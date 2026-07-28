Apple Overtakes Nvidia as World's Most Valuable Company Ahead of Earnings, as AI Chip Peak Fears Grow

Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable public company on Monday, pulling ahead of Nvidia as investor sentiment shifted sharply toward companies with more restrained artificial intelligence spending, just days before Apple reports quarterly earnings that Wall Street expects to show double-digit sales growth.

Shares of Apple rose more than 1% Monday, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $4.94 trillion, ahead of Nvidia's $4.83 trillion, according to data reported by Yahoo Finance.

A Reversal of Fortunes Between Tech's Two Giants

The shift reflects strikingly divergent trajectories for the two companies over the course of 2026. So far this year, Nvidia's shares have only climbed 4% while Apple's are up 24%. Apple has outperformed the broader market as investors have rewarded its reluctance to spend heavily on capital expenditures for AI, preferring to rent computing capacity rather than build its own infrastructure.

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That contrast has become a central narrative on Wall Street in recent weeks. Once criticized for not spending more on AI, Apple has been able to avoid some of the capital-expenditure pitfalls facing its megacap peers, according to Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, who spoke with Yahoo Finance about the shift. Apple's capital expenditures have actually declined over the past three quarters rather than increased, a sharp departure from the spending patterns at companies like Alphabet, which recently announced higher AI-related capital spending.

A Broader Rotation Away From AI Infrastructure Bets

Apple's rise to the top has been driven in part by a broader rotation among technology investors away from companies at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout. While Nvidia's sales are now in the third year of massive AI-driven growth, many investors have shifted their focus from AI chips known as graphics processing units toward memory chips and other data center infrastructure that also benefit from the AI boom, including companies like Micron Technology, SK Hynix and SanDisk.

A Volatile Back-and-Forth for the Top Spot

Monday's shift was not the first time this month that the two companies had swapped positions atop the global market-cap rankings. Apple and Nvidia had already battled for the title of world's most valuable company on July 17, when the iPhone maker briefly topped Nvidia before the two companies reversed positions again later in the session, with Nvidia closing slightly above Apple at the time. That back-and-forth has continued in the days since, reflecting how closely matched the two companies' valuations have become even as their underlying business narratives diverge sharply.

Nvidia's Slide Tied to AI Valuation Concerns

Nvidia's retreat from the top spot has coincided with mounting investor anxiety about whether AI-related stock valuations across the sector have become overextended. Nvidia's shares experienced a decline of up to 4% amid worries about the valuation of AI equities, a drop that pulled the company's market value below Apple's for a period before Nvidia recovered some of its losses. Nvidia had held the title of world's most valuable company since June 2025, when it surpassed Microsoft, and became the first company to cross the $5 trillion market capitalization threshold before its growth began slowing amid swings in broader AI-related investor sentiment.

A Milestone for Departing CEO Tim Cook

Monday's close carries added significance for Apple's leadership, arriving just before a major transition atop the company. The close will mark a leadership milestone as it comes near the end of Tim Cook's tenure as CEO; he is leaving the role on Sept. 1 to serve as executive chairman, at which point John Ternus, who currently leads hardware engineering at the company, will assume the chief executive position.

A Pivotal Earnings Report on the Horizon

Apple's newfound market-cap lead now sets the stage for a closely watched earnings report later this week, one that will likely serve as Cook's final quarterly call as chief executive. Apple is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 30, with the release followed by the company's usual conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time, featuring both Cook and Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh.

Wall Street's expectations heading into the report are notably upbeat. During Apple's prior earnings call, the company said it expected revenue to grow 14% to 17% year over year, a forecast that already factored in the impact from ongoing supply constraints. Analysts have converged around the upper half of that range, with some projecting Apple's year-over-year revenue growth at roughly 16%, near the top end of the company's guidance, with growth driven primarily by strong iPhone sales, which some analysts expect to rise more than 20% year over year, alongside continued double-digit growth in Apple's Services division.

iPhone Demand and AI Strategy in Focus

Investor attention heading into Thursday's report is expected to center on how well the newest iPhone lineup is performing, alongside continued questions about Apple's broader AI ambitions following the rollout of developer trials for its Siri AI features earlier this summer. Apple's research and development spending rose 34% in the March quarter to $11.42 billion, though the company does not break out AI-specific costs separately, folding all research and development spending into a single reported figure.

A Test of Sustainability for Apple's Rally

With shares already trading near record highs ahead of the report, some analysts have cautioned that simply beating headline estimates may not be enough to sustain Apple's current momentum. Investors are likely to demand strong forward guidance, resilient profit margins, and clearer evidence that Apple's artificial intelligence strategy can drive another meaningful upgrade cycle across its product lineup, rather than treating this week's results as confirmation that the company's cautious AI spending approach has been fully validated.

With both companies now separated by only a narrow margin in market value, the coming days are likely to bring continued volatility in the race for the title of world's most valuable company, particularly once Apple's earnings are released Thursday and investors get a clearer picture of how the company's iPhone and Services businesses performed heading into the back half of the year. Whether Apple can extend its lead over Nvidia may hinge heavily on how convincingly Thursday's results validate the market's current preference for capital discipline over aggressive AI infrastructure spending.