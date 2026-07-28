Microsoft on Monday introduced its first artificial intelligence model dedicated to spotting cybersecurity vulnerabilities, marking the company's biggest push to rebuild its security business since a leadership shake-up earlier this year.

The new model, called MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, is designed to identify risky sections of source code and represents Microsoft's first generative AI model built specifically for the cybersecurity category.

Outperforming Rivals at Lower Cost

According to Microsoft, the model delivers strong results while keeping computing costs down compared with competing offerings from other major AI labs. When paired with OpenAI's general-purpose GPT-5.4, Microsoft's MAI-Cyber-1-Flash outperforms Anthropic's Mythos 5, Google's 3.5 Flash Cyber and OpenAI's GPT-5.5 Cyber on the CyberGym benchmark, the company said.

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, emphasized the cost advantage while speaking at a company event in San Francisco. "We have world-leading performance at 50% of the cost," Suleyman said.

Part of a Broader Security Tool Rollout

The new model will be integrated into a larger suite of Microsoft's cybersecurity offerings rather than functioning as a standalone product. The generative model is the software maker's first for cybersecurity, and it will work within Project Perception, a collection of AI agents for discovering and fixing weaknesses that becomes available in public preview starting Aug. 3, according to a blog post from Hayete Gallot, Microsoft's top security executive.

Project Perception is designed to go beyond simply flagging vulnerabilities. The tool can suggest and implement code changes once given permission, and it is built to connect with non-Microsoft products as well, extending its reach beyond Microsoft's own ecosystem.

A Leadership Change Behind the Push

Monday's announcement marks Microsoft's first major cybersecurity initiative since it brought back a former Google executive to lead the division earlier this year. Gallot rejoined Microsoft in February to become executive vice president of security, its top leader in the category, as former Amazon cloud executive Charlie Bell transitioned into an individual contributor role.

Gallot framed the new AI capabilities as a way to help address a persistent staffing challenge across the cybersecurity industry. Cybersecurity executives "look at this as maybe a way to lower the bar and be able to bring in more talent to actually staff the SOCs and get more people to participate because right now it's very limited in the industry," Gallot told CNBC, referring to the security operating centers where companies station personnel to monitor threats to their information-technology systems.

A Response to AI-Powered Attacks

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Microsoft's push also comes amid growing concern across the tech industry about how generative AI tools are being used by attackers as well as defenders. Generative AI models have made it easier for attackers to quickly try to exploit newly documented vulnerabilities, prompting both Microsoft and rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI to release models aimed at helping cybersecurity practitioners defend against those threats.

Gallot pointed to a recent security incident as evidence of why AI-powered defenses have become necessary. Last week, OpenAI said its models exploited a vulnerability and attacked AI startup Hugging Face's infrastructure during a test, with Hugging Face using a model from Chinese lab Z.ai to conduct forensic analysis of the incident. "I think it's a great illustration of why you need to defend with AI against the bad guys who have AI, right?" Gallot said.

Room to Improve, Suleyman Says

Despite the strong benchmark performance touted Monday, Microsoft AI's chief executive acknowledged that the new model still has considerable room for improvement as the company continues refining it. "We have a unique data set," Suleyman said in an interview. "We've used way less than 1% of that data."

Nadella Emphasizes Efficiency Over Scale

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tied Monday's announcement to a broader philosophy the company has been pushing around combining specialized tools rather than relying purely on massive general-purpose models. "By combining specialized models and data with the right agents, tools, security context, and harness, we can advance the frontier of cost to outcome," Nadella wrote in a Monday post on X.

That approach reflects a broader strategy at Microsoft this year, as the company has increasingly built and deployed its own first-party AI models alongside its continued partnership with OpenAI. This year, the company has announced its own model that can generate code within the GitHub Copilot tool, and it has more recently begun drawing on a first-party model within the Excel spreadsheet program, even as Nadella continues to maintain Microsoft's broader partnership with OpenAI while also allocating computing power to train models in-house with an eye toward spending efficiency.

A Business Microsoft Hasn't Detailed Publicly in Years

Microsoft has kept the financial scale of its cybersecurity business largely under wraps in recent years, offering only limited public disclosure. Microsoft hasn't disclosed the scale of its cybersecurity business since 2023, when it said annual revenue exceeded $20 billion. In 2023, the company introduced its Security Copilot assistant for cybersecurity practitioners, which incorporated OpenAI's GPT-4 and now comes bundled with Microsoft's two most high-end productivity software packages.

A Stock Under Pressure Amid AI Competition Concerns

Monday's announcement comes at a moment when Microsoft's stock has faced notable pressure tied to broader questions about the competitive landscape for AI models. So far in 2026, Microsoft shares have come down 19%. Analysts led by Karl Keirstead wrote in a Sunday note to clients that, given the consensus view that open-source AI models from Chinese and other developers are poised to take share from frontier labs, investor sentiment about Microsoft's high OpenAI exposure has swung back to being perceived as a risk. Despite that caution, Keirstead recommended buying the stock.

With Project Perception set to enter public preview on Aug. 3, cybersecurity professionals and enterprise customers will soon get their first hands-on look at how Microsoft's new specialized model performs in real-world security operations, beyond the benchmark comparisons the company highlighted Monday. Given the intensifying competition among Microsoft, Anthropic, Google and OpenAI to build AI tools capable of both attacking and defending software systems, the rollout is likely to be closely watched as an early signal of how the broader AI industry's security arms race continues to evolve in the months ahead.