Thousands of Xbox users reported widespread service disruptions Monday, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging more than 2,800 complaints as players struggled to launch games, sign into accounts and access Xbox Live's online multiplayer features.

A sharp spike in complaints

According to Downdetector, which aggregates real-time user reports to flag potential service outages, complaints about Xbox services began climbing sharply Monday, peaking at more than 3,000 reported issues before gradually declining. Despite that decline, the lack of a sharp drop-off suggested a significant number of users continued facing problems well into the day. Affected players took to the Downdetector comment section and social media platform X to voice their frustration with the disruption.

Players describe a range of problems

Users reported a variety of specific issues tied to the outage. One affected player wrote in the Downdetector comment section, "I'm still having issues starting any game. Does anyone have a timeframe" for when the problem might be resolved. Others described being unable to access online-only game features or having their console's "home Xbox" designation mysteriously unchecked without explanation. On X, another frustrated user described the experience directly, writing, "When I'm trying to play any of my games, my Xbox is telling me to try again later," describing the error message that greeted them when attempting to launch titles.

The outage's effects extended beyond simple login failures. Some players reported being unable to access Xbox Live entirely, while others described intermittent connectivity that allowed brief access before games or online features cut out again. Popular multiplayer titles were among those affected, with players of Dead by Daylight specifically reporting persistent initialization errors even after closing the game and performing a full console restart.

The '0x87e107df' error

Many affected players reported encountering a specific error code, "0x87e107df," while attempting to launch games. According to Xbox's own documentation, this error typically occurs when Xbox Live is unable to verify a game's digital license, either due to a broader service outage or a more localized connection issue. One user described trying multiple standard troubleshooting steps, including taking the console offline and performing a hard restart, without any success in resolving the error, and noted that nothing on Xbox's official channels indicated any known service disruption at the time.

Xbox's own guidance suggests that when the error stems from a genuine service-side outage rather than a device-specific glitch, standard user-side troubleshooting steps are unlikely to resolve the issue, since the underlying problem lies with Microsoft's servers rather than the individual console.

A gap between user reports and Microsoft's official status page

Despite the volume of complaints flooding Downdetector and social media, Microsoft's official Xbox Service Status page continued to display all services as operational throughout much of the disruption, according to reporting on the outage. That discrepancy between third-party outage tracking and Microsoft's own status reporting drew criticism from some affected players, with one user specifically calling out the company for failing to update its status page to reflect the scale of the problems being reported.

As of the time of the reports, neither Xbox Support nor Microsoft had issued an official statement acknowledging the outage. The cause of the disruption remained unknown, and no estimated timeline for a fix had been provided.

How to work around the error, according to Xbox

For players experiencing the specific "0x87e107df" error, Xbox's support documentation recommends going offline through the console's network settings, restarting the device, or checking the official server status page for updates. However, given the scale of reports suggesting a broader service-side issue rather than an isolated device problem, standard user-end fixes are unlikely to resolve the disruption until Microsoft addresses the underlying cause on its end.

Part of a recurring pattern for Xbox Live

Monday's disruption adds to a long history of periodic Xbox Live outages that have affected the service over the years. In July 2024, Xbox Live went offline globally for nearly seven hours, with Downdetector logging more than 23,000 outage reports at the peak of that disruption, primarily tied to account sign-in and profile services. Microsoft ultimately confirmed at the time that it had resolved the technical issue behind that outage, restoring full service after an extended investigation.

More recently, in February 2026, another Xbox Live disruption affected sign-ins and cloud game-save syncing, with complaints spiking past 2,200 reports before resolving within roughly half an hour. That February incident was notable for a discrepancy on Microsoft's own status page, which appeared to reference an issue originally logged months earlier, adding confusion for affected users trying to understand the scope of the problem in real time.

Broader context for Microsoft's Xbox division

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Monday's outage comes amid a period of broader organizational change for Microsoft's gaming division. The company has recently undertaken layoffs affecting thousands of employees across its Xbox business as part of a wider restructuring effort, changes that have drawn scrutiny from within the gaming community as Microsoft continues adjusting its approach to hardware, services and overall business strategy.

With Microsoft yet to issue an official acknowledgment of Monday's disruption, affected Xbox users are left waiting for further updates on both the cause of the outage and an expected timeline for full service restoration. Players experiencing ongoing issues are being directed to monitor Xbox's official status page and social media channels for updates, though as of the latest reports, the company had not indicated when normal service would be fully restored across all affected regions and platforms.