Quantum Computing Stocks Surge After Trump Administration's $2 Billion Investment

NEW YORK — Quantum computing stocks rose sharply on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after the Trump administration announced $2 billion in grants to nine companies in the sector, with the U.S. government set to take equity stakes in return.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding the funding, drawn from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. IBM will receive $1 billion, while GlobalFoundries is set to receive $375 million.

Other recipients include D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing and Infleqtion, each expected to receive about $100 million. Additional companies such as Atom Computing, PsiQuantum, Quantinuum and Diraq are also part of the package, with Diraq receiving around $38 million.

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The deals include the U.S. government acquiring minority equity stakes in the companies. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the initiative as a push for a new era of American innovation amid competition with China.

Shares of companies involved rose significantly in premarket and early trading. Infleqtion jumped as much as 24%, while other quantum stocks posted gains between 7% and 25%. IBM and GlobalFoundries also advanced.

The announcement builds on discussions that began in October 2025, when the White House first indicated it might take equity stakes in quantum computing firms. The funding aims to strengthen U.S. leadership in the technology, which holds potential for advances in drug discovery, cryptography, materials science and artificial intelligence.

Quantum computing uses principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations far beyond the capabilities of traditional computers. The sector has attracted growing investor interest as companies work toward practical, error-corrected systems.

The Trump administration's move represents one of the largest direct federal investments in the quantum sector to date. Officials view quantum technology as strategically important for national security and economic competitiveness.

IBM, a leader in the field with its Quantum System Two, has been expanding its quantum hardware and cloud services. The company has partnerships with universities and corporations for research and development.

GlobalFoundries, a major semiconductor manufacturer, plays a key role in producing chips that support quantum systems. Other recipients like Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum focus on different technical approaches, including superconducting and annealing systems.

The equity component of the deals allows the government to share in potential upside from commercial success. This structure differs from traditional grants and reflects a more active industrial policy approach.

Analysts have noted increased government support for critical technologies under the current administration. The funding complements earlier initiatives under the CHIPS Act aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor and advanced technology manufacturing.

Quantum stocks have shown volatility in recent years but gained momentum in 2025 and 2026 amid technological milestones and growing commercial interest. Companies in the sector continue to face technical challenges, including error rates and scalability.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately release the full list of recipients or exact terms beyond the major allocations. Further details are expected in coming days.

Broader market reaction extended to related stocks in semiconductors and technology infrastructure. The announcement comes as global competition in quantum computing intensifies, particularly with China's own heavy investments in the field.

Industry groups have welcomed the funding as a boost for U.S. innovation. The sector employs researchers, engineers and technicians across multiple states, with clusters in California, New York, Maryland and Colorado.

No official comment was immediately available from all recipient companies beyond initial statements confirming the agreements. IBM and GlobalFoundries acknowledged the funding in separate releases.

The grants are part of a larger strategy to maintain technological superiority in emerging fields. Quantum computing is seen as a foundational technology for the next decade, with applications in optimization, simulation and secure communications.

Trading volume in quantum-related stocks increased significantly following the news. Market participants will monitor how the equity stakes and funding translate into accelerated development timelines.

The development underscores growing bipartisan interest in securing supply chains and technological edges in strategic areas. Previous administrations also supported quantum research through various federal programs.

Further updates on project milestones and commercialization efforts are anticipated as companies deploy the new capital. The sector continues to attract private investment alongside government support.