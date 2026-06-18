Apple Plans Price Increases as Memory Chip Costs Surge, Tim Cook Says

CUPERTINO, California — Apple Inc. will raise prices on its products to offset soaring costs of memory and storage chips, Chief Executive Tim Cook said, citing an unprecedented supply crunch driven largely by demand from artificial intelligence applications.

Cook told The Wall Street Journal in an exclusive interview that the situation had become unsustainable despite the company's efforts to absorb increases and protect customers. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," he said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

The announcement marks a significant shift for Apple, long known for premium pricing but also for absorbing some component cost fluctuations to maintain competitive positioning. Surging demand for high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers has quadrupled prices in some cases over the past year, according to industry reports.

Memory chips, including DRAM and NAND flash, are critical components in iPhones, Mac computers, iPads and other devices. Suppliers such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology have prioritized AI-related orders, constraining availability for consumer electronics manufacturers.

Apple has not specified which products will see increases or the timing and magnitude of changes. Analysts expect impacts across the Mac and iPad lines first, with potential ripple effects to iPhones in future generations. Morgan Stanley has forecasted possible price hikes of 15 percent or more for some consumer tech products this year.

Cook described the memory shortage as a "hundred-year flood" unlike anything he had witnessed in more than four decades in the technology supply chain. The company continues working with suppliers to secure allocations while exploring alternative sourcing strategies.

The move comes as Apple navigates broader challenges in its supply chain amid geopolitical tensions and rapid technological shifts toward AI integration. The company has invested heavily in custom silicon but remains dependent on external memory providers for key components.

Wall Street reacted with mixed assessments. While some investors viewed the transparency positively, concerns emerged about potential impacts on consumer demand and market share. Apple's shares dipped slightly following the report, though the company maintains strong financial reserves to weather such pressures.

Industry analysts note that memory price volatility has affected multiple manufacturers. Competitors like Samsung and Dell have also signaled cost challenges, suggesting broader price adjustments across the technology sector.

Read more Apple Shares Advance to $311.26 as AI Integration and Services Strength Drive Steady Gains Apple Shares Advance to $311.26 as AI Integration and Services Strength Drive Steady Gains

Apple's premium positioning has historically allowed it to pass on some costs, but sustained increases could test customer loyalty in price-sensitive markets. The company has previously mitigated pressures through efficiency gains and design optimizations.

Cook emphasized ongoing efforts to innovate and control costs internally. Apple continues advancing its silicon development and exploring new manufacturing partnerships to reduce dependency on volatile commodity markets.

The memory crunch stems primarily from explosive growth in AI data centers operated by companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon. These facilities require massive quantities of high-performance memory, diverting supply from consumer device production.

For consumers, the changes could mean higher prices for new iPhones, Macs and other products in coming months. Apple typically announces pricing with new hardware releases at events like its Worldwide Developers Conference or fall product launches.

The development highlights vulnerabilities in global technology supply chains. Experts call for greater diversification and investment in domestic manufacturing capacity to enhance resilience against such disruptions.

Apple maintains a robust balance sheet with significant cash reserves, providing flexibility to manage the situation. The company reported strong services growth and ecosystem loyalty that could help offset hardware price adjustments.

Looking ahead, resolution of the memory shortage depends on expanded production capacity from suppliers and potential moderation in AI infrastructure spending. Until then, price increases appear likely across the industry.

Cook's comments underscore the challenges facing even the world's most valuable company in navigating component cost inflation. Apple's response will be closely watched as a bellwether for the broader consumer electronics sector.