forecast by hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, citing flight cancellations, industrial slowdowns and conservation efforts.

Ceasefire Brings Cautious Optimism

The two-week pause, coordinated through back-channel diplomacy involving Oman and other regional players, allows selective transits under a "permission-based" system. Ship-tracking data Wednesday showed a modest uptick in movements, though volumes remained far below normal.

Trump described the deal as a foundation for broader negotiations, while Iranian officials emphasized it was conditional on halting further strikes. Shipping executives remained wary, noting sky-high insurance premiums and the risk of renewed incidents.

"Even limited reopening is a game-changer," said an analyst at S&P Global. "Every additional tanker that clears the strait reduces the immediate supply shock and gives markets breathing room."

U.S. officials downplayed the need for American naval escorts, urging allies to help secure routes. Russia and China, which had blocked stronger U.N. action, expressed support for the pause while continuing to criticize Western involvement.

Economic Ripple Effects and Demand Destruction

The price surge had already begun curbing demand. Early data showed softening consumption in Europe and Asia, with some manufacturers cutting shifts due to higher energy costs. Fertilizer prices, closely tied to natural gas, threatened agricultural output and food inflation.

In the United States, the Energy Information Administration noted rising inventories despite the global crunch, thanks to robust domestic production exceeding 13 million barrels per day. However, the global nature of oil markets meant U.S. consumers still felt the pain at the pump and in broader goods prices.

The plunge Wednesday eased some pressure but left prices well above pre-conflict levels. Analysts expect continued volatility as traders assess whether the ceasefire holds and how quickly full flows can resume.

"Demand destruction is real," one economist noted. "If prices stay elevated even at $90-100, it could shave growth off global GDP while pushing inflation higher — a stagflationary mix central banks dread."

Market Mechanics and Benchmarks

Oil prices are set in futures markets, with WTI reflecting U.S. supply dynamics and Brent serving as the global reference. Wednesday's drop came amid thin trading volumes typical of volatile periods, amplifying swings.

OPEC+ has spare capacity, particularly in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain about how quickly it can ramp up and whether fiscal pressures limit output. U.S. shale producers can respond but face lags in drilling new wells.

Longer-term forecasts vary. Some banks project Brent averaging near $100 for the second quarter before easing later in 2026 if disruptions resolve. Others warn of renewed spikes if talks collapse.

Broader Energy Landscape

The crisis has spotlighted vulnerabilities in global energy infrastructure. Natural gas prices in Europe also swung wildly, though less dramatically than oil. Renewable energy advocates pointed to the episode as evidence for accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, while oil industry leaders stressed the need for diversified supplies and resilient chokepoints.

For ordinary consumers, the swings translate into uncertainty. Higher fuel costs feed into everything from grocery bills to airfares. Truckers and farmers, already squeezed, monitor every tick of the market.

In shipping hubs from Singapore to Rotterdam, operators recalculate routes around Africa when Hormuz access is restricted, adding weeks and costs to journeys.

Outlook Hinges on Diplomacy

As the ceasefire window begins, attention turns to Friday talks potentially hosted in Pakistan and ongoing naval patrols. Shipping groups press for clear protocols to avoid miscalculations that could reignite conflict.

For now, the sharp drop provides temporary relief. Yet few expect a swift return to pre-crisis prices of $70-80. The memory of the Hormuz shock — the largest supply disruption in modern history — will likely keep a risk premium embedded in oil for months.

Energy ministers from consuming nations have discussed coordinated releases from strategic reserves, though such moves remain on hold pending clearer signals from the region.

In trading rooms and boardrooms worldwide, the message is caution. "This ceasefire is fragile," one veteran commodities strategist said. "The market is pricing hope today. Tomorrow it may price fear again."