NEW YORK — Crude oil prices jumped sharply on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate crude rising more than 2 percent to $90.87 per barrel and Brent crude climbing to $96.67, as renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz reignited fears of potential supply disruptions in the world's most critical energy chokepoint.

The gains extended a volatile week for energy markets, with benchmark prices responding to reports of fresh strikes and retaliatory actions that have heightened geopolitical risk premiums. Murban crude, a key Middle East benchmark, posted even stronger gains, rising 5.16 percent to $94.57 amid concerns over possible longer-term threats to Persian Gulf exports.

The surge comes as traders assess the potential impact on global supply flows. Roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making any sustained disruption a major risk factor for energy prices and broader economic stability.

Drivers Behind Thursday's Rally

Analysts attributed the sharp move primarily to escalating tensions following U.S. strikes on Iranian drone facilities and Iran's response targeting American assets. Although both sides have described the actions as limited, the incidents have raised fears that the fragile ceasefire could collapse, potentially leading to attacks on oil infrastructure or shipping lanes.

"Geopolitical risk is back on the table in a meaningful way," one commodities trader noted in market commentary. The possibility of Iran restricting tanker movements or targeting infrastructure has prompted defensive buying across energy futures.

Supporting the price action, several other benchmarks showed strength. WTI Midland rose 2.61 percent to $92.44, while gasoline futures gained 1.96 percent. Heating oil also moved higher, reflecting expectations of tighter supply conditions if tensions persist.

Natural gas prices, however, traded mixed. U.S. Henry Hub futures fell 0.87 percent to $3.068, while AECO C in Canada surged 10.66 percent on regional weather and storage dynamics.

Broader Market Context

Oil prices have been highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East throughout 2026. Earlier disruptions from the conflict had already pushed benchmarks above $100 at times, though periodic hopes for de-escalation had triggered pullbacks. Thursday's move reversed some of that recent softness.

The energy complex is also reacting to mixed global demand signals. While economic growth concerns in some major economies persist, strong consumption in Asia and ongoing strategic buying by certain nations have provided underlying support.

Inventory data released earlier in the week showed modest builds in U.S. crude stocks, but analysts say this has been overshadowed by the geopolitical narrative. The American Petroleum Institute reported a larger-than-expected draw in gasoline inventories, contributing to the strength in refined product prices.

Impact on Global Benchmarks

International crude grades showed varied movements depending on reporting delays. The OPEC Basket fell in older data, but current trading sentiment suggests renewed upward pressure across the complex. Dubai and Oman grades reflected similar dynamics, with some benchmarks posting notable declines in delayed figures while active trading showed firmness.

Western Canadian Select traded lower in recent sessions, reflecting regional pipeline and refining dynamics less directly tied to Middle East events. Louisiana Light and ANS West Coast also showed mixed performance based on timing.

This divergence highlights how different crude grades respond to specific regional supply and demand factors even as global risk sentiment dominates headline movements.

Implications for Energy Markets and Economy

Rising oil prices carry significant implications for inflation, consumer spending and corporate earnings. Higher energy costs could feed through to transportation, manufacturing and household budgets, potentially complicating central bank policy decisions in multiple countries.

Airlines, shipping companies and chemical manufacturers face increased input costs that may pressure margins or lead to higher prices for end consumers. Conversely, oil producers, exploration companies and service providers stand to benefit from sustained higher prices.

The surge has also influenced related markets. Gold prices pulled back as the dollar strengthened on risk sentiment, while certain equity sectors showed defensive rotation.

Analyst Perspectives and Outlook

Energy analysts remain divided on the near-term trajectory. Some expect prices to test $95–$100 for WTI if tensions remain elevated, while others warn that any diplomatic progress could trigger sharp profit-taking.

Longer-term factors include global economic growth forecasts, OPEC+ production decisions and the pace of energy transition efforts. The current environment favors volatility as traders balance immediate geopolitical risks against longer-term demand uncertainties.

Market participants will closely monitor overnight developments in the Middle East, upcoming inventory reports and statements from major producers. Any escalation involving critical infrastructure could push prices significantly higher, while successful de-escalation talks might ease the recent premium.

For businesses and consumers, the current price environment serves as a reminder of energy markets' sensitivity to geopolitical events. Companies with hedging programs may be better positioned, while households could face higher gasoline prices at the pump in coming weeks.

Technical Market View

From a technical standpoint, WTI crude has broken above recent resistance levels around $88–$89, potentially targeting the $95 zone if momentum holds. Brent faces similar dynamics with resistance near $98–$100.

Trading volumes were elevated during the session, indicating strong participation from both speculative and commercial accounts. Options activity showed increased interest in upside protection, reflecting caution among market players.

As trading continues, focus remains on whether the current spike represents a temporary risk premium or the start of a more sustained move higher. Energy futures will likely remain in the spotlight as long as uncertainty persists in the Persian Gulf.

The latest price action underscores oil's role as both a critical commodity and a barometer for global geopolitical stability. With multiple benchmarks showing significant daily moves, market participants are bracing for continued volatility in the energy complex.