NEW YORK — IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares climbed sharply in morning trading Thursday, May 21, 2026, rising $5.54 or 10.56% to $58.01 as investor enthusiasm continued for the quantum computing company after its record first-quarter performance and raised full-year guidance.

The stock has shown strong momentum in recent sessions following IonQ's May 6 earnings report, which exceeded expectations and highlighted accelerating commercial adoption of its trapped-ion quantum systems.

IonQ reported record GAAP revenue of $64.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing 755% year-over-year growth and surpassing the midpoint of its prior guidance range by 30%. The results were driven by system sales, cloud utilization and expansion of its quantum platform.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $260 million and $270 million. It also reported remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $470 million, up 554% year-over-year.

CEO Niccolo de Masi highlighted the strong demand: "With $64.7 million in revenue, we have once again significantly outperformed our guidance range, exceeding the midpoint by 30%. As a result, we are raising our revenue expectations for the full year to $270 million at the high end, based upon the strong and growing demand for our leading quantum computers, as well as the commercial impact of our entire quantum platform."

COO and CFO Inder Singh added that approximately 60% of revenue came from commercial customers and 35% from international customers. The company noted continued strength in its Tempo system demand and pipeline.

IonQ has achieved several technical and commercial milestones in 2026. In April, it announced a photonic interconnect breakthrough enabling networked quantum systems and was selected for DARPA's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program. It also opened a new quantum computing R&D lab in Boulder, Colorado.

The company is pursuing fault-tolerant quantum computing and has published technical reports outlining its development roadmap. IonQ's trapped-ion technology is positioned as a leading approach for scalable, high-fidelity quantum systems.

Market capitalization exceeded $12 billion in recent trading. The stock has experienced significant volatility characteristic of the emerging quantum sector but has trended higher on positive news flow and sector-wide government support.

Broader quantum computing stocks, including Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum, also showed gains amid renewed sector interest following U.S. government funding announcements totaling $2 billion across multiple companies.

IonQ operates as a full-stack quantum platform provider, offering cloud access to its systems, on-premise installations and enterprise solutions. It serves government, academic and commercial clients across industries including finance, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

The company maintains a strong cash position and continues to invest heavily in research and development while scaling commercial deployments. It has emphasized both technical milestones and revenue growth as key metrics for long-term success.

Analysts have issued varied price targets, with several firms maintaining positive outlooks based on execution against roadmap goals and commercial traction. The stock's performance reflects high expectations for quantum technology's future impact on computing, optimization and simulation.

No new corporate announcements were released on May 21. Trading volume remained elevated as investors reacted to continued positive sentiment around IonQ's Q1 results and strategic progress.

IonQ's next major update is expected with its second-quarter 2026 earnings in late July or early August. Management has focused on delivering consistent progress toward fault-tolerant systems while expanding commercial revenue streams.

The quantum computing sector continues to attract attention as governments and enterprises invest in the technology's potential applications. IonQ positions itself as the only publicly traded pure-play quantum platform company with commercially available systems.

Investors will monitor technical milestones, new customer wins and execution against raised guidance in the coming quarters. The stock's movement on May 21 underscores ongoing market interest in quantum computing leaders amid broader technology sector dynamics.