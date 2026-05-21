Dorian LPG Stock Surges 12% on Record Q4 Earnings, $1 Dividend as VLGC Rates Soar

NEW YORK — Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares jumped more than 12% in midday trading Wednesday after the liquefied petroleum gas shipping company reported sharply higher fourth-quarter earnings, driven by elevated freight rates and strong demand for very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The stock rose to $47.64, up $5.31 or 12.56%, as of 11:39 a.m. EDT, with volume exceeding average levels. The move followed the company's announcement of fiscal fourth-quarter results that far exceeded prior-year figures.

Dorian LPG reported net income of $81.0 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026. That compared with net income of $8.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted net income, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains or losses on derivatives, totaled $80.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share. This beat analyst consensus estimates of around $1.48 per share. Revenues climbed 102% to $153.3 million from $75.9 million.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) rates for the fleet averaged $63,615 per available day, up 80.1% from $35,324 in the prior-year quarter. The Baltic Exchange Liquid Petroleum Gas Index averaged $90.453 during the period, compared with $51.715 a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company posted net income of $193.7 million, or $4.54 per diluted share, on revenues of $481.5 million. Adjusted net income reached $194.8 million, or $4.57 per diluted share. TCE rates averaged $52,238 per day.

John Hadjipateras, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement: "Our strong results for the quarter reflect a healthy freight market and the dedication of our seagoing and shore side employees. Fortunately, none of our people or ships are in the Middle East Gulf. The delivery of the Areion in late March and the sale of the 2015 built Cobra highlight our approach to fleet management. We are optimistic about the prospects of the freight market while cautious of the uncertainty posed by fast evolving geopolitical events. Our declaration of a $1.00 per share irregular dividend reflects our confidence in the long-term sustainability of LPG demand and our company's prudent approach to capital allocation."

The board declared an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share, totaling $42.8 million, payable on or about May 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2026. During fiscal 2026, the company paid four irregular dividends totaling $104.7 million.

Dorian LPG completed the sale of the 2016-built VLGC Cobra on May 6, 2026, generating net proceeds of $81.9 million after commissions and fees. It prepaid $16.5 million of debt related to the vessel.

The company took delivery of the dual-fuel newbuilding VLGC Areion in March 2026 and secured a $62.9 million debt facility to finance it. The fleet consists of 27 modern VLGCs, including six chartered-in vessels, with an aggregate capacity of about 2.3 million cubic meters. Owned vessels average 10.5 years in age.

Vessel operating expenses fell to $9,780 per calendar day in the fourth quarter from $12,671 a year earlier, partly due to lower drydock-related costs. General and administrative expenses rose to $13.3 million from $8.3 million, driven by higher bonuses and stock-based compensation.

Interest and finance costs declined to $6.9 million from $8.0 million, reflecting lower average debt levels and SOFR rates. Long-term debt stood at $565.8 million as of March 31, 2026.

The results come amid tight VLGC supply and robust U.S. LPG exports. Geopolitical factors, including disruptions in the Middle East, have supported higher spot rates for gas carriers, though the company noted risks from evolving events.

Dorian LPG operates globally, focusing on modern, fuel-efficient ECO and dual-fuel vessels. It has expanded its low-emission fleet, with dual-fuel ships now representing over 20% of operations following recent deliveries and charters.

Analysts have tracked the sector's strength. The company has returned significant capital to shareholders since its IPO, with dividends forming a key part of its strategy.

Shares of Dorian LPG have risen more than 74% year-to-date as of the prior close, trading near 52-week highs. The market capitalization reached approximately $2.04 billion.

The company maintains a cautious outlook on geopolitical uncertainties while highlighting confidence in sustained LPG demand driven by global energy needs.

Industry observers point to limited newbuild deliveries in the VLGC segment as supporting rate strength. Dorian LPG's active fleet management, including asset sales and newbuild integrations, aims to optimize its position in the market.

The earnings release preceded a conference call held at 10 a.m. EDT on May 20, 2026, where management discussed operational details and market conditions.

Dorian LPG, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, employs about 587 people. It provides in-house technical management for its fleet and focuses on safety and efficiency in LPG transportation.

The surge in LPG stock reflects broader investor interest in shipping companies benefiting from current freight market dynamics. Competitors in the VLGC space have also seen volatility tied to rates and geopolitics.

Looking ahead, the company continues to monitor bunker fuel costs, which rose during the quarter, and derivative positions to manage interest rate exposure.

Dorian LPG's balance sheet remains solid, with cash generation supporting dividends and debt reduction. The irregular dividend policy allows flexibility based on earnings and market conditions.

Investors will watch future TCE realizations, fleet utilization and any updates on newbuild programs or additional capital returns. The stock's beta of 0.75 indicates lower volatility relative to the broader market.

The strong quarterly performance underscores the benefits of Dorian LPG's modern fleet in a favorable rate environment for VLGC operators.