Xbox Network, formerly known as Xbox Live, was among the services affected by a widespread Microsoft outage Thursday, with players reporting problems signing in and connecting to online games as part of a broader disruption spanning much of Microsoft's product lineup.

Outage-tracking service Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Xbox Network began climbing at 12:16 p.m. Eastern time, with the hashtag #XboxNetworkXboxLiveDown circulating on social media shortly after as affected players sought to determine the scope of the issue.

Part of a much larger Microsoft outage

Thursday's Xbox Network reports came roughly 90 minutes after a broader Microsoft 365 outage began disrupting access to a wide range of the company's products. According to Downdetector, complaints about Microsoft's core services began surging just after 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, eventually affecting Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Copilot, Azure, the Microsoft Store, OpenAI and Xbox Live, among other services.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption on social media platform X at 11:24 a.m. Eastern time. "We're investigating reports of issues with Microsoft 365 services," the company posted, without specifically naming Xbox Network in that initial statement even as outage reports for the gaming service climbed in the following hour.

What Xbox players reported

Players affected by Thursday's disruption described being unable to connect to Xbox's servers across multiple games, according to reports collected by outage-tracking service StatusGator. Some users reported the issue extended beyond Xbox consoles themselves, saying they encountered the same connection problems when attempting to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile devices, suggesting the outage was tied to backend account and sign-in infrastructure shared across Xbox's various platforms rather than an issue isolated to any single device type.

Because Xbox Network handles core account functions, including sign-ins, multiplayer connectivity and digital purchases, an outage affecting that underlying service can prevent players from accessing not just online multiplayer games but, in some cases, offline single-player titles that still require an initial network authentication check before launching.

A history of Xbox-specific outages

Thursday's disruption adds to a pattern of periodic Xbox Network outages over the past several years. The service experienced a particularly severe, nearly seven-hour global outage in July 2024, during which players in multiple countries, including the United States, Brazil, Japan and France, were unable to sign in or play games, even titles not typically requiring an internet connection. That earlier outage peaked at roughly 38,000 Downdetector reports before Microsoft resolved the issue and restored full service.

More recently, Xbox Network experienced another round of sign-in and game-launch problems in June of this year, with users reporting server connection errors despite their consoles showing an active internet connection. That earlier June disruption, like Thursday's outage, was also tracked primarily through user reports on Downdetector rather than an immediate, detailed public acknowledgment from Microsoft.

How today's outage compares

As of early Thursday afternoon, Xbox-specific outage reports appeared more limited in scale than the 2024 incident, with Downdetector recording roughly 2,256 views on its social media post about the Xbox disruption as of 12:16 p.m., a smaller initial signal compared with past major Xbox-specific outages, though report volume can shift quickly as more users become aware of and begin reporting an issue.

Independent monitoring services offered a mixed picture of the outage's severity. UptimeRobot's automated status checks, run periodically throughout the day, did not detect unusual response times or error codes from Xbox's core web infrastructure as of mid-afternoon, while StatusGator's crowdsourced tracking showed Xbox Live services as officially "operational" even as it continued to log a small but elevated number of user-submitted outage reports.

That discrepancy is not unusual during a distributed outage: automated uptime checks against a company's public-facing website often continue functioning normally even when a related backend service, such as user authentication or account sign-in, is experiencing problems that only become apparent to users actively trying to log in or launch a game.

Why this outage may be connected to the broader Microsoft disruption

Given that Thursday's Xbox Network reports emerged in the same window as Microsoft's much larger 365 outage, and that Microsoft's own Downdetector-tracked services list explicitly included Xbox Live among the affected products, it appears likely that the Xbox issues stemmed from the same underlying infrastructure problem affecting Microsoft's broader cloud and identity services, rather than representing a separate, unrelated Xbox-specific failure. Microsoft has not issued a statement specifically addressing Xbox Network's role within the broader outage as of Thursday afternoon.

What Microsoft has said so far

Beyond its initial 11:24 a.m. acknowledgment on X, Microsoft directed system administrators to a specific incident number, MO1437424, within the Microsoft 365 admin center for updates on the broader outage. The company's Service Health Status page showed a status of "service degradation" for Microsoft 365 as of Thursday morning, though Microsoft had not disclosed a specific cause or expected resolution time for the disruption as a whole, including its apparent impact on Xbox Network.

What affected players can do

Xbox players experiencing sign-in or connectivity issues are generally advised to check Xbox's official support channels and status page for updates, since there is typically little an individual user can do to resolve a server-side outage independently. Some players affected by past Xbox outages have found temporary workarounds, such as manually switching their console to offline mode to access certain offline-capable content, though such workarounds do not restore full online functionality and are not guaranteed to work consistently across different games or account configurations.

As of Thursday afternoon, it remained unclear how long the Xbox Network disruption, or the broader Microsoft 365 outage it appears connected to, would continue. Based on the pattern of Microsoft's past large-scale outages, a formal resolution and status update is typically expected only once the company's engineering teams have identified and addressed the underlying technical issue, a process that has taken anywhere from a few hours to most of a day in previous incidents affecting Microsoft's various online services.