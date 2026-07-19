Instagram and Facebook, both owned by Meta, experienced a widespread outage Sunday morning, with users around the world reporting trouble accessing both platforms, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector.

Downdetector first flagged the spike in Instagram-related complaints at 4:05 a.m. Eastern time, prompting the hashtag #InstagramDown to trend on social media as affected users shared their experiences. According to reporting from the Irish Times, the disruption extended beyond Instagram alone, with thousands of reports also filed for Facebook. The outlet reported that 63% of affected users specifically cited trouble accessing the website versions of the platforms, suggesting the issue may have hit web-based access more heavily than the mobile apps for at least some users. As of this report, Meta had not responded to a request for comment on the cause or scope of the disruption.

Because Instagram and Facebook share substantial backend infrastructure at Meta, outages affecting one platform have frequently coincided with simultaneous problems on the other, along with Meta's additional products, Messenger and Threads, during past disruptions. That pattern appears consistent with Sunday's reports, which spanned both platforms rather than being isolated to a single app.

For anyone currently experiencing trouble, the most reliable way to check whether an outage is ongoing is to monitor Downdetector's live reporting page for Instagram and Facebook, which updates in near real time based on user-submitted problem reports, alongside Meta's own official status channels and support accounts on social media. Historically, Meta has been inconsistent in how quickly it publicly acknowledges outages, sometimes posting an initial statement confirming awareness of an issue within an hour of reports beginning to spike, and other times not commenting until the disruption is largely over or fully resolved.

Past outages affecting Instagram and Facebook offer some indication of what users might expect in terms of duration, though every incident differs. In several previous cases, disruptions affecting both platforms simultaneously have lasted anywhere from roughly one to four hours before service was fully restored. In one prior incident, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on X that the company was aware users were having trouble accessing its services, posting an update roughly 40 minutes after outage reports began climbing, before following up around 90 minutes later to confirm the issue had been resolved. In a separate previous disruption, Meta's Facebook login status page formally marked an outage as "resolved" a little over four hours after problems were first detected, with Instagram taking somewhat longer to fully stabilize than Facebook and Messenger during that same incident.

Common symptoms users have reported during past Meta outages include being unexpectedly logged out of accounts and unable to log back in, error messages reading "Something went wrong" or indicating a page could not be loaded, feeds and stories that fail to refresh, and, in some cases, temporary fears among users that their accounts had been compromised or hacked rather than simply affected by a broader platform-wide technical issue. During previous large-scale outages, some users have taken to other platforms, including X, to voice that exact concern before learning the disruption was affecting large numbers of people simultaneously rather than being specific to their individual account.

Sunday's outage adds to a pattern of recurring disruptions Meta's platforms have experienced throughout 2026. In late June, more than 18,000 users reported problems with Instagram in a single incident, with complaints centered on the mobile app and website. A separate mid-June disruption affected Instagram, Facebook and Messenger simultaneously, generating more than 21,000 global reports at its peak according to outage-tracking service Down For Everyone Or Just Me, an incident notable in part because Downdetector's own tracking pages briefly displayed error messages as the surge in traffic from millions of users checking the platforms' status overwhelmed the monitoring service itself.

Independent monitoring data from StatusGator has also shown a steady undercurrent of user-submitted problem reports for Instagram even outside major outage events, with complaints in the days leading up to Sunday describing issues such as apps freezing on startup, difficulty uploading new content, and error messages appearing when attempting to log in, spanning users across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Bolivia, Belgium and India.

Meta's platforms serve billions of users combined across Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, meaning even relatively brief technical issues can generate a substantial volume of user reports within a short window, a dynamic that appears to be playing out again with Sunday's disruption. The company has not historically provided detailed technical explanations for the underlying causes of its outages in real time, typically limiting public communication to brief acknowledgments once an issue has been identified, followed by a short statement confirming resolution once service has been restored.

Sunday's disruption also arrives during an unusually high-traffic moment for social platforms globally, with the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain scheduled to kick off later in the day, an event expected to drive heavy engagement and posting activity across social media. Whether that anticipated surge in usage played any role in Sunday's outage remains unclear, and Meta has not indicated a specific cause for the disruption as of publication.

For now, the direct answer to whether Instagram is down is: as of early Sunday morning, yes, a significant number of users were reporting problems accessing both Instagram and Facebook, according to Downdetector's tracking data. Given the pattern established by similar past incidents, users experiencing issues should expect the disruption to potentially resolve within a few hours, though the exact timeline for Sunday's outage remains unconfirmed. Checking Downdetector's live status page and Meta's official accounts directly will offer the most current information on whether the issue has been fixed by the time you're reading this.