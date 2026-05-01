CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday warned investors of significantly higher memory costs in the coming quarters due to an intensifying global supply crunch driven by artificial intelligence demand, signaling potential pressure on the company's hardware margins and hinting at a range of mitigation strategies under consideration.

Speaking during Apple's fiscal second-quarter earnings call, Cook described the memory constraints as an ongoing challenge that the company has managed so far through inventory and supplier relationships but expects to intensify. "We believe memory costs will drive an increasing impact on our business," he said, adding that Apple would "continue to evaluate" options without providing specifics on pricing adjustments or design changes.

The warning comes as the tech industry grapples with what some analysts have dubbed "RAMageddon" — a shortage of high-bandwidth memory chips essential for AI training and inference. Major cloud providers and AI developers have consumed vast quantities of DRAM and HBM chips, driving prices higher and creating allocation battles among suppliers. Apple, which relies heavily on memory for iPhones, Macs and iPads, is feeling the ripple effects despite its scale and long-term supplier deals.

Apple reported strong quarterly results overall, with revenue beating expectations and services continuing robust growth. However, Cook's comments on memory highlighted emerging headwinds in the hardware business as the company ramps up AI features across its product lineup. The iPhone maker has invested heavily in on-device AI capabilities, which require substantial memory resources, particularly in flagship devices.

Supply chain experts say the crunch stems from limited manufacturing capacity for advanced memory. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron dominate production, and their output has been prioritized for AI accelerators from Nvidia and others. Consumer electronics companies like Apple face stiffer competition for remaining supply, leading to higher costs and potential delays. Cook noted Apple navigated the current quarter's constraints effectively but anticipates greater impact ahead.

Analysts have speculated on Apple's potential responses. These could include passing some costs to consumers through selective price increases, optimizing designs to use less memory, or securing more long-term supplier contracts. The company has a history of efficient component management, but sustained shortages could challenge its premium pricing strategy. Cook emphasized flexibility in the supply chain remains limited in the near term.

The memory warning arrives as Apple pushes its Apple Intelligence features, which promise enhanced Siri capabilities, writing tools and image generation. On-device processing requires significant RAM, particularly in newer iPhones and Macs. Demand for AI-enabled devices has further strained supply, creating a feedback loop where AI growth drives component shortages that then affect AI device production.

Wall Street reacted cautiously to Cook's comments. While Apple's overall results were solid, some investors worried about margin compression if memory costs rise sharply without corresponding price adjustments. Apple has maintained strong gross margins historically through premium positioning and supply chain mastery, but prolonged component inflation could test that track record.

Broader industry implications extend beyond Apple. PC makers, smartphone manufacturers and automotive companies all compete for memory chips. Analysts predict continued volatility through 2026 unless new manufacturing capacity comes online. Governments and companies are exploring ways to diversify supply, including investments in domestic production in the United States and Europe.

Cook's remarks also underscore Apple's evolving relationship with the AI boom. While the company has been more cautious than rivals about generative AI, it has steadily integrated machine learning across its ecosystem. The memory crunch highlights the hardware realities behind software ambitions, as even on-device AI requires substantial physical resources.

Apple has not indicated immediate product price changes. The company typically adjusts pricing strategically, often absorbing some cost increases to protect sales volume. However, sustained pressure could force difficult choices, particularly for lower-margin products. Cook's "range of options" comment suggests internal discussions are underway across engineering, procurement and finance teams.

The earnings call also featured updates on services growth, Mac performance and iPhone demand. Apple reported record quarterly revenue in some segments, demonstrating resilience despite macroeconomic challenges. Services, including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud, continue as a high-margin bright spot less affected by hardware supply issues.

For consumers, the memory crunch may eventually translate to higher device prices or slower availability of certain configurations. Tech enthusiasts tracking component costs have already noted rising DRAM prices in the aftermarket. Apple's loyal customer base may tolerate modest increases, but broader economic sensitivity could influence purchasing decisions.

Looking ahead, industry watchers will monitor Apple's next earnings for further updates on memory costs and mitigation efforts. The company's scale gives it advantages in negotiations, but the AI-driven demand surge represents an unprecedented challenge. Cook's measured tone suggests Apple is preparing proactively rather than reacting to crisis.

The memory situation exemplifies how AI's rapid advancement is reshaping the entire technology supply chain. From chips to data centers to consumer devices, the technology's hunger for resources is creating bottlenecks that could slow innovation or raise costs across the board. Apple's experience may offer lessons for the wider industry as it navigates this new era of computing.