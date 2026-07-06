71% of Gamers Say They're Not Ready to Let Physical Games Die as PlayStation and Xbox Go Fully Digital

Read more Sony Stock Gains as PlayStation Shifts Fully Digital and Entertainment Businesses Deliver Growth Sony Stock Gains as PlayStation Shifts Fully Digital and Entertainment Businesses Deliver Growth

A new survey suggests the majority of gamers remain deeply attached to physical game discs, even as both PlayStation and Xbox move decisively toward all-digital futures for their next generation of releases.

According to a reader poll conducted by Windows Central, 71 percent of the 1,577 respondents said they will miss buying physical games, while only 13 percent said they were happy to embrace a fully digital future. The remaining respondents expressed more neutral or mixed views on the shift. The results reflect a wave of consumer pushback that has followed Sony's announcement earlier this month that it will end production of physical game discs for new PlayStation titles starting in January 2028.

Sony confirmed the change in a post on the PlayStation Blog, stating that physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting in January 2028, after which new titles will be available only through the PlayStation Store or at retailers in digital format. The company framed the decision as a response to shifting consumer habits, writing that the move represents "a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs." Sony added that the shift is intended to align the company more closely with how most of its player base already accesses and plays games.

The announcement does not affect games that have already been released, or that will be released, on disc prior to the January 2028 cutoff. Existing physical libraries and previously purchased titles will remain playable, according to Sony's statement. The company also disclosed plans to shut down the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3 in select markets later this year, with global closures of the PS3 and PlayStation Vita digital stores expected to follow in the coming year, a move that will prevent players from purchasing new digital content on those older systems going forward.

Industry data cited alongside the announcement suggests the shift toward digital purchasing has been underway for some time. Sony has reported to investors in recent years that a growing share of PlayStation game purchases are made digitally rather than on disc, with recent figures indicating that nearly four out of five full-game purchases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 over the past year were made digitally. Some industry estimates have placed that figure as high as 80 to 85 percent of total game sales.

The timing of Sony's announcement drew additional attention because it came just days after Rockstar Games, the studio behind the long-awaited title "Grand Theft Auto 6," confirmed that its physical retail edition would include only a digital download code inside the box rather than an actual game disc. That decision had already frustrated a segment of players who continue to place value on collecting physical editions of major game releases, and it appeared to foreshadow the broader industry shift Sony would formalize shortly afterward.

Xbox has signaled a similar trajectory, though it has not yet made as sweeping a public announcement as Sony's. Reports from The Verge indicate that employees within Microsoft's gaming division have begun testing a new disc-to-digital feature, known internally as Xbox Positron, that would allow players to digitize existing physical game collections for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Additional reporting has suggested that Microsoft's next-generation console effort, referred to as Project Helix, is also expected to drop a physical disc drive entirely, mirroring the direction Sony has now made official.

Reaction to Sony's announcement has been largely critical among longtime gaming communities and industry commentators. Writing for Forbes, contributor Paul Tassi described the move as inevitable from an industry-trend standpoint, but argued it does little to benefit consumers, since it eliminates the option to purchase games physically altogether. Tassi also connected the decision to broader concerns about digital ownership, noting that Sony itself has previously removed previously purchased movies from its platforms due to licensing disputes, a pattern he said illustrates the risks associated with fully digital game libraries. He further raised concerns about the implications for game preservation efforts, which have historically relied heavily on physical copies to keep older titles accessible and playable over time.

Community response to the Windows Central poll echoed many of these same concerns. Readers who responded pointed to the loss of resale value, the inability to lend or gift physical copies to friends, and skepticism about whether eliminating discs would result in any meaningful cost savings passed on to consumers. Some commenters described the shift as part of a broader pattern across industries, comparing it to earlier transitions away from physical ownership in the music and film sectors. Notably, physical media has not disappeared everywhere: vinyl record sales have continued to grow in recent years, surpassing $1 billion in annual sales for the first time since 1983, according to industry figures, even as digital streaming has dominated the broader music business.

The broader home entertainment industry has followed a similar arc in recent years. Netflix wound down its DVD-by-mail rental business in 2023, marking the end of another major physical media distribution model. Sony's decision to phase out PlayStation discs follows that same general trajectory, though the scale of the shift is notable given that PlayStation itself played a foundational role in popularizing the disc format for home gaming consoles following its debut in 1994.

The announcement has also raised questions about what the shift might mean for future PlayStation hardware, including the next-generation PlayStation console, which some industry observers do not expect to arrive for several more years. Whether that future console will include a disc drive at all remains unclear, though Sony's current guidance suggests physical media support for new titles will effectively end well before any next-generation hardware reaches the market.

For now, players hoping to continue purchasing physical copies of new games have a window of roughly a year and a half before Sony's cutoff takes effect in January 2028. Whatever changes follow on the Xbox side, the survey results suggest that a clear majority of gamers remain unconvinced that a fully digital future represents an improvement over the physical ownership model that has defined console gaming for more than three decades.