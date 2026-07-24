Wyze users began reporting problems accessing their smart home cameras and devices Friday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, adding another disruption to a company that has struggled repeatedly with service reliability and security incidents in recent years.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Wyze began climbing at 7:27 a.m. Eastern time, with the hashtag #WyzeDown circulating on social media shortly after as affected users sought to determine the scope of the disruption. As of Friday morning, Wyze had not issued a public statement addressing the reports.

What users typically experience during Wyze outages

Based on Wyze's history of similar disruptions, affected users during an outage generally lose the ability to view live camera feeds, receive motion notifications, or access cloud-stored recordings, effectively creating a temporary security blind spot for anyone relying on the devices for home monitoring. Even Wyze cameras equipped with local microSD card storage typically cannot be accessed remotely once the device goes offline, since the Wyze app relies on an active connection to the company's cloud infrastructure to retrieve footage.

A company with a recurring pattern of outages

Friday's reports continue a pattern that has affected Wyze users repeatedly over the past several years. According to outage-tracking service IsDown, Wyze experienced two separate incidents over just the past 90 days, with a median resolution time of roughly 40 minutes, suggesting that while individual outages have often been relatively brief, they have also been recurring.

Some past disruptions have proven far more severe and prolonged. In February 2024, Wyze users experienced a major service outage that began appearing around 4 a.m. Eastern time before peaking after 9 a.m., according to reporting from TechRadar at the time. That incident left users unable to access the Wyze mobile app, disconnected numerous camera models entirely, and in one particularly alarming case, resulted in a user receiving a live video feed from a camera that was not their own, located in a completely different time zone. Wyze's official Discord and forum channels showed company representatives posting hourly updates as the issue was gradually resolved, though some device types, including certain smart light bulbs, remained affected by extended loading issues even after camera connectivity was restored.

An earlier, similarly disruptive outage left some users without full access to their devices for more than 24 hours. According to Notebookcheck's coverage of that incident, Wyze attributed the extended disruption to a problem with its cloud infrastructure partner, Amazon Web Services, stating at the time, "We are aware of an issue with our AWS partner which has impacted device connection and caused login difficulties. We are taking steps to mitigate the problem on our end as we work with AWS to resolve the issue." Even after Wyze declared the issue resolved, Notebookcheck reported that many users continued experiencing problems more than a day later, contributing to broader frustration with the company's communication during outages.

A history that extends beyond outages

Beyond service disruptions, Wyze has also faced a series of security-related incidents that have compounded concerns about the reliability of its camera platform. The February 2024 outage notably coincided with reports of a data breach in which some users were shown camera thumbnails and, in certain cases, live feeds from other customers' homes, an issue the company attributed to a third-party caching client library. According to Notebookcheck, that incident came just five months after a separate security lapse had allowed unauthorized access to other users' camera footage.

Wyze's security track record dates back further still. The company took until January 2022 to formally discontinue its original WyzeCam v1 model, despite cybersecurity firm Bitdefender having flagged a serious vulnerability in the device roughly three years earlier. In December 2019, separate research from Twelve Security found that a major security lapse had exposed data belonging to approximately 2.4 million Wyze customers. That accumulation of incidents contributed to a decision by The New York Times' product recommendation arm, Wirecutter, to withdraw its prior endorsement of Wyze security cameras.

Why summer weather can compound the problem

Beyond company-side outages, Wyze cameras are also particularly vulnerable to connectivity loss during summer months due to power and network disruptions unrelated to the company's own infrastructure. Because most Wyze camera models depend on a continuous power supply and an active Wi-Fi connection to function, even a brief home power outage, common during summer heat waves as increased air conditioning demand strains electrical grids, can knock cameras offline independent of any issue on Wyze's servers.

How to check whether it's a broader outage

For users experiencing problems Friday, distinguishing between a company-wide outage and a local connectivity issue is an important first step. Wyze maintains an official service status page where the company posts updates during confirmed outages, though as with past incidents, official acknowledgment has sometimes lagged behind the volume of user reports appearing on independent tracking platforms like Downdetector. Checking that official status page alongside third-party outage trackers can help users determine whether a broader Wyze-side issue is responsible, or whether the problem is more likely tied to a local power or internet disruption.

What to do if you're affected

Users experiencing issues are generally advised to first confirm their home Wi-Fi network and internet connection are functioning normally, since local outages can produce symptoms similar to a company-wide disruption. If the connection appears stable and problems persist, checking Wyze's official status page and community forums, where company representatives have historically posted periodic updates during past outages, remains the most reliable way to track the disruption's progress and expected resolution.

As of Friday morning, the scope and expected duration of the current outage remained unclear, and Wyze had not issued a public acknowledgment of the reported problems. Given the company's history of both extended service disruptions and gaps in timely communication during past incidents, affected users may need to rely primarily on outage-tracking platforms and social media reports for updates until Wyze's own status page reflects the issue and confirms a resolution.