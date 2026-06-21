The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are coming in September, potentially with significantly higher prices. For months, rumors and leaks have been providing information on what to expect from the devices, and the picture is getting clearer as the launch window approaches. Here are the most significant upgrades reportedly coming to Apple's next flagship lineup.

A Familiar Design With New Colors and Improved Durability

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly getting the same design on the back that Apple introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro. The camera plateau is here to stay, but Apple is reportedly equipping the models with several new color options. The most talked-about addition may be a new Dark Cherry shade that has been extensively leaked. Apart from it, reports also point to a light blue, a dark blue, and a silver colorway.

Durability is reportedly improving as well, with a new manufacturing process for the aluminum body expected to strengthen the iPhone's corrosion resistance and make discoloration less likely — an issue some iPhone 17 Pro models reportedly suffered from.

An Almost 50% Smaller Dynamic Island

One of the most significant visual changes coming to this year's Pro models involves a substantial reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, the interactive cutout area on the front of the display. Rumor has it that the Dynamic Island could be around 50% smaller than what the element was in the iPhone 17 Pro, which should make the display more elegant and immersive.

According to leaked specifications, the Dynamic Island is said to be around 13.49 millimeters wide, compared to 20.76 millimeters wide on the iPhone 17 Pro. Apart from the visual change, the functionality of the Dynamic Island is reportedly staying the same as last year's.

A New A20 Pro Chip Built on a 2nm Process

On the performance front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro are reportedly going to be powered by Apple's next-generation 2nm chip, the A20 Pro. Significant increases in power and efficiency are expected thanks to the new 2nm manufacturing process, which would represent a meaningful step forward from the chip architecture used in the current generation.

Meanwhile, the A20 Pro is reportedly getting paired with the C2 modem, Apple's second-generation connectivity chip, which is also rumored to bring satellite 5G capabilities. The phone is also reportedly featuring Apple's N2 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Bluetooth 6, improvements that should boost AirDrop and Personal Hotspot performance, as well as download and upload speeds.

A Variable Aperture Camera, a First for iPhone

Perhaps the most technically significant camera upgrade involves a feature that has never before appeared on an iPhone. The main 48-megapixel camera of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro may be gaining a variable aperture feature this year. A variable aperture would allow the camera to adjust the amount of light that enters the sensor based on lighting conditions and give users control over the depth of field for a DSLR-like blur in portrait photos.

Before this change, iPhone cameras have always come with a fixed aperture. This change could noticeably elevate the photo quality and overall look of images produced by the Pro-branded iPhone 18 models, bringing a level of optical control previously found primarily on dedicated cameras to Apple's flagship smartphone line.

Siri AI and Expanded Apple Intelligence Features

On the software side, Apple has already begun rolling out one of its most significant updates in years, with the new iPhones expected to showcase the feature at launch. Apple unveiled Siri AI during WWDC 2026 not too long ago, and it's coming with iOS 27. The long-anticipated generative AI Siri upgrade is finally arriving, with the assistant gaining serious AI capabilities including the ability to see what's on a user's screen, process natural language, and learn personal context. The upgraded Siri will also be able to take actions in apps on a user's behalf.

A wide range of iOS 27 apps are also gaining Apple Intelligence integrations as part of the broader update. Image Playground is gaining new capabilities such as tackling more complex scenes and creating wallpaper backgrounds based on user prompts, while the Camera app is getting a brand-new Siri AI mode, along with two new features designed to elevate photographs: extend and reframe.

An Upgraded LTPO+ Display

Rounding out the major hardware changes, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly going to feature LTPO+ displays, which should ensure lower power consumption and higher refresh rates. Standard OLED screens use LTPS, or Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon, for their backplane transistors, while LTPO panels use IGZO, or Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide.

The newer LTPO+ technology gives the phone finer control over the electrical current sent to each OLED pixel, allowing the device to adjust dynamically to on-screen content. There's also reportedly going to be a new M16 material used for the displays of the two Pro-branded models, aimed at delivering greater color accuracy than previous generations.

What It All Means for Pricing

While Apple has not officially confirmed pricing details, the cumulative scope of this year's upgrades — spanning a new chip architecture, a first-ever variable aperture camera system, an entirely overhauled Siri experience, and a significantly redesigned Dynamic Island — has fueled widespread speculation that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could carry a noticeably higher price tag than their predecessors when they launch this September.

With Apple historically unveiling its new iPhone lineup in September, the coming months are likely to bring additional leaks and more detailed specifications as the launch window draws closer. Given the breadth of changes reportedly in store — from the camera system's first-ever variable aperture to the dramatically reduced Dynamic Island and the long-anticipated arrival of a true AI-powered Siri — this year's Pro-branded iPhones appear positioned to represent one of the more substantial generational upgrades in recent years, assuming the current wave of rumors and leaked renders proves accurate once Apple makes its official announcement.