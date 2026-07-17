Apple's OLED iPad Mini Reportedly Coming This October as Prices Keep Rising Amid Global RAM Shortage

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch an OLED display upgrade for the iPad Mini as soon as October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, marking what would be the most significant redesign for the compact tablet since it was last overhauled in 2021. The upgrade, however, is expected to arrive alongside another price increase for the popular device, continuing a trend that has affected much of Apple's product lineup this year.

Read more Apple Plans Price Increases as Memory Chip Costs Surge, Tim Cook Says Apple Plans Price Increases as Memory Chip Costs Surge, Tim Cook Says

The OLED iPad Mini has been the subject of rumors for months, with Gurman previously reporting that the upgraded display would come paired with a higher price tag. That expectation has only strengthened in recent weeks. Apple raised prices across its Mac and iPad lineup last month, pushing the cost of the current iPad Mini up by $100. Given that context, any new OLED version of the tablet is expected to carry an even steeper price than its predecessor once it launches. Earlier reporting had suggested a starting price increase of roughly $100 for the OLED model specifically, which would put the tablet's starting cost in the range of $599, though final pricing has not been confirmed.

The broader price pressure facing Apple's product lineup stems from an unprecedented global memory chip shortage that has rippled across the consumer electronics industry throughout 2026. Apple raised prices on its entire Mac and iPad lineup, along with its home devices and the Vision Pro headset, in late June, citing what the company described as an extraordinary and rapid increase in component costs. In a statement at the time, Apple said, "We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices." The starting price of the MacBook Air rose to $1,299 from $1,099 as part of that round of increases, while Apple's lower-cost MacBook rose to $699 from $599.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has described the scale of the memory shortage in stark terms, characterizing the situation as a "hundred-year flood" during discussion of the company's pricing decisions. The shortage has been driven largely by the explosive growth in demand for memory chips tied to artificial intelligence data center infrastructure, with major memory manufacturers redirecting production capacity away from consumer electronics and toward high-bandwidth memory used in AI applications. According to research firm TrendForce, DRAM prices surged 98% in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with projections for a further increase of 58% to 63% in the following quarter.

The three companies that dominate global memory chip production — Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung, which together control roughly 95% of the market — have increasingly prioritized supply agreements with AI infrastructure companies like Nvidia, which has signed long-term contracts reserving future memory production capacity. That shift has effectively pushed consumer devices like laptops and tablets toward the back of the supply queue, forcing device makers to compete for remaining memory supply at prices dictated by the broader shortage.

Apple was notably among the last major consumer hardware companies to formally pass these rising memory costs on to customers, having absorbed a portion of the increased costs for longer than many of its competitors before ultimately raising prices in June. Other major electronics makers, including manufacturers of gaming consoles and personal computers, had already begun raising prices or reducing specifications on new products earlier in the memory shortage, with Samsung's Galaxy S26 smartphone notably launching with less storage and a higher price than its predecessor as a direct result of the constrained supply environment.

The OLED iPad Mini is not the only upcoming device expected to be affected by the shortage and Apple's broader shift toward higher pricing. According to Gurman, Apple is also planning upgrades to both the iPad Air and the base iPad model, with those refreshes expected to arrive early next year. The base iPad is expected to receive a relatively modest update centered on a new processor, without major changes to its overall design. The iPad Air, meanwhile, is expected to eventually receive its own OLED display upgrade, though that transition is reportedly still some time away, with earlier rumors suggesting the Air's OLED upgrade may not arrive until sometime next year, after an initial refresh expected this spring. Gurman has also indicated that updates to the iPad Pro lineup and Apple Pencil could arrive as soon as next spring, continuing Apple's gradual rollout of OLED technology across its tablet lineup.

Apple's decision to raise prices has already had a visible impact on its stock. Shares of the company fell more than 6% on the day the June price increases were announced, marking one of Apple's largest single-day declines in several months, as investors weighed the potential impact of higher prices on consumer demand against the necessity of offsetting rising component costs.

Broader forecasts for the PC and tablet market have also grown more cautious as a result of the memory shortage and the price increases it has triggered across the industry. Research firm IDC has projected that the global PC market will contract by 11.3% in 2026, a decline researchers have attributed in part to the price sensitivity that rising costs are expected to accelerate among consumers weighing new device purchases.

For now, Apple has held pricing steady on its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods lineups, even as it has signaled that further price adjustments to other products remain possible as the memory shortage continues. With the iPhone 18 expected to launch in September, industry watchers have speculated that Apple may eventually be forced to extend price increases to its flagship smartphone line as well, particularly if the memory shortage persists into next year as current forecasts suggest. In the meantime, the OLED iPad Mini's expected October debut will offer an early test of how consumers respond to Apple's higher post-shortage pricing on one of its most popular smaller devices.