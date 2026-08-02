10 New Galaxy AI Features Samsung Has Built Into Its New Galaxy Z Fold 8 Foldable Phone Ahead of Launch

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 8 during a Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, positioning the foldable phone as its most AI-integrated device to date ahead of its general availability date of August 5. Here are 10 new artificial intelligence features Samsung has built into the device.

1. My FanCam. This video-editing feature allows users to select a subject within a video and have Galaxy AI automatically track and follow that person throughout the clip. Users open the AI icon during editing, press the My FanCam button, and tap on the specific subject they want the software to detect and follow, a feature Samsung has positioned as particularly useful for concert footage, sports events or any recording involving multiple moving subjects.

2. Call Brief. This feature automatically summarizes phone calls, giving users a condensed overview of a conversation's key points without requiring them to review a full transcript or recording, a tool designed to help users quickly recall important details from calls without needing to take detailed notes during the conversation itself.

3. Enhanced Now Nudges and Now Brief cards. Samsung has expanded its proactive, context-aware notification system with enhanced Now Nudges, which surface timely, personalized suggestions based on a user's habits and daily patterns, alongside customizable Now Brief cards that summarize relevant information for a user's day. As of July 2026, Now Nudge supports 16 languages, including Korean, English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Hindi, Arabic, Indonesian and Russian.

4. Photo Assist. Boosted by Galaxy AI, Photo Assist lets users move, resize or remove objects within a photo, or fill in background areas left behind after an object has been removed, streamlining photo touch-ups without requiring separate editing software. The tool also includes a Create section that allows users to make personalized edits using written text prompts, and lets users compare original and edited versions of a photo side by side to more easily track changes. Photo Assist currently supports 41 languages.

5. Gemini Intelligence integration. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 runs on One UI 9 and integrates Google's Gemini Intelligence, an agentic AI assistant designed to handle more complex, multistep tasks across apps rather than responding only to single, isolated commands. TM Roh, CEO, president and head of Samsung's Device eXperience Division, framed the broader push toward agentic AI as central to the device's design philosophy. "As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," Roh said during the Galaxy Unpacked event. "By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people."

6. Gemini Notebook. Formerly known as NotebookLM, Gemini Notebook is now built directly into the new foldables, taking advantage of the Fold 8's larger inner display to let users drag photos, documents and recordings into a shared, side-by-side workspace rather than switching between multiple separate apps to organize research or notes.

7. Circle to Search. This feature lets users circle, highlight or tap on anything visible on their screen, whether within an app, a photo or a webpage, to instantly search for more information about it without needing to leave the app they are currently using or manually describe what they are looking at in a separate search query.

8. Live Translate. Building on Samsung's existing real-time translation tools, Live Translate provides on-the-fly translation for conversations and calls, allowing users communicating across different languages to understand each other in real time through the phone's built-in AI processing.

9. Samsung Health AI tools, including Energy Score and AI Health Coach. The device's AI capabilities extend into Samsung Health, where Energy Score uses sleep, heart rate and activity data collected from a paired Galaxy Watch to generate a daily energy rating along with personalized recommendations. A companion AI Health Coach feature offers customized fitness and nutrition suggestions based on a user's logged health data and stated personal goals.

10. On-device, privacy-focused AI processing. Rather than routing all AI tasks through external servers, Samsung has emphasized that sensitive data, including calls, voice recordings and notes, is processed directly on the device by default and does not leave the phone, a design choice the company has detailed in its published AI privacy policy. The Galaxy Z Fold 8's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor includes a dedicated neural processing unit specifically built to handle this kind of on-device AI workload efficiently.

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Samsung has said all of the Galaxy AI features included on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will remain available at no additional cost, though the company has left open the possibility that future premium features or third-party AI model integrations could eventually introduce subscription-based pricing tiers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 itself features a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, and a redesigned hinge intended to reduce the visibility of the display crease that has historically been a point of criticism for book-style foldable phones. The device weighs 201 grams, which Samsung describes as its lightest foldable to date, and includes a 4,800mAh battery rated for up to 26 hours of continuous playback. The phone is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, with pricing starting at $1,899 in the United States for the base 256GB model. Samsung is also offering up to seven years of software updates for the device, extending the phone's expected AI feature support well beyond the typical software lifespan of earlier smartphone generations.