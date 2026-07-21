Apple appears set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro at its annual September special event, continuing a scheduling tradition the company has followed consistently since 2012, according to an analysis of the company's keynote history published this week by technology writer David Phelan.

Based on a detailed review of Apple's iPhone launch pattern stretching back nearly two decades, the analysis points to Wednesday, September 9, as the most likely date for this year's keynote, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to go on sale roughly a week and a half later, on Friday, September 18.

A consistent pattern since the first fall release

Apple's earliest iPhones followed a different release rhythm than the one consumers know today. The original iPhone was unveiled in January 2007 and went on sale that June, and the following three models, the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4, were each announced and released in June during their respective years.

That pattern shifted with the iPhone 4S, unveiled October 4, 2011, marking both the first fall-timed iPhone release and the first keynote hosted by Tim Cook following Steve Jobs' death. Every iPhone launch since has followed that same fall release model, according to the analysis.

A strict window in early September

Since the iPhone 4S, every subsequent iPhone keynote has fallen within the first half of September, with the analysis identifying a consistent window between September 7 and September 14 in every year since 2012, apart from a single exception in 2020, when Apple's keynote landed one day outside that range, on Tuesday, September 15, due to disruptions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Apple has never scheduled a keynote on September 11 during that entire span.

Labor Day plays a central role in scheduling

According to the analysis, the timing of the U.S. Labor Day holiday, which always falls on the first Monday of September, between September 1 and September 7, plays a significant role in determining Apple's keynote date each year. The most common pattern has been for Apple to hold its keynote exactly eight days after Labor Day, a scheduling choice observed in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2025, reflecting the company's general preference for Tuesday events.

Apple has never held a September keynote before Labor Day, and just as consistently, the company has never scheduled its event for the day immediately following the holiday, a gap the analysis attributes to the need for guests, staff and members of the press to travel to Cupertino in the days following the long weekend.

Why September 9 is the predicted date

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, mirroring the calendar structure seen in 2015, when Labor Day fell on the same date. That year, Apple held its keynote two days later, on Wednesday, September 9. Based on that historical precedent and the broader pattern identified across more than a decade of Apple product launches, the analysis concludes with high confidence that this year's keynote will also take place on Wednesday, September 9.

A full schedule of expected dates

Building outward from the predicted keynote date, the analysis outlines a broader sequence of expected milestones based on Apple's typical post-keynote timeline. Preorders for the iPhone 18 Pro are expected to open the Friday following the keynote, September 11, likely at 5 a.m. Pacific time, matching the timing pattern from the previous year's launch.

Apple's next major software update, iOS 27, is expected to see general release the following Monday, September 14, though the analysis notes that date could shift by a day or two depending on Apple's final testing timeline. Press reviews of the new devices are expected to be published shortly before the phones go on sale, with September 15 or September 16 identified as the most likely dates, given that Apple typically does not allow reviewers access to new products until after the keynote presentation concludes.

A crowded product lineup expected

Alongside the standard iPhone 18 Pro, the analysis anticipates Apple will also unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max during the same September event, along with what could be the company's first foldable iPhone, potentially branded the iPhone 18 Ultra. Given the novelty of a folding form factor, the analysis suggests Apple could follow a staggered announcement-to-sale approach similar to the strategy used for the original iPhone X in 2017, when that device was announced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus but did not go on sale until several weeks later. If no significant production delays affect Apple's foldable device, its review embargo could align with that of the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup, mirroring last year's approach when review embargoes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air all lifted simultaneously.

A predicted release date and time

Based on the full sequence of expected milestones, the analysis projects that the iPhone 18 Pro, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and potentially Apple's first foldable device, will officially go on sale on Friday, September 18, with the device becoming available at 7 a.m. local time across each of Apple's global markets in a staggered rollout, meaning customers in Australia would be among the first in the world to purchase the new devices, while those in Los Angeles would be among the last given the time zone difference.

While Apple has not formally announced a date for its September event, the consistency of the company's scheduling pattern over more than a decade lends significant weight to the September 9 prediction. Until Apple issues an official announcement, further confirmation of the keynote date, along with additional details about the iPhone 18 lineup and any potential foldable device, is expected to emerge in the weeks leading up to the event as Apple's traditional pre-launch rumor cycle continues to build toward the fall.