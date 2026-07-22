Instagram users began reporting problems accessing the app on Wednesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking the second disruption to hit the Meta-owned platform in a matter of days.

Downdetector said user reports indicating trouble with Instagram began surfacing at 8:25 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, prompting the hashtag #InstagramDown to circulate on social media as affected users sought to confirm whether the issue was widespread or limited to their own devices. As of Wednesday morning, Meta had not issued a public statement addressing the reports.

A pattern of recent disruptions

Wednesday's reports come just three days after a far larger, confirmed outage swept across Meta's platforms. On Sunday, users of both Facebook and Instagram experienced international access problems, according to two internet monitoring organizations and a direct check of the platforms. Downdetector recorded more than 23,000 reports of problems with Facebook in the United States alone between 3:44 a.m. and 5:02 a.m. Eastern time that morning, before the volume of complaints dropped sharply. At least 18,000 additional reports flagged issues specifically with Instagram during that same window.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks, which monitors global connectivity, said at the time that the disruption affecting Facebook and Instagram users appeared to be an issue specific to Meta's platforms rather than a broader, country-level internet outage.

What typically causes these outages

Meta has periodically experienced short-term outages affecting Instagram, Facebook and its messaging platforms over the past several years, with root causes ranging from server-side configuration errors to problems tied to updates rolled out to specific regions. In some previous instances, the company has attributed disruptions to issues encountered during planned system updates, where a software bug or configuration error introduced during the rollout led to broader access problems before engineers were able to identify and resolve the underlying issue.

The company has not always provided detailed public explanations for these incidents. In several past outages, Meta acknowledged only that a "technical issue" had affected user access before confirming that service had been restored, without elaborating further on the specific cause.

How outages are tracked

Downdetector, one of the most widely used tools for monitoring service disruptions, compiles data from user-submitted reports alongside automated signals to determine when a service may be experiencing broader problems. The site does not have direct access to Meta's internal systems, meaning its reports reflect user-submitted complaints rather than confirmed root-cause diagnostics from the company itself.

Because outage reports can also reflect localized or individual connectivity issues rather than a platform-wide failure, tracking sites like Downdetector typically categorize early reports as "possible" problems before escalating them to a confirmed outage status once complaint volume rises significantly above typical baseline levels.

Recurring frustration for users

Instagram, which has more than 2 billion monthly active users globally, has become deeply embedded in daily routines ranging from personal communication to business marketing, meaning even brief outages can generate significant public attention and frustration. Users affected by outages have historically taken to other platforms, including X, to report issues and check whether the disruption is widespread, a pattern that repeated itself following Wednesday morning's reports.

Previous Instagram outages have varied considerably in both scope and duration, with some incidents resolving within roughly an hour and others, including a notable outage tied to a broader authentication system failure at Meta, persisting for several hours before service was fully restored. In some past cases, tens of thousands of reports have poured into Downdetector within a short window before falling off just as quickly once the issue was resolved.

No confirmed cause for Wednesday's reports

As of Wednesday morning, the scope and cause of the reported issues remained unclear, and it was not immediately known whether the disruption was connected in any way to the larger Meta-wide outage reported earlier in the week. Meta has not confirmed whether the two incidents are related, and the company has a history of investigating such reports internally before issuing any public comment.

Users experiencing access issues were largely left to rely on outage-tracking sites and social media for updates, as is typical during the early stages of a suspected disruption, before either the volume of reports subsides on its own or the company issues a formal acknowledgment.

What to watch for

In past incidents, Meta has generally not provided real-time updates during the earliest stages of an outage, often waiting until access issues have been substantially resolved before commenting on what caused the disruption. Given that pattern, any official explanation for Wednesday's reported issues, if one is offered at all, is likely to come only after the immediate problem has been addressed.

For now, the reports serve as a reminder of how frequently large-scale platforms like Instagram experience brief but disruptive access issues, and how quickly public attention turns to outage-tracking tools and social media when a service millions of people rely on suddenly becomes unavailable, even for a short period of time.