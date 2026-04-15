Rigetti Computing Stock Surges 11% as 108-Qubit Cepheus-1 Quantum System Goes Live for Customers

NEW YORK — Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. jumped more than 10% in early trading Tuesday as excitement continued to build around the quantum computing pioneer's recent launch of its most powerful system to date, the 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q, now generally available to customers and partners worldwide.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock was trading at $16.78, up $1.65 or 10.91%, shortly after the market open on April 14, 2026. The move extended gains triggered by the company's April 7 announcement of the system's general availability, which removed uncertainty and highlighted progress toward scalable quantum advantage in the rapidly evolving quantum computing sector.

The Cepheus-1-108Q represents Rigetti's highest qubit-count system and is billed as the industry's largest modular quantum computer. Built on the company's proprietary chiplet-based architecture, it comprises twelve interconnected 9-qubit chiplets — tripling the qubit count and number of chiplets from its previous 36-qubit Cepheus-1-36Q system. The modular design helps manage fabrication yields and scaling challenges while enabling higher performance.

At launch, the system delivers a 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity with gate speeds of approximately 60 nanoseconds and a 99.9% median single-qubit gate fidelity. These metrics position it competitively in superconducting quantum hardware, offering speeds up to 1,000 times faster than some alternative modalities such as trapped-ion or neutral-atom systems.

Customers and developers can now access the Cepheus-1-108Q through Rigetti's Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform and via Amazon Braket, Amazon Web Services' quantum computing service. It marks the first gate-based quantum device with more than 100 qubits available on AWS, broadening access for enterprise, government and research users working on complex problems in materials science, optimization, quantum simulation and beyond.

Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni described the launch as a key milestone that validates the company's scaling approach. "Cepheus-1-108Q is a milestone that validates our approach to scaling quantum computers," he said in the announcement. The company is releasing the system in response to growing customer demand and plans to continue improving performance throughout 2026, with a target of reaching 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity later in the year.

The chiplet architecture shifts performance bottlenecks from coupler behavior toward qubit coherence times, an advance Rigetti is addressing through ongoing innovations in materials and fabrication processes. A formal technology roadmap update is expected in the second half of 2026, outlining steps toward quantum advantage — the point at which quantum computers can solve practical problems beyond the reach of classical supercomputers — within approximately three years.

The announcement on April 7 sparked an immediate positive reaction on Wall Street. Shares rose sharply in the following sessions as investors viewed the launch as clearing a major overhang and demonstrating tangible progress in Rigetti's full-stack quantum-classical computing strategy. Analysts noted the system's availability strengthens Rigetti's competitive position against rivals like IonQ and IBM while expanding potential revenue streams through cloud access and hardware sales.

Rigetti has been advancing its Novera quantum processing unit sales as well. In late March, the company announced the sale of a Novera QPU to the University of Technology Sydney, part of efforts to grow commercial and academic adoption of on-premise quantum systems.

Financially, Rigetti remains in the early commercialization phase typical of the quantum sector. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $1.87 million and an adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, roughly in line with expectations though revenue came in slightly below consensus. Full-year 2025 results showed modest sales, with management guiding for stronger growth in 2026 driven by system deployments and cloud usage.

The company's business model combines quantum cloud services, hardware sales (including the Novera 9-qubit QPU for on-premise use) and partnerships with hyperscalers. Government contracts and research collaborations have provided steady demand, while commercial uptake is expected to accelerate as systems like Cepheus-1 demonstrate improved fidelity and scale.

Wall Street sentiment has remained broadly constructive despite the stock's volatility. Consensus ratings lean toward Moderate Buy, with average price targets suggesting significant upside from current levels, though some analysts have trimmed targets amid broader sector rotations. Cantor Fitzgerald and others have maintained positive outlooks, citing Rigetti's modular architecture as a potential differentiator for future scaling.

Challenges persist in the quantum computing space. Achieving fault-tolerant systems capable of running error-corrected algorithms at scale remains years away, and near-term revenue is still limited while research and development expenses stay elevated. Rigetti ended recent periods with a solid cash position to fund its roadmap, but dilution risks and execution hurdles are factors investors continue to monitor.

The broader quantum computing market has attracted increasing attention from governments and corporations seeking breakthroughs in drug discovery, financial modeling, cryptography and logistics optimization. Rigetti's focus on superconducting qubits and hybrid quantum-classical integration positions it to participate in this long-term opportunity, even as competition intensifies.

Tuesday's trading volume remained elevated as momentum traders and long-term believers piled into the name following last week's news. The stock has shown sharp swings throughout 2026, reflecting both hype around technical milestones and skepticism over commercialization timelines and valuations.

Rigetti, headquartered in Berkeley, California, was founded with the goal of building practical quantum computers. The company went public through a SPAC merger in 2022 and has since focused on delivering incrementally more powerful systems while developing the software stack needed for real-world applications.

As quantum hardware improves, hybrid approaches — combining quantum processors with classical computing resources — are seen as the most viable near-term path to value creation. Rigetti's QCS platform supports this model by allowing users to integrate quantum circuits with classical workflows seamlessly.

Looking ahead, investors will watch for Rigetti's first-quarter 2026 earnings, expected around mid-May, for updates on system sales, cloud utilization metrics and any new customer wins. Management has signaled confidence in revenue growth for the year, supported by the Cepheus launch and ongoing Novera deployments.

The April 14 price action kept Rigetti among the top percentage gainers in the technology sector, underscoring sustained investor interest in quantum plays amid broader AI and advanced computing enthusiasm. While some commentators warn of potential pullbacks given high valuations relative to current revenue, others see the Cepheus-1-108Q as a step that could accelerate adoption and justify premium multiples over time.

Rigetti's progress illustrates both the promise and the patience required in quantum computing. With the 108-qubit system now live and performance improvements planned, the company aims to move closer to the elusive goal of quantum advantage while building a sustainable business around cloud access and specialized hardware.

For now, shareholders are betting that Rigetti's modular chiplet strategy and cloud partnerships will translate technical achievements into commercial success in the years ahead. As the quantum race heats up, Tuesday's surge reflects fresh optimism that the company is delivering on its ambitious roadmap.