Read more Is Instagram Down Right Now? Instagram and Facebook Suffer Outage Affecting Users Worldwide Sunday Morning Is Instagram Down Right Now? Instagram and Facebook Suffer Outage Affecting Users Worldwide Sunday Morning

Facebook users began reporting access problems Wednesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking the second time in less than a week that Meta's family of apps has faced widespread disruption reports.

Downdetector said user reports indicating trouble with Facebook began climbing at 8:12 a.m. Eastern time, with the hashtag #FacebookDown quickly circulating on social media as users sought to determine whether the issue was isolated to their own devices or part of a broader disruption. Reports of problems with Instagram surfaced just 13 minutes later, at 8:25 a.m., suggesting the two issues may be connected, though Meta had not confirmed any link or issued a public statement as of Wednesday morning.

A second disruption this week

Wednesday's reports follow a much larger, confirmed outage that hit Meta's platforms on Sunday. That earlier disruption left users of both Facebook and Instagram unable to access their accounts across multiple continents, according to two internet monitoring organizations and a direct check of the platforms at the time. Downdetector recorded more than 23,000 reports of Facebook problems in the United States alone between 3:44 a.m. and 5:02 a.m. Eastern time that morning, while at least 18,000 additional reports flagged issues with Instagram during the same window.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks said Sunday's disruption appeared to be specific to Meta's own infrastructure rather than part of any broader, country-level internet outage. Some Facebook users at the time encountered a message stating their account was "temporarily unavailable due to a site issue," while reports of the earlier outage began declining within one to two hours, with most users regaining access by late morning.

A history of recurring outages

Meta's platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, have experienced a number of significant outages in recent years, with causes ranging from configuration errors within the company's own network infrastructure to issues introduced during planned system updates. In one previous large-scale incident, Meta attributed a lengthy global outage to a faulty configuration change affecting communication between its data centers, a disruption that left users unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for several hours.

During past outages, Meta communications director Andy Stone has often served as the company's public point of contact, posting brief updates on social media platform X to confirm that the company was aware of access issues and working to resolve them, followed later by a short statement once service had been restored. In several of those past incidents, Meta described the underlying cause only in vague terms, characterizing the disruption simply as a "technical issue" without offering further detail on its root cause.

How Wednesday's reports compare

The scale of Wednesday morning's reports had not been independently confirmed as of publication, and it remains unclear whether the issue reflects a distinct problem from Sunday's larger outage or a continuation of intermittent instability following that earlier incident. Past Meta-wide outages have varied significantly in scale, with some peaking at tens of thousands of user reports within an hour before resolving, and others, including a lengthy 2024 outage, reaching more than 550,000 reports for Facebook and roughly 92,000 for Instagram at their peak before being resolved over the course of several hours.

How outage tracking works

Downdetector compiles its data from user-submitted reports combined with automated monitoring signals, rather than direct access to Meta's internal systems. As a result, spikes in reported issues reflect user experience rather than a confirmed technical diagnosis from the company itself. Sites like Downdetector typically escalate reports to a confirmed "outage" status only once complaint volume significantly exceeds typical baseline levels for a given time of day, helping distinguish between isolated, local connectivity problems and broader platform-wide disruptions.

Why these outages draw attention

With billions of combined monthly users across its platforms, even brief disruptions to Meta's services tend to generate significant public attention, as affected users turn to alternative platforms like X to report problems and check whether others are experiencing the same issue. That pattern repeated itself Wednesday morning, with the near-simultaneous reports of trouble on both Facebook and Instagram fueling speculation among users about whether the two platforms' shared backend infrastructure might be responsible.

Meta operates a separate status page specifically for its business and advertising products, which has in the past continued to show normal operation even during outages affecting the company's consumer-facing apps, a discrepancy that has occasionally added to user confusion during previous incidents.

What comes next

As of Wednesday morning, Meta had not issued any public comment addressing the reports of Facebook or Instagram access problems. Based on the company's handling of past outages, any official statement is likely to come only after engineers have identified and resolved the underlying issue, rather than during the early stages of user reports.

For now, affected users are left relying on outage-tracking sites and social media for updates, a now-familiar routine during Meta service disruptions, as the company works, largely out of public view, to determine what is behind this week's second wave of access problems across its platforms.