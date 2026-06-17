Xbox Reportedly Considers Closing Compulsion Games With Double Fine and Ninja Theory Also at Risk

Microsoft's Xbox division is reportedly in discussions that could lead to the closure of Compulsion Games, the studio behind "We Happy Few" and the recently released "South of Midnight," while Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions and Ninja Theory, developer of the "Hellblade" series, are also said to be facing potential shutdowns as part of broader cost-cutting and restructuring efforts.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Compulsion leadership is in "negotiations" with Microsoft over the studio's fate. The talks come amid reports that several Xbox studios are exploring options to spin off or avoid outright closure as the company seeks to address declining revenue and operational efficiencies following major acquisitions.

The news adds to ongoing uncertainty within Xbox Game Studios, which has seen significant leadership changes in recent months. Craig Duncan, the leader of Xbox Game Studios, departed after 18 months in the role, with his chief of staff Louise O'Connor also leaving less than a year after joining. These exits have fueled speculation about strategic shifts under new leadership.

Compulsion Games Faces Uncertain Future

Compulsion Games, based in Montreal, gained critical acclaim for "South of Midnight," which recently won Game of the Year at the Gayming Awards and Best New Intellectual Property at the BAFTA Awards 2026. The studio also received a Peabody Award for storytelling that "carries the weight of beauty and the truth of scars." Despite these honors, the studio's future appears precarious as Microsoft evaluates its portfolio.

Industry sources indicate that negotiations are focused on the studio's viability within Xbox's broader strategy. While no official confirmation has been issued, the discussions reflect a pattern of cost optimization across Microsoft's gaming division, which has spent over $20 billion on Xbox-related investments in the last five years excluding Activision Blizzard, according to a recent blog post by CEO Asha Sharma. Revenue in the games arm has reportedly dropped by around $500 million per year, prompting tighter financial scrutiny.

Double Fine and Ninja Theory Also Reportedly Vulnerable

Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions, known for beloved titles like the "Psychonauts" series, and Ninja Theory, the studio behind the acclaimed "Hellblade" games, are similarly said to be at risk. Bloomberg reported that multiple Xbox studios are in crisis talks, with management exploring spin-off options to preserve operations outside Microsoft's direct control.

Ninja Theory staff were reportedly informed during a Monday call that the studio faces potential closure, with efforts underway to find a buyer, according to The Verge. The studio has built a strong reputation for narrative-driven action games, but the current environment of financial pressure appears to be testing even well-regarded teams.

These reports come as Xbox continues to adjust its studio structure following large-scale acquisitions. The integration of Activision Blizzard has been complex, and the company is reportedly planning additional layoffs while considering whether to spin off Xbox as a separate entity or restructure it as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Context of Xbox's Recent Challenges

Microsoft's gaming division has faced headwinds despite significant investments. The company has poured resources into first-party studios, cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass, and hardware, but revenue trends have prompted a more cautious approach to studio operations.

The departure of key executives like Craig Duncan signals a period of transition. Under new leadership, Xbox is said to be prioritizing profitability and sustainable growth over rapid expansion. This shift has raised concerns among developers and fans about the future of creative risk-taking within the division.

Compulsion Games, Double Fine and Ninja Theory represent different facets of Xbox's portfolio — from narrative-driven indie-style games to ambitious action titles. Their potential closure or spin-off would mark a notable contraction in Microsoft's first-party ambitions, though the company has not confirmed any decisions.

Industry-Wide Pressures on Game Development

The situation at Xbox mirrors broader challenges across the video game industry. Rising development costs, shifting player preferences toward live-service models, and economic pressures have led to widespread studio closures and layoffs in recent years. Even successful studios are not immune when parent companies prioritize financial metrics.

For Compulsion Games, the closure risk comes shortly after "South of Midnight" received multiple awards, highlighting the disconnect between critical acclaim and commercial sustainability in some cases. The studio's focus on unique, story-rich experiences may not align perfectly with current industry trends favoring scalable, monetizable titles.

Double Fine has cultivated a loyal following through quirky, creative games, while Ninja Theory has delivered emotionally resonant narratives with high production values. The potential loss of these studios would represent a cultural shift for Xbox, moving away from diverse, auteur-driven projects toward more standardized blockbusters.

Potential Outcomes and Next Steps

If negotiations result in closure, affected employees could face layoffs, though Microsoft has historically offered support packages and transition assistance in similar situations. Spin-offs or acquisitions by other publishers remain possibilities, allowing the studios to continue operations under new ownership.

Fans and industry observers have expressed disappointment at the reports, with many highlighting the awards and cultural impact of the studios' games. Social media discussions have called for Microsoft to preserve creative teams that have contributed significantly to Xbox's identity.

Xbox has not commented publicly on the specific reports. The company has previously emphasized its commitment to a diverse portfolio while acknowledging the need for financial discipline in a competitive market.

Broader Implications for Microsoft Gaming

The situation underscores the challenges Microsoft faces in integrating and managing its expansive gaming division. Following the Activision Blizzard acquisition, the company has been under pressure to demonstrate returns on its massive investment while navigating regulatory scrutiny and shifting market dynamics.

Asha Sharma's recent comments on Xbox investments and revenue trends highlight the tension between long-term vision and short-term financial performance. How Microsoft handles its first-party studios in the coming months could signal its overall strategy for the division — whether it prioritizes scale and profitability or continues supporting a wide range of creative endeavors.

For developers and fans, the reports serve as a reminder of the precarious nature of game development, even under major publishers. Studios with strong critical reception and dedicated followings can still face existential threats when business priorities shift.

As negotiations continue, the fate of Compulsion Games, Double Fine and Ninja Theory remains uncertain. The outcome will likely influence how the industry perceives Microsoft's commitment to creative diversity and its approach to managing first-party development in an increasingly competitive landscape.