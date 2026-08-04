Microsoft's long-rumored Disc-to-Digital program for Xbox is reportedly set to launch to the general public this month, according to a leaked internal roadmap sent to publishers and reviewed by multiple outlets, including The Verge.

The document outlines a broader, multi-year plan for backward compatibility and physical media on Xbox, including the arrival of original Xbox games on PC in October and a gradual rollout of Xbox 360 titles across next-generation devices beginning in 2027. If the leak proves accurate, August would mark the first major step in a strategy Microsoft has been quietly developing for years to bridge the gap between physical game collections and an increasingly digital future for console gaming.

How Disc-to-Digital is supposed to work

According to details from the leaked roadmap, the Disc-to-Digital program would let players convert physical Xbox game discs into permanent digital licenses tied to their Microsoft account. The basic process, as described in reporting on the leak, involves inserting a disc into an Xbox console, after which the system grants a digital license allowing the game to be played without the disc physically inserted going forward.

The program reportedly includes safeguards intended to prevent one disc from generating unlimited digital licenses. If a physical disc is later sold, traded or loaned to someone else and inserted into a different console, the original account's license would be revoked, with the new console's owner receiving the license instead. That structure is designed to preserve some of the resale and lending flexibility associated with physical media while still tying each digital license to a single active copy of the game at any given time.

The leaked roadmap traces the beginnings of a formal announcement back to console modder and developer RetroGamer_74, who shared what they described as an internal Xbox email on social media. According to the text of that alleged email, "Disc to Digital will officially arrive in August 2026." Windows Central later corroborated the August timeline in a separate report, lending additional credibility to the leak.

A delayed beta ahead of full launch

The roadmap reportedly describes a four-phase rollout. The first phase, originally planned for July, was meant to include a public beta of the Disc-to-Digital program available to Xbox Insiders, along with early access to related backward compatibility features. However, multiple reports indicate that beta phase was delayed, introducing some uncertainty around whether the broader August launch will proceed exactly on schedule.

The second phase outlined in the leak calls for a full public launch of Disc-to-Digital this month, extending the feature to all owners of Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Some reports have speculated that Microsoft could use its presence at Gamescom, the major gaming industry event held in Germany each August, as a venue for a formal announcement, though that detail has not been independently confirmed.

Original Xbox games coming to PC

Beyond Disc-to-Digital, the leaked roadmap also details plans to bring original Xbox games to PC starting in October, available through both the Xbox Store and Xbox Game Pass. The technical approach described in the leak is notably complex: original Xbox titles would run on PC through what's been described as a nested emulation layer, effectively an Xbox 360 emulator running an original Xbox emulator on top of it.

Reports on the leak indicate that publishers would not need to create traditional ports for their games to become available under this system, though each title would still need to be certified individually before becoming accessible, meaning Microsoft would not be able to unilaterally add games to the program without publisher involvement.

Xbox 360 titles and Project Helix

Looking further out, the roadmap reportedly indicates that Xbox 360 games will begin arriving on next-generation devices, including the previously reported Project Helix console, sometime between 2027 and 2028. That expansion is considered particularly significant because hundreds of Xbox 360-era games were never officially ported to PC and currently have no modern, legal alternative for play outside of original hardware.

According to details from the leak, games running through the emulation system on Project Helix would visually appear to function like standard PC titles despite running through an emulator underneath, a design choice aimed at making the backward compatibility experience feel seamless to players rather than like a workaround.

A long time coming

Microsoft first filed a patent related to disc-to-digital conversion technology back in 2022, and reports emerged as recently as early July indicating the company had begun closed alpha testing of the feature internally. The renewed leak activity in early August, combined with corroborating reports from outlets including The Verge and Windows Central, has increased confidence among industry observers that an official announcement is close, even though Microsoft has not yet confirmed the program publicly.

Why it matters

The push toward a formal disc-to-digital system comes as the broader console industry continues shifting away from physical media. Sony has already announced plans to sunset physical disc production for PlayStation by 2028, without yet clarifying whether PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 disc owners will be able to convert their physical libraries into digital licenses ahead of that transition. Xbox's approach, if the leaked roadmap proves accurate, would give the company a clearer, more structured plan than its primary competitor for preserving physical game ownership as the industry moves toward an all-digital future.

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What comes next

With August already underway and the leaked roadmap pointing to a launch this month, attention now turns to whether Microsoft will make an official announcement confirming the program, potentially timed to a major industry event such as Gamescom. Until Microsoft comments directly, the specifics of the rollout, including exact launch dates and any changes stemming from the reported beta delay, remain based on leaked internal documents rather than confirmed company statements.