Shares of Nvidia rose 1.60%, or $3.24, to $206.06 Monday morning, as the chipmaker attempted to stabilize above the closely watched $200 level following a period of underperformance relative to its semiconductor peers, driven in part by growing concerns over rising competition from Chinese artificial intelligence developers.

Nvidia's stock has lagged much of the broader chip sector throughout 2026, falling roughly 18% from its June high, including a sharp 10.7% decline during June alone. That relative underperformance has continued even as many of the AI infrastructure themes that originally drove Nvidia's rise remain intact, with the stock recently described by some analysts as the worst-performing name within its own chip peer group this year.

Chinese competition weighs on sentiment

Much of the recent pressure on Nvidia's stock has stemmed from intensifying competition emerging from Chinese AI developers. The debut of Moonshot's Kimi K3 model, alongside broader concerns about the sustainability of global AI infrastructure spending, has contributed to renewed investor anxiety across the chip sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has entered technical bear market territory in recent sessions, a decline that has directly affected Nvidia and other AI-linked chip companies as investors reassess growth expectations across the industry.

Adding to the pressure Nvidia faces, several of the company's largest customers, including major cloud hyperscalers, have continued developing custom in-house chips designed to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's hardware over time, a competitive dynamic that has added an additional layer of uncertainty to the company's long-term growth trajectory even as near-term demand for its AI accelerators remains robust.

Jensen Huang courts partners in Asia

Amid the sector-wide turbulence, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has continued an active international travel schedule aimed at strengthening the company's global partnerships. Huang spent July 15 and 16 in Tokyo meeting with leaders across Japan's industrial and chip-supply sector, following an earlier keynote appearance in Taiwan. Those visits reflect Nvidia's ongoing effort to expand its footprint in what the company has described as physical AI applications, an area of growing strategic focus as the company looks beyond traditional data center chip sales.

A denied delay report offers some reassurance

Nvidia's stock also received a modest boost earlier this month after the company pushed back against reports suggesting its upcoming Kyber NVL144 AI platform would face a delay to 2028. Nvidia confirmed to CNBC that development of the Kyber platform remained on schedule, a denial that helped lift shares by more than 1% at the time and eased some market concern about potential disruption to the company's broader product roadmap.

That roadmap remains central to Nvidia's long-term growth narrative, with the company continuing to advance from its current Blackwell architecture toward the upcoming Rubin architecture, a transition analysts view as critical to maintaining Nvidia's performance leadership within the AI accelerator market.

Wall Street remains largely bullish despite the pullback

Despite Nvidia's underperformance relative to chip sector peers this year, several major analysts have continued to describe the stock's valuation favorably following its recent pullback. Goldman Sachs has characterized Nvidia's current forward price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 21.7 times as compelling, noting that the figure sits well below the stock's five-year average forward multiple of roughly 72 times, according to data compiled by Finviz.

Some market analysts have also pointed to relatively limited leveraged trading exposure tied to Nvidia's stock as a mitigating factor against the kind of sharp, cascade-driven selloffs seen in more heavily leveraged chip names. According to The Kobeissi Letter, leveraged exchange-traded fund bets on Nvidia total approximately $5.6 billion, a relatively modest figure compared with the stock's average daily trading volume of $28.8 billion, in contrast to substantially higher leverage levels observed in South Korean chip stocks such as SK Hynix.

Hyperscaler earnings loom as a key catalyst

With several of Nvidia's largest customers scheduled to report earnings in the coming days, investors are looking closely at upcoming results from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet for signals about the trajectory of AI infrastructure spending. Microsoft in particular has drawn significant attention as one of Nvidia's most important customers, with the software giant scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results, covering the period ending June 30, on July 29.

According to Nvidia's own disclosures, sales to a single customer accounted for 22% of the company's total revenue during its most recent fiscal year, while another customer accounted for 14%, with analysts widely speculating that hyperscale cloud computing providers, potentially including Microsoft, represent the largest share of that concentrated customer base. Strong AI spending commitments from those hyperscalers in their upcoming earnings reports could translate directly into increased chip orders for Nvidia in the periods ahead.

A resumption of Chinese sales offers a partial offset

Beyond the competitive pressure from Chinese AI developers, Nvidia has recently received some relief on the trade policy front. U.S. officials have begun issuing licenses allowing Nvidia to resume selling its H20 chips into the Chinese market, reopening access to a significant customer base that had previously been restricted under earlier export controls, providing a potential offsetting tailwind to the competitive pressures the company continues to face from domestic Chinese AI chip alternatives.

With Nvidia's stock hovering near the closely watched $200 support level, market participants are likely to continue closely monitoring both the pace of Chinese AI competition and the outcome of upcoming hyperscaler earnings reports as key factors determining the stock's near-term direction. Nvidia itself is scheduled to report its own second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on August 26, a date analysts have flagged as a critical checkpoint for assessing whether the company's underlying AI infrastructure demand remains strong enough to justify a renewed push above current resistance levels in the weeks ahead.