Snap Stock Jumps 3%+ to $4.98 as Qualcomm Specs Deal Sparks AR Hopes Amid Earnings Jitters

NEW YORK — Snap Inc. shares climbed Monday to $4.98, up 16 cents or 3.42%, as the Snapchat parent company drew fresh investor interest from a deepened partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to power future generations of its augmented reality Specs, even as the stock trades near multi-year lows ahead of first-quarter earnings.

The Santa Monica, California-based social media company, which has struggled with profitability and user growth pressures in a competitive landscape dominated by Meta Platforms and TikTok, saw its shares react positively to the April 10 announcement of a multi-year strategic agreement. The deal brings Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR system-on-chip solutions to upcoming Specs, aiming to deliver more intelligent computing experiences and strengthen the platform for developers and users.

Snap has positioned Specs — its AR smart glasses — as a cornerstone of its long-term strategy to move beyond ephemeral messaging into immersive hardware. The company first teased lightweight, immersive Specs for a 2026 launch, and the Qualcomm collaboration is expected to accelerate that roadmap with advanced processing power for on-device AI and richer AR interactions.

The stock's modest rebound comes after a brutal start to 2026, with shares down more than 40% year-to-date and trading well below the 52-week high near $10.41. Market capitalization stands around $8.1 billion, reflecting ongoing skepticism about Snap's ability to scale revenue while navigating regulatory scrutiny, activist investor pressure and slowing daily active user growth.

Snap is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results around April 28, with Wall Street expecting revenue of approximately $1.52 billion at the midpoint and a continued narrow adjusted EBITDA profit. For the full year, management has guided toward revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits while targeting gross margins above 60% and disciplined operating expenses around $3 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Snap posted revenue of $1.72 billion, up 10% year-over-year, driven by strength in advertising and its Snapchat+ subscription service. The company generated a small GAAP net profit of $45 million, a marked improvement from prior periods, helped by operating leverage and high-margin revenue streams. Gross margin reached 59%, up sequentially.

Daily active users stood at 474 million in Q4 2025, down 3 million sequentially but still reflecting broader engagement among younger audiences. Monthly active users reached 946 million globally, up 6% year-over-year. Snapchat+ subscribers grew 71% to more than 24-25 million, providing a growing recurring revenue base with attractive margins.

Average revenue per user climbed to $3.62 in the quarter, with significant regional disparities: North America generated roughly $9.78 per user while the rest of the world lagged at about $1.15, underscoring Snap's heavy reliance on U.S. advertisers.

The company has pushed new ad formats, including Total Snap Takeovers, integrated Offers in Snap Ads and dynamic product recommendations, as it seeks to capture more of the advertising funnel from awareness to conversion. Health and pharmaceutical advertising has emerged as a potential growth area, though investors have shown caution over its durability.

Regulatory and safety concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. Snap faces an EU probe into compliance with child protection rules, part of broader scrutiny on social media platforms regarding grooming and underage access. Similar pressures in the U.S. and other markets have raised compliance costs and potential legal risks.

Activist investor Irenic Capital disclosed a stake earlier in 2026 and argued Snap could be worth at least $26 per share with operational changes, including potential strategic alternatives. Management has signaled it is unlikely to pursue major shifts, emphasizing its focus on standalone execution under CEO Evan Spiegel. Wells Fargo analysts noted the company is unlikely to support activist recommendations.

On the product side, Snap continues to invest in AI features, including AI Clips in Lens Studio that turn photos into short videos, and deeper integration with partners like Perplexity for conversational search within Snapchat. The platform generated nearly 2 trillion Snaps in 2025 alone — roughly 63,000 per second — highlighting its cultural stickiness among Gen Z users.

Analyst views remain mixed, with a consensus "Hold" rating across roughly 29-35 firms. The average 12-month price target sits around $8, implying substantial upside from current levels, though targets range widely from as low as $4 to highs near $15. Wells Fargo recently lowered its target to $6 from $8 while maintaining Equal Weight, citing advertising budget concerns. Roth Capital has called the stock a positive tactical trade idea.

Snap's balance sheet includes a $500 million stock repurchase authorization announced with Q4 results, providing some support for the shares. The company maintains significant cash reserves and has emphasized free cash flow generation as it seeks to turn consistent profitability.

Broader challenges include competition for teen attention, macroeconomic softness in digital ad spending and the high costs of scaling AR hardware ambitions. Speculation around a potential spin-off of the Specs business has surfaced in activist discussions but remains unconfirmed.

CEO Evan Spiegel has described his work schedule as "completely insane" while trying to protect Sundays for family time, underscoring the intense demands of steering the company through a turbulent period for social media.

Looking ahead, investors will scrutinize Q1 user metrics, ARPU trends, Snapchat+ subscriber momentum and any updates on the Specs timeline. Success in diversifying revenue beyond traditional ads — through subscriptions, creator tools and eventual hardware — could help re-rate the stock, but near-term execution risks remain elevated.

The Qualcomm deal provides a tangible boost to Snap's AR narrative, positioning Specs as a potential differentiator in a market where Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained traction. If Snap can deliver compelling consumer hardware in 2026 while stabilizing its core app, it may begin to close the valuation gap with larger peers.

For now, with shares hovering near $5 and earnings on the horizon, Snap remains a high-beta name that swings on product announcements, regulatory headlines and shifting advertising sentiment. The company's path to sustainable profitability and renewed growth will hinge on monetizing its engaged young user base more effectively while navigating an increasingly scrutinized social media environment.

Monday's gain, while modest, reflects hope that hardware innovation and diversified revenue can eventually outweigh the current pressures facing one of the original social media disruptors.